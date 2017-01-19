Berkshire Hathaway Is Not Built To Last

With Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) shares trading near all-time highs, Mr. Market seems comfortable with betting on the ever improving prosperity of Warren Buffett's company. And if the past five decades or so form any indication, Mr. Market may well be right. The election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States seems likely to have propelled Berkshire's performance during the final months of 2016.

First of all, because Buffett has spent tens of billions over the last decade betting on American infrastructure and manufacturing assets like the BHE utilities, the BNSF railroad, Lubrizol, Marmon and Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP). Investors currently assume a Trump presidency will mean lower taxes, less regulation and, possibly, massive infrastructure investments. All of these things may make Berkshire's American assets significantly more profitable and valuable. Since Berkshire's portfolio of subsidiaries is heavily tilted towards US-based companies it is in its core a massive bet on the long-term prosperity of the American economy.

Another factor that has played a significant role in Berkshire's recent run-up is its extensive holdings of companies active in the financial sector, like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), whose shares have performed incredibly well since last November, as has somewhat troubled American Express (NYSE:AXP). Again, the anticipation of less regulation and lower taxes plays a significant role. Additionally, investments in infrastructure may indicate a near-term future with higher rates of inflation, which would probably lead to higher interest rates over time. I believe higher interest rates are generally considered advantageous to financial players, as their earnings generally depend to a significant degree on interest income.

Berkshire's Design For The Future

The advanced age of both Buffett and Munger is of course well-known, but I would still like to stress that the average life expectancy for an 87-year-old, an age which Buffett will reach in August, is about 5 years. For a 93-year-old like Charlie Munger it is only somewhat over 3 years. The succession issue has been raised a lot of times over the years, but the uncertainty over Berkshire's future without Buffett and Munger still lingers.

Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger have often stated that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to prosper once they are gone. They have also shared their analysis of why they expect its future to work out favorably. Charlie Munger shared his detailed thoughts on why Berkshire should continue to succeed in the 2014 letter to shareholders. To quote his precise words:

Provided that most of the Berkshire system remains in place, the combined momentum and opportunity now present is so great that Berkshire would almost surely remain a better-than-normal company for a very long time even if (1) Buffett left tomorrow, (2) his successors were persons of only moderate ability, and (3) Berkshire never again purchased a large business."

But why would Berkshire manage to escape the institutional decay that has been witnessed over and over again in large governmental organizations and companies? I do acknowledge that the company has been designed in such a way as to minimize the chances of institutional decay. Buffett himself once mentioned the ABC of corporate failure as shorthand for the ways in which institutional decline manifests itself, namely through arrogance, bureaucracy and complacency.

Berkshire is designed to minimize the risk that these corporate cancers, as Buffett calls them, will grow and impair its operating performance. The very high degree of decentralization for instance, in which operating managers are incentivized on the basis of their own companies' performance, is meant to keep bureaucracy at bay. It also makes the Berkshire organization relatively nimble for a company its size; operating managers have the authority to react to changes in their business environment and are heavily incentivized to do so in short order.

Complacency and arrogance will be more difficult to keep at bay; the primary line of defense is the high-quality set of executives currently running Berkshire and its operating subsidiaries. These managers all have very good track records and are the primary decision-makers with regard to their own succession. The idea is that the current managers will select equally good successors. At the very least, the process is designed to select executives on the basis of their business qualities instead of their aptitude at corporate politics.

The ultimate authority of course will remain at HQ; dysfunctionality at any subsidiary can still be nipped in the bud by replacing a subsidiary's management. While Buffett is no fan of centralization and will generally wait longer rather than shorter before stepping in, he has at times interfered and injected new executives at several of his subsidiaries. The most well-known examples are the management shake-ups initiated at Gen Re, NetJets and Benjamin Moore. Meanwhile, separating the role of CEO and Chairman in the post-Buffett era will be the most important line of defense against the risk of a prolonged tenure by a dysfunctional Chief Executive.

So, What's The Problem Then?

If Berkshire is intentionally designed to withstand institutional decay, what exactly is the problem? The short answer would be the lack of any commonality between most of its subsidiaries. The two most important things shared by Berkshire's subsidiaries are (1) above-average business economics, and (2) the very fact that they are owned by Berkshire. Beyond that there is very little reason for a diverse set of companies like shoe manufacturers and railroads to coexist within one corporate entity.

