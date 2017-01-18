High-Yield Midstream MLPs Perform Well During Periods Of Rising Interest Rates And Inflation

All was well with equity yield instruments until interest rates and inflation ascended in mid-2016.

Thesis: During rising interest rates measured by the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield, midstream MLPs perform well. MLPs are a hard asset play with built in protections against rising inflation.

Whenever I am making investments, I keep these four parameters in mind (United States): 10-year treasury note yield; inflation rate; GDP growth; Federal Funds Rate projections. I also track economic leading and coincident indicators as well since they effect my four parameters. This is a part of my: wisdom of investing (WOI). A good ROI (Return On Investments) is predicated on a good WOI.

I have my own projections regarding the four parameters from information gleaned various sources and following markets carefully. But I am also cognizant of the fact, that my expectations for those four parameters could be wrong or be an out of consensus view. I want a view that is close to consensus and not 'out of the ballpark'.

So let us check in with some fresh sources on 2017 year-end forecasts.

Here's Wells Fargo Investment Institute:

U.S. GDP Growth: 2.1%

U.S. Inflation: 2.2%

U.S. Unemployment: 4.5%

S&P 500: 2230 - 2330

Federal Funds Rate: 1.00 - 1.25%

WTI Crude Oil: $40 - $50 per barrel

As you can see from the forecast, Wells Fargo does expect a modest U.S. GDP growth rate.

Notice Well's does project the U.S. Inflation rate as measured by CPI (Consumer Price Index) to be 2.2%. The last time we experienced 2.2% was mid-2014 before crude oil prices headed south.

Wells expects 2.00 - 2.50% for the 10-year note yield. I think that is a conservative projection, given they expect 2.2% U.S. inflation. I would suggest a target of 2.75 - 3.00% by year end.

I am always interested in the most up to date projections and data I can find from multiple sources. Here are 2017 projections from Kiplinger's Magazine:

Kiplinger's is projecting a 3% 10-year note yield by year end 2017. This projection is closer to mine and I would not be surprised to see this figure by year-end.

They are also projecting a 2.4% inflation rate which is above the 2.0% Fed Funds target rate. 2.4% is an aggressive number since we have not seen 2.4% since early 2012. My personal projection for inflation in 2017 is 2.0%.

Crude oil at $50 to $55 could be low, I expect about $53 to $60.

Let us see what Goldman Sach's has to say regarding interest and inflation rates. Goldman Sachs has projected 2.75% for the U.S. 10-year yield by year-end. Here's Goldman's Charles Himmelberg regarding inflation (emphasis mine):

What seems clear to us, is that economic issues, notably tax cuts, infrastructure spending and defense spending, are high on the agenda - a recipe for reflation. He expects rising oil prices will also "push up headline CPI" inflation data in the global developed markets early next year (2017). Central banks may let inflation run above their 2 percent target rates after struggling for years with low inflation numbers, according to the strategist.

So I do expect modest inflation, nothing serious, and modestly rising interest rates at this time. In fact, if you want to review a few nifty graphs on inflation and Treasury yields, as well as what professional money managers think regarding inflation and the yield curve, see my article: What rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields mean for income investors.

Many investors view high yield equity products as very interest rate sensitive and expect them to come under pressure during rising interest rates. MLPs are generally expected to fit that description; but, when it comes to midstream MLPs, we might "see things differently." If this is your first read of my MLP series of articles, I recommend you review my first article: "Why High-Yielding Midstream MLPs Belong In My Income Growth Strategy." The article contains some neat graphs that I think you will enjoy. In that article I made the case for growth in energy production in the U.S. and put forth some of the basics of midstream MLP investing.

Now I want to highlight two of my four parameters as they relate to MLP investments. These two parameters must be continually monitored and all investments need to be made in light of them, namely the 10-year treasury note yield and inflation rate.

How Do MLPs Respond During Rising Interest Rates?

Take a look at the 10-year Treasury rate during the "test" period of time (5/02/2013 to 12/31/2013).

What you are seeing is about a 140-basis point rise in the 10-year Treasury yield from 1.64% to 3.04% in an eight month period!

Now let's take a look at the total return of the AMZ index during the same test period. Here are the levels of the index during the test period:

05/02/2013 = 1457.03

12/31/2013 = 1555.72

Results: The total return for the MLP AMZ index was 6.8%!

So, during rising interest rates, MLPs as a whole produced a very nice return for investors.

Source: Alerian

Let's take a quick at how the interest-rate sensitive groups -- utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), U.S. Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT), real estate (NYSEARCA:VNQ), and corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:ITR) -- have responded over the test period:

As you can see, while interest rates were rising, interest rate sensitive groups were falling, while at the same time MLPs provided a nice total return over the test period.

If you think I may have presented an isolated case with the test period, I have this nifty graph to show you. The grey areas denote rising interest rates in terms of the 10-year Treasury note. In green, is the total return percentage of the Alerian MLP index (AMZ). As you can see, MLPs had no problem with rising rates.

Source: Bloomberg, Alerian Capital Management, Barclays Research estimates. As of 12/31/2013. Chart shows Alerian MLP Index Total Return (AMZX) performance. Interest rates are represented by the 10-year U.S. Treasury. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. They are unmanaged and shown for illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Sources: Forbes.com; Oppenheimer Funds Voice.

