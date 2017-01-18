IAMGOLD Releases Q4'16 Preliminary Production Results And 2017 Guidance

I recommend to trade IAG based on the chart, which means always taking some profit off the table at resistance (now) and accumulate at support ($3.80-3.90).

Gold production in 2017 is expected to increase by 6.4% based on 865K Oz (middle point), mainly with a significant increase expected at the Westwood mine.

4Q'16 gold production numbers (215K Oz) are good and show a significant increase from the 1Q'16 low of 24K Oz. Total production for 2016 is 813K Oz.

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is a gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, a Cote Gold project in Ontario, a rare earth elements project in Quebec, and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

This article is an update of the preceding article published on November 9, 2016, about the 3Q'16 results.

Today, January 17, 2016, IAMGOLD announces preliminary operating results for 2016 and guidance for 2017.

Performance Highlights for 2016 Attributable gold production of 813,000 ounces above guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 ounces; fourth-quarter production 215,000 ounces.

Total cash costs 1 expected to be within guidance of $740 to $770 per ounce.

expected to be within guidance of $740 to $770 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs 1 expected to be within guidance of $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce.

expected to be within guidance of $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce. Capital expenditures of approximately $280 million were relatively in line with guidance of $275 million.

Approximately $750 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as at December 31, 2016. Guidance Highlights for 2017 Attributable gold production expected to be between 845,000 and 885,000 ounces.

Total cash costs expected to be between $740 and $780 per ounce.

All-in sustaining costs expected to be between $1,000 and $1,080 per ounce.

per ounce. Capital expenditures guidance of $250 million ±5%.

Production in 2016 in two simple graphs:

We can see quickly that the 4Q'16 gold production numbers are good and show a significant increase from the 1Q'16 low of 24K Oz.

Gold production in 2017 is expected to increase by 6.4% based on 865K Oz (middle point), mainly with a significant increase expected at the Westwood mine.

1 - Westwood mine is expected to significantly increase production this year from 65K Oz/2016 to 115-125K/2017 due to the commercial levels of three mining blocs already prepared for production. Total CapEx in 2017 will be $65 million. This is the main subject of excitement because of the increase in gold production.

2 - At the Rosebel mine, the company expects production at the same 2016 level, despite a lower throughput due to the high amount of hard rock approaching 70%. Production guidance is 295-305K/2017 compared to 296K Oz/2016. Total CapEx in 2017 will be $70 million.

3 - At the Essakane mine, production will be very close to 2016. IAG expects higher throughput and recoveries, whereas it will encounter lower grade per tonne. Production guidance is 370-380K Oz/2017 compared to 377K Oz/2016. Total CapEx in 2017 will be $90 million.

4 - At the joint ventures, Sadiola and Yatela mines, the production is expected to be slightly lower in 2017, from 75K Oz/2016 to 65-75K Oz/2017. $5 million is scheduled for sustaining CapEx at Sadiola and $10 million (non-sustaining CapEx) for the sulphide project in 2017.

Total CapEx for 2017 will be $250 million at plus or minus 5%.

Exploration Plan:

In 2017, we increased our budget for exploration projects to $47 million to reflect exploration programs at our Saramacca project, the saddle zones at Rosebel and highly prospective targets at Essakane. This year we are targeting initial resource estimates for our Saramacca project near Rosebel in Suriname, our Monster Lake project in Quebec and our Eastern Borosi joint venture project in Nicaragua. The increase in planned expenditures for feasibility and other studies is largely due to the continuation of technical studies for the Boto Gold project and Côté Gold.

1 - As a reminder, on September 1, 2016, I commented on the agreement signed with the government of Suriname to acquire an interest in the Saramacca property.

Deal: Immediately pay $200K cash. If IAG is satisfied with the results, it will pay up to $10 million and 3.125 million shares in three equal tranches to the government of Suriname.

Mr. Steve Letwin said in the 3Q'16 conference call:

Past exploration suggest that Saramacca could have anywhere from 0.5 million 1.4 million ounces of gold. The Rosebel exploration team is into the third month of a drilling program with four rigs at the site. Our intent is to declare an initial resource estimate before the end of 2018.

2 - The Monster Lake Located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, is a JV with TomaGold (OTC:TOGOF).

