Ignore Sell-Side And Buy This Safe-Haven 5% Yielder

According to Bloomberg, the number of sell-side analysts with a Sell recommendation on Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) has reached its highest level in more than 17 years.

Last July we said that the market sentiment presented a very attractive contrarian buying opportunity in SHB's shares. At the time of the article, out of 32 analysts covering SHB, 19 had a Sell recommendation.

Since that the stock has had a good run.

We think the current bearish sentiment once again presents a buying opportunity in SHB's shares for a long-term investor. For those who are unfamiliar with the name, here is a quick description.

Svenska Handelsbanken is a Swedish banking group with a presence in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands. SHB has been a topic of interest for academic research papers and various case studies due to its unique decentralized business model that is very flexible and can easily adapt to changing regulatory requirements. The company has no sales targets, market share goals, budget plans or a marketing department as its only goal is to have a higher return on equity than the average of its peers. Handelsbanken is also famous for its profit-sharing system called the Oktogonen that is a great alternative to the modern bonus culture.

Importantly, Handelsbanken's business model is still generating a significant premium over the Sweden's risk-free interest rate.

According to analysts covering the stock, SHB is overvalued. In fact, this is the primary argument for their 'Sell' recommendations. We do not agree with this thesis as the bank has historically traded at a premium to its Nordic peers, thanks to its safe-haven profile, prudent credit risk policy and above-average profitability levels.

In addition, we do not think that Handelsbanken is at risk of a dividend cut. Having increased its CET1 by 100bps q/q and 290 bps ytd in Q3, the bank has a solid capital position. As a reminder, the group's CET1 ratio printed at 23% in Q3, well above its regulatory requirement of 21.1%.

Finally, we do not view a hard Brexit as an obstacle for SHB's UK expansion plans. Similar to other Handelsbanken's units, the UK operations are based on the so-called 'church spire principle', meaning that every branch has its defined market area, which should not be larger than you can see if you crawl up to the top of the local church tower. This simple principle ensures customer loyalty and stable asset quality trends.

Bottom line

We believe sell-side concerns are overblown. Handelsbanken remains a safe-haven name with impressive credit quality, high client retention rates and above-average profitability levels.