Let's examine what Alerian has to say in this matter. Alerian is an independent provider of market intelligence for master limited partnerships. In other words, they know what their doing.

Due to their use of primarily long-term, fixed-rate debt, as well as built-in inflation hedges, MLPs show little meaningful correlation with interest rates over the long term.

I like this quote from ICM (emphasis mine):

As for MLPs, says Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, a New York-based money management firm that specializes in energy and real estate, the idea that rate hikes should hurt them is something of a myth.

Let us move on to the inflation protection aspects of MLPs.

MLPs act as a hedge against inflation ("seeing differently")

According to Global X, MLPs show a low-correlation to traditional assets, which helps diversify a portfolio. The assets pay out the majority of their operation cash flow in the form of quarterly dividends. Additionally, the MLP contracts are long-term and have built-in inflation protection measures. (emphasis mine)

Here's alpsfunds:

Investors have been attracted to the Master Limited Partnership sector in recent years due to its attractive yield, low correlation to stocks and bonds and built-in inflation protection

Here's NEPC, one of the largest full service investment consulting firms:

MLPs as an Inflation Hedge: The underlying businesses of energy MLPs provide a degree of inflation protection from fee-based contracts tied to the Producer Price Index ("PPI") or the Consumer Price Index ("CPI"). For example, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") regulates pipelines and has established tariff rates that are adjusted on an annual basis to the PPI for finished goods plus 2.65%. MLPs also own real assets that provide value over replacement costs that generally increase during inflationary periods. Additionally, some MLPs considered to be "midstream" also have diversified business lines with commodity exposure through upstream operations and experience increased revenues during periods of inflation due to higher commodity prices. While MLP distribution growth has outpaced inflation in recent years, MLPs are not highly correlated with inflation when measured by the Consumer Price Index ("CPI"). (emphasis mine)

The graph below says it all. The growth of the distribution (dividend) grows faster than inflation itself.

Source: Liberty Street Funds

You see, pipeline assets have very long useful lives. Once they are put in place and properly maintained, a 40 or even 50 year life is not unusual. These are real hard assets. Hard assets resist and even appreciate during inflationary times. Over time, energy infrastructure companies charge higher rates for use of their assets. Similar to how real estate rents would be expected to rise over time.

Actionable Section

Before I do an article on ETFs, CEFs, ETNs, it is important for readers who are considering investments in this sector to begin a review of some of the companies in the table. I make this suggestion because when selecting an ETF, CEF, ETN for investment, you want to be familiar with the top 10 investments of the fund you are considering. I added the yield column for you to reference. I would start with the large caps in the Mkt Cap column because many of those have good liquidity and you will find them in a 'top ten' listing of many funds.

I would start with EPD, ETP, MPLX, OKS, PAA, SEP, MMP, WPZ, PSXP, WES, EQM, SXL, BPL, EEP.

Name Sector Classification Ticker Price Yield Shs Out Mkt Cap Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas BWP $17.69 2.30% 250.3 $4,428 Antero Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing AM $28.00 3.40% 177.3 $4,964 Dominion Midstream Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas DM $27.80 3.40% 93.2 $2,592 Valero Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum VLP $42.00 3.50% 67.4 $2,829 Shell Midstream Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum SHLX $27.10 3.60% 177.3 $4,805 Rice Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing RMP $22.38 3.90% 101.9 $2,281 Teekay LNG Partners LP Marine Transportation | LNG TGP $15.20 3.90% 79.6 $1,209 EQT Midstream Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas EQM $72.15 4.30% 80.6 $5,814 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum MMP $73.49 4.40% 227.8 $16,740 Phillips 66 Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum PSXP $46.48 4.40% 107.2 $4,982 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas CPPL $17.15 4.60% 100.7 $1,726 Western Gas Partners LP Gathering & Processing WES $55.85 5.80% 164.8 $9,202 Cheniere Energy Partners LP Other | Liquefaction CQP $27.55 5.90% 451.1 $12,427 Spectra Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas SEP $45.64 5.90% 306.0 $13,964 Enterprise Products Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas EPD $25.98 6.00% 2104.2 $54,667 MPLX LP Gathering & Processing MPLX $32.48 6.00% 383.6 $12,460 TC Pipelines LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas TCP $54.34 6.40% 67.0 $3,641 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum TEP $45.44 6.70% 72.1 $3,277 Plains All American Pipeline LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum PAA $32.39 6.80% 722.4 $23,397 Terra Nitrogen Company LP Catalytic Conversion TNH $103.13 6.90% 18.5 $1,908 Tesoro Logistics LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum TLLP $48.22 6.90% 103.0 $4,965 AMZ Index Alerian Index 7.10% ONEOK Partners LP Gathering & Processing OKS $44.10 7.30% 285.8 $12,605 Buckeye Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum BPL $65.17 7.40% 140.2 $9,138 Holly Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum HEP $33.09 7.40% 62.8 $2,077 NGL Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum NGL $19.15 7.40% 127.4 $2,439 Alliance Resource Partners LP Production