On November 2, 2015, TomaGold announced the terms of an amended agreement with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), whereby IAMGOLD acquired a 50% interest in the Monster Lake project, which comprises the Monster Lake, Winchester and Lac-à-l'Eau Jaune properties, in exchange for a $3.22 million cash payment to TomaGold. IAMGOLD also has an option to acquire an additional 25% interest by spending $10 million in exploration work over a seven-year period, with a minimum of $500,000 to be spent each year. The effective starting date for the exploration work commitment is January 1, 2015.

The project presents great potential, and recent assay results included 1.5 metres at 18.80 g/t Au and 10.7 metres at 3.64g/t Au.

3 - The Eastern Borosi project in Nicaragua. The project is a joint venture between IAMGOLD and Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCPK:CXBMF).

The recent drilling results in 2016 financed by IAG were promising:

Calibre and IAMGOLD entered into an option agreement dated May 26, 2014 whereby IAMGOLD can earn a 51% interest in the Project consisting of 176 km2 within the Borosi Concessions, Northeast Nicaragua, by incurring US$5 million in exploration expenditures and making US$450,000 in payments to Calibre by May 26, 2017, the first and second anniversary US $150,000 payments having been made in May 2015 and May 2016 respectively. The total potential investment by IAMGOLD to earn a 70% interest in the Project is US$10.9 million. The Project hosts gold-silver resources in two deposits and a series of well-defined low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver targets.

Weakness: All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") is still too high

The recurring negative topic is again the high AISC, and 2017 will not be different with AISC over $1,000/Oz.

The company has not yet been successful to reduce it below $1,000/Oz, which is really a total conundrum? IAG is lagging behind most of its peers and should be around $875/Oz.

However, it is important to notice that the company is expecting to reduce AISC to $900/$950 in 2020.

On the project side, the Sadiola mine expansion in Mali is providing the most excitement with production early 2019.

Significant growth opportunity is believed to be present at the Sadiola sulphide project (With AngloGold (NYSE:AU) as a partner).

Our plan would be to have a construction start to prevent any gap in production, once the milling of oxides comes to an end in early 2019. We are currently in discussions with the government of Mali to ensure that our metrics line up and will be completing those negotiations and negotiations hopefully by the end of December. As most of you know mining the shepherds would extend the life of Sadiola by 10 years with our share of annual production of approximately 130,000 ounces.

Overall, a good quarter and an exciting guidance for 2017 due mainly to the significant increase at the Westwood mine. IAG is presenting a good asset portfolio, with three solid producing mines, and a near-term project that will be completed early 2019 called the Sadiola expansion, which is significant in terms of added production with 130K Oz of gold in 2019.

This positive trend will continue when we look at the project pipeline, and the company expects 1 million Au Oz in 2020.

One final note. IAG acquired 100% of Merrex Gold (OTCPK:MXGIF) on December 22, 2016. If you want more details about the acquisition, please read my article.

IAG's recent balance sheet snapshot and estimated 4Q'16 revenues

IAMGOLD released its 3Q'16 results on November 7, 2016. The results were solid, and production was 210K Oz, up 6.6% from Q2'16.

Revenues for the 3Q'16 were $282.4 million, up 21.5% quarter over quarter, due to strong gold production and gold price at $1,326/Oz. However, based on $1,217/ Oz for gold in 4Q'16, revenues will be around $262 million or about 4% lower in my opinion.

IAG broke out from its descending triangle pattern (bullish), but quickly found a strong resistance at $4.75. If it is the case, we may correct soon to as low as $3.80, unless gold's upward momentum is kept alive, which is still possible.

The main question is where is gold's price headed in 2017, and will you know at what price IAG will be traded? Yes, IAG is basically another gold miner that moves in correlation with gold, and can be traded as a proxy for gold.

It's seemingly a simple question with an extremely complicated answer.

The main topics affecting gold price are the US interest rates and the strength of the dollar, which are two traditional bearish items. Yet, the month of January has been a strong month for gold (demand).

However, we may have reached a serious resistance at $1,200/Oz. Personally, I am not very bullish for gold in 2017, assuming interest rate hikes and a strong dollar, whereas the Trump effect can be considered as a joker. Nonetheless, gold and the gold miners should always be represented in your portfolio as a hedge.

I recommend to trade IAG based on the chart, which means always taking some profit off the table at resistance now, and accumulate at support ($3.80-3.90).

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on IAG and other gold miners. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade IAG