If I had to describe Berkshire Hathaway's core strength, the most fundamental reason for its success, it would be its strength in capital allocation. And by far, the most important contributor to its capital allocation expertise is Warren Buffett. His ability to take the earnings or float from Berkshire's subsidiaries and invest it more profitably elsewhere is at the heart of Berkshire's ability to outperform. Once Buffett is out of the picture, that strength will deteriorate very rapidly.

I know that Ted Weschler and Todd Combs have been hired to perform this task in the future and that, to some extent, the more recent additions of capital-intensive subsidiaries will allow some part of the significant cash flows to be deployed internally. But Buffett is unlikely to be matched by anybody in either his ability to spot profitable opportunities, or his ability to think independently. Plus, the amount of cash requiring deployment is likely to be very large, which means Berkshire's investment universe will be limited to only very big companies. In my opinion, once Berkshire's ability to take money from one source and invest it elsewhere diminishes, the reason for its diverse operating companies to be under one corporate roof ceases to exist.

Another issue is that Buffett's successor will never command the moral authority of the Oracle of Omaha, whose reputation is probably unmatched by anybody in the financial world. Large bets like the one he made on IBM, which has not worked out thus far, or his decision to buy BNSF may not be feasible for his successor. Given Berkshire's outsized ability to produce cash and diminished ability to deploy it, Berkshire Hathaway after Buffett may quickly come under pressure to start paying dividends and buy back its own stock. Pretty soon after that, investors may start to wonder whether the conglomerate may be more valuable if it is broken up into several parts.

Currently, Buffett's reputation and sizeable stake in Berkshire pretty much allow him to do whatever he wants. It has never paid to second-guess him and therefore almost nobody does. But when Buffett is gone, there will be no controlling stake held by his heirs. Most of his shares will end up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is obligated to spend all of his pledged fortune within 10 years after his estate is settled. Virtually all of the company will then be in public hands and it will no longer be possible to manage it as it was managed under Buffett.

This observation brings me to another unsustainable practice. Until now, Berkshire Hathaway's financial reporting has been rather unspecific and investor communications have mostly been managed through the annual letter and meeting. There are no investor presentations, no quarterly conference calls and barely any press releases. In its filings with the SEC, large numbers of operating companies are reported together in a number of groups, such as the insurance operations, the utility businesses, the manufacturing operations, the financial businesses and the investments. That makes it very hard for any outsider to judge the performance of many of the company's subsidiaries, except for perhaps the largest ones. Buffett has gotten away with this lack of transparency, perhaps justifiably so, but his successor is unlikely to be so fortunate. Once Buffett is gone outside investors may rapidly start asking for more financial disclosure from what is one of the largest companies in America.

They are also more likely to start second-guessing executives with more mundane qualities than Buffett; investors may for instance demand action on underperforming subsidiaries. However attractive their current business qualities may be, Berkshire's subsidiaries are in no way immune to change. A whole range of Berkshire companies that once contributed sizeable portions of the company's operating earnings have been closed down or have fallen into obscurity; the textile mills, Blue Chip Stamps, World Book, Dexter Shoe and the Buffalo Evening News all come to mind.

And then there is the extensive investment portfolio; what will stop Berkshire shareholders from demanding a tax-free distribution of Berkshire's equity holdings in the future? After all, why would investors want to own their stakes in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Wells Fargo, IBM and American Express through Berkshire when they can own those investments outright? Buffett himself once pressed for exactly such a scheme in one of his earlier investments, Sanborn Maps, and his mentor Benjamin Graham pioneered activist investor strategies by pressing for exactly such a distribution at Northern Pipeline.

Conclusion

Berkshire has assembled an impressive collection of above-average businesses and executives and run them. And I do recognize the fact that Buffett and Munger have designed the company in such a way as to avoid the negative consequences of the institutional imperative. But when both men are gone, Berkshire's raison d'être will disappear. The organization may be designed to function without Buffett as its leader, but through five decades of his dominant presence the company has also unavoidably been shaped to fit his unique set of skills. In that way, Berkshire may be compared to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) after Bill Gates, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) after Steve Jobs or the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) after Walt Disney. All of those companies have struggled with the departure of their larger-than-life leaders, but at least those companies owned different businesses that were better off under a single corporate roof. In Berkshire Hathaway's case that appears not to be the case at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.