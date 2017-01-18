Gold: Everyone's An Expert

I try not to use every reason in the book to buy gold like those who call for a dollar crash every year or claiming the inclusion of China into the SDRs will be the death of the dollar.

My 31-year career has been about enlightening myself, and with my own hard work, believe I have a good grasp on the economy and markets, and with this expertise, I am simply helping others, which is why I write books.

Learning how to profit doesn't come without taking a few punches. An article you read somewhere that tells you an opinion has to be weighed with many other opinions, and then you yourself have to judge that information and pull the trigger on a trade or investment. One could toss a coin and do better than the "professionals," meaning the mutual fund and hedge fund managers who can't even beat the markets. This is why many investors would be better off with an index fund. But buying index funds that move with the market have no downside protection either as revealed during the last market crash when they got hit hard too.

I have seen an enormous amount of gold articles come through the last month as now everyone thinks they are an expert in calling gold higher, and will point back and tell you they "were right." Since I started my Illusions of Wealth trading service, I have been more proactive in the comment section of my articles here on Seeking Alpha with the micro view on the markets and metals. Gold has moved past the $1,200 level, and overall, while a little early, the timing of my last article wasn't too bad as we fell 4.59% below the $1,180 mark I had listed as the line in the sand for gold. But we did profit by taking trades in JDST before getting long JNUG, admittedly a tad early where we got long at 5.80.

We actually played JDST long four of the last five trading days, and with the long holiday weekend, were flat, so missed a little of the current excitement, but ready to go to work today with whatever the market gives us. The one thing I do and recommend is to lock in profit. We won't get 100% of every trade, and I'm fine with that. I don't think too many complain when their accounts grow larger as we trade more than just metals for profit. Right now, we are leaning short the market with the political happenings occurring and the coming swearing in of president-elect Donald Trump.

What Is The Trump Effect?

What will president-elect Donald Trump do that is any different than any other president when it comes to austerity, a word that no congressman practices. I don't think I'm out of line when I say that he will be unpredictable, whether it is his tweeting about issues or misunderstanding of data like the numbers he gave out on jobs during his press conference last week. But how can you profit?

Perhaps one of your indicators you have up with your chart of the futures is the Twitter feed of @realDonaldTrump because even Monday night he gave us some market-moving words as he was complaining about Yellen and the strong dollar. As a result, the dollar fell and gold moved to a new high.

I expect some good volatility during a Trump presidency which should make for some good short-term moves traders can take advantage of. But we have to look at the data too which can solidify the direction we trade. Because of the volatility I am seeing right now, it makes one have less faith in going long the market, and I don't think there will be any austerity any time soon coming out of the Trump camp.

Isn't The Economy Recovering? Won't Rates Rise?

Let's look at the data a bit first before I get too political. My answer to the question on the economy is we have what CNBC called years ago, "green shoots" in the economy. The auto industry has perked up with subprime lending, and consumer confidence has increased with the Trump confirmation. U.S. home prices hit a new high in December, and jobless claims have risen less than expected in the latest report. Manufacturing PMI has increased, and one might claim that Trump is behind this rise with his U.S. first philosophy.

We don't know what will happen under a Trump presidency with the future economy, but I'm sure he means well. However, it is his spending that he is contemplating and reductions in corporate and income taxes leaving less money to pay for things that will be troublesome. This spending and reduction is supposed to be a stimulus for the U.S. I'm afraid it will end up having the opposite effect, and markets will show this by heading lower as I don't see any austerity coming out of any of Trump's plans.

The fact is, those who have extra money aren't going to spend it, they will hoard it. Especially those who are saving for near or in retirement. Baby boomers will start withdrawing from the market now as the mandatory age 72 withdrawals hit for IRAs. Survival in an uncertain economy where seniors don't run out of money takes center stage. This hoarding is what will lead to the consumer not living up to their part of GDP where they are supposed to make up 70% of the growth for our economy. The government simply can't force consumers to spend. The Trump administration doesn't see this as a possibility.

If Trump's policies fail to stimulate, the market may wake up to this at some point. As Marc Faber said recently, and I agree with him, Trump will be asking for QE4 before too long. This of course goes against the consensus of more rate increases that the Street is expecting. The Street and the Fed said in December of 2015 they would have four rate increases while I said it would be a "one and done." I'm saying this latest round of calling for three increases is nonsense too and will be another one and done.

With a stronger dollar, corporate earnings should shrink. Credit card and auto loan delinquencies are on the rise. Even Fitch Ratings is saying that Trump's tax cut plans may pressure the US credit rating. Trump may be scrambling from the beginning.

It's no surprise we have an economy that has seen certain sectors do quite well though, especially the financial industries. Should we look though at the 2008/2009 era crash of the economy as a one-off event and say today this time it's different? Could things begin to implode again? If so, why and when?

I can answer this partly by just showing you what is really driving the economy with this simple analysis and quote from Presidential candidate and Senator Barack Obama in 2008. He said:

The problem is, the way Bush has done it over the last 8 years, is to take out a credit card from the Bank of China, in the name of our children, driving up our national debt, from $5 trillion from Bush 42 President, number 43 added $4 trillion by his lonesome, so that we now have over $9 trillion of debt that we are going to have to pay back. That's irresponsible. It's unpatriotic. - Source

When President Obama was sworn in, the national debt was $10.626 trillion. The current national debt is approaching $20 trillion. In other words, President Obama has increased the national debt by $9.3 trillion.

If President George W. Bush took over $4 trillion from our children and was labeled "irresponsible" and "unpatriotic," what do we label President Barack Obama as he is about to leave office? At least Bush can be blamed for an undeclared war for some of his spending, but what did the Nobel Peace prize award recipient Obama do to curtail spending? It sure wasn't acting like a peaceful nation as we are presently involved with conflicts in eight countries where more funds have been allocated to war than under President Bush when everyone knew we were in a war. But who in America knows this when the media is so fixated on anti-Trump propaganda dealing with Russia and fixing the election? What the heck has our country turned into?

Here's the reality check; if over $9 trillion is thrown at the economy, you can see why this money has trickled down to those who profited from the spending; the financial industries, auto industries, and of course the military. The stock market has also benefited and still may with the extra funds Trump is bringing to the table and it hasn't even occurred yet.

The most surprising thing though is the value of the dollar increased during this debt increase. How can it be when the U.S. has so much debt hanging over its head that the dollar gains strength more than any other currency? It's because of how bad the countries that make up the dollar are doing, primarily Europe and Japan which make up a little over 80% of the dollar. The dollar is just perceived as the best of a lousy bunch of printing press happy countries, and we'll keep partying in the U.S. like we have since 1980 when President Reagan really started this spending trend. Trump has said he would borrow more which you'll read about next, and as far as the markets go, don't fight price action, but some gold insurance may be prudent.

The Coming Trump Effect And Gold

What does president-elect Trump want to do? Increase the military, cut taxes, spend a trillion on infrastructure and will keep the party going as long as he can. Recall his statement on live TV saying "Now is the time to borrow?". Trump said that he wants to borrow now as when rates go up, it will be "too expensive and totally destroy our balance sheet." Do you see the logic, or should I say lack of logic in this? Let's spend money we don't have now while the interest rates are low and it is easy to get loans, then build non-income-producing infrastructure, and do so now because in the future rates will be higher and we won't be able to borrow. Trump understands that today's borrowing is at a low rate, but he doesn't quite comprehend that adding more debt to the existing debt will result in a higher interest payment on a larger pile of debt when rates go up. When interest rates finally do begin to rise, the real problems will come to fruition in that stocks and bonds both won't like the fact we can't pay all our bills.

At some point, this debt will become a problem. Trump may escalate the problem though if he begins to tangle with foreign countries, whether with tweets or actual policy changes. Markets won't like this. That's another issue to consider and beyond the scope of this article.

I've used this analogy before, and it's worth repeating. The U.S. Congress passed a "balanced budget" a few years ago that includes nine straight years of spending money it doesn't have, and the 10th year, coming in under budget. We citizens sit around and let the government do what it wants to us and when the then senator Obama talks about our children paying for it, that's not true. It's their children and generations to come children that will be paying for today's spending policy. There is a reason many flock to gold when we look behind the scenes as to how things really work.

Your average American more than likely doesn't understand the history of our monetary system, gold and what our government has done to our money over time. They don't know that we have had just 46 years of Federal Reserve Notes with no relationship to gold. In those 46 years, we are a government run amok with its spending policies. The kings and queens enjoy the fruits of all our labor they tax, and then put upon our heirs the hidden tax of inflation that will swallow us all whole like the leviathan that government has become.

"They are joined one to another, they stick together, that they cannot be sundered." "He maketh the deep to boil like a pot." - Source

In reality, we are the frogs in that pot of government boiling water. We don't know when the problems will come. There is nothing you or I can do to prepare for what is to come except own some insurance in gold. While we don't know of the timing of the problems, you have to admit many have been wrong so far in predicting failure. I'm as optimistic as ever on the future of America, but am simply trying to point out that at some point we will have to go through a severe contraction. I have written much on this in articles on Seeking Alpha and expanded upon this in my book Illusions of Wealth. While most don't understand our monetary system, even more don't understand a deflationary contraction. And while everything may seem peachy for the economy here in the U.S., or the new hope found from the Trump effect, warranted or not, this contraction will begin I think with China, and we've already seen what issues in Europe can do to the euro.

China is not happy with Yellen and the strong dollar, and with the Trump tweets about the strong dollar yesterday, he knows what a strong dollar policy can do, and with just a few words, got it to move lower. I'll address what's going on in China in my next article. For now, I think Trump's policies will be good for gold, and his mentioning the dollar yesterday should help the cause. But I'll trade short if necessary. Please know the difference.

How Should I Invest In Gold Today?

There is no denying I am a perma-bull for holding physical metals, especially at today's prices. I do though think you can time the markets for trades in gold ETFs and mining ETFs, especially the leveraged ETFs. Just look at the average one-year and five-year rates on CDs to know you have to be more proactive with your investing if you are going to make money this day and age.

One-year CD yields 0.33%

Five-year CD yields 0.85%

In just a few trades a year, I think you can earn 10% on your portfolio in an up and down market trading the ETFs JDST and JNUG. Of course, you won't put your entire portfolio into these trades. You can at times see the propensity of these leveraged ETFs to form a trend and ride them for a bit. It is during this move, which can last a day, week or longer, that we can sell half our shares and lock in profit and play with the house's money, moving stops up on the remaining shares.

Those who want to take advantage of having some insurance in what gold offers, buy on the dips when they come to us and hold. In the meantime, traders will take what they can from the professionals by following the rules and taking some profit along the way and keeping a stop if they happen to be wrong.

For a trader's scenario today, be bullish with physical gold, GLD, and miners like GDX over $1,200 or dollar under 100, and be bearish with a trade short gold through DGLD and short miners under $1,200 and dollar over 102.

