BlackRock: Finally Flexing Its Muscles On Executive Pay?

Recently members of BLK's Investment Stewardship group have written a letter seemingly intended as a warning shot across the bow of executives on the issue in the UK.

BLK's position as the world's largest asset manager means it has a lot of say in supporting or opposing remuneration committee proposals.

Opposition to levels of executive pay as well as their increasingly performance-detached growth has been building in recent years.

Opposition to increasingly inflated executive pay levels has been growing for some time now. Yet actual progress has been, so far, limited. It is interesting that the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), looks as though it is going to take a more proactive approach to engaging with executive remuneration packages in the future.

With over $5.1 trillion of assets under management, the firm is an impressive beast when it comes to its influence. To put that in perspective, it has Assets Under Management (AUM) worth more than the GDP of all global economies short of the US and China (Data: World Bank):

That is staggering clout. The fact that it is now appears to be turning its eye more critically to executive pay levels is certainly worthy of note. Many have become disillusioned with what appears to be executive pay levels way beyond those of their workers. In 2014, the average American CEO pay was 354 times the level of their average workers' pay (Source: Washington Post):

For shareholders, the issue has also been galling in that CEO pay increases are becoming more and more detached from the actual quality of executive performance. A small, yet potentially significant move by members of BlackRock's Investment Stewardship group - their fairly recently renamed Corporate Governance department, caught my eye and the attention of many others. Here I take a closer look at this letter and consider how important it may well be.

BlackRock Finding Its Voice on Executive Pay (In The UK at Least)?

BlackRock's UK arm made a bold move regarding executive pay. BlackRock's Head of EMEA Investment Stewardship, Amra Balic, and Vice-President of BlackRock Investment Stewardship, Edouard Dubois, sent a letter to the bosses of all the companies in the UK's FTSE 350 index. The letter explained that "two core beliefs" inform their approach to executive compensation. First:

Executive pay should be strongly linked to performance, by which we mean strong and sustainable returns over the long-term, as opposed to short-term hikes in share prices.

Adding that, second:

We believe it is the role of the Board of Directors to design and set pay aligned to long-term performance. This includes the critical assessment of pay outcomes and gauging performance based on metrics that are under the direct control of senior management.

All told, they argue that:

We consider misalignment of pay with performance as an indication of insufficient board oversight, which calls into question the quality of the board. We believe that shareholders should hold directors to a high standard in this regard.

This is, perhaps, not much of a surprise. After all, before the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee hearing-chaired by members of the UKs House of Commons and alongside executives from WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) - Amra Balic had expressed much the same sentiment. She stated that:

The key thing we will be doing is holding boards accountable. We will be voting against [a company's remuneration] committee chairmen if we feel there is a disconnect between pay and performance.

This was reiterated not only in the letter but also their updated " Approach to Executive Remuneration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa" (their broader, global approach is here) which the letter directed bosses to look at more closely before considering their remuneration policy. To an extent, therefore, it is nothing particularly new. Yet the fact they took the time to highlight this further with particular reference to the remuneration policy voting season upcoming suggests they may well be more active in executing their "approach" than before. It may well be a warning shot across the bows of remuneration committees looking to pursue a "business as usual" approach to reviewing pay levels.

Perhaps more interestingly, the letter particularly targeted boss pay rises which are out of line with those of their workers. Accelerated executive team pay could be justified (in-line with inflation). Yet it is justified only when supported by robust reasons. The letter continued:

Annual shareholder votes on pay should not be used as pro-forma justification to increase pay: pay should only be increased each year, if at all, at the same level of the wider employee base, and in line with inflation. Large compensation increases should not be justified principally by benchmarking but should rather progress in pace with the evolution of the scope of the role and its complexity.

Opposition to the almost formalized assumption that a pay review equals a pay rise for executives is very important. Especially, as they note, when remuneration committees have used "benchmarking" to peer group companies to judge pay levels. After all, if all companies habitually up executive pay each time it comes up for review it has a snowball effect on the overall rate of executive pay (as we have seen). The unbalanced effect of pay ratios is further amplified (also as we have seen) when workers pay has seen limited pay boosts.

Why is BlackRock's Letter of Interest?

In part, BlackRock's letter may be a reaction to growing criticism of their purported inactivity on holding executive pay to count. This came to a head when The Stephen M. Silberstein Revocable Trust pushed a fairly detailed shareholder proposal which argued BlackRock's 3% opposition record against the "100 Most Overpaid CEO" packages and 1% opposition to CEO pay within the S&P 500 generally was not up to scratch.

Certainly this may be a consideration. Yet it does not diminish its importance if these marks.

BlackRock's statements on the issue are of note for several reasons. Obviously, their sheer size is a big one. Having such a large global owner of listed equities which sits amongst the top shareholders for so many companies calling for (and threatening to enforce) tighter remuneration management in itself is striking. Indeed, taking a random ten FTSE 100 companies and seeing how prominent BlackRock is on their shareholding list is a fine reminder of that:

Yet its fundamental nature (its tracker-focused investment business) also turns up the volume of its call. A vast majority of its shareholdings are held in passive funds. BlackRock, therefore, has no choice but to continue holding the company even if its dislikes or distrusts its management and their decision-making ability. BlackRock is a sticky shareholder as a result. However, if history has tended to present BlackRock as a sticky, but largely silent shareholder on executive pay, maybe the recent prominence of the debate and the content of the above letter suggests this silence will increasingly be broken in the future.

We will have to wait and see. Yet for shareholders looking for executive remuneration to better reflect the underlying quality of their performance, and thus represent better value from shareholder capital, it is an interesting and potentially important move.

Conclusion

BlackRock's apparent wiggle in the direction of tighter overseeing of executive remuneration is certainly to be welcomed. It is a big, influential asset manager which should take the lead on this front. As increasing numbers of investors use passive funds to invest, the requirement that their asset managers actively take on their role as steward-like long-term shareholders should also grow.

Investors across the globe are increasingly infuriated by executive remuneration out-of-step with performance and the real world. What will, perhaps, be most interesting is whether similar warnings are issued by BlackRock to bosses of leading companies in other countries.

Certainly, if the likes of BlackRock and its smaller peers take an increasingly proactive approach with a willingness to punish remuneration committees at the ballot box, this is a good sign. Yet how this above sentiment passes into practice is not entirely clear. After all, as the Silberstein Trust's resolution noted above highlighted that:

Blackrock's own CEO, Larry Fink, was rated the 39th most overpaid CEO (out of the 500 SP 500 CEOs). Mr. Fink's pay was raised eight percent last year (to $26 million a year), nearly three times the 2.7% profit increased at the company-at a time that Blackrock shares fell five percent in value during the year.

Although BlackRock argues that Fink's pay was actually flat on the year before as some historic incentive pay was delivered to Fink in a different year to that in which it was "earned," it does perhaps threaten to limit the extent to which BlackRock will truly push for tighter executive pay control.

Yet pressure continues to grow and BlackRock appears to want to be part of that process. Now we just have to watch and see whether BlackRock really does begin flexing its muscles and just how much that can slow, stall or reverse excessive executive pay levels and their continued disproportionate growth in relation to performance.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data w as collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user eflon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPPGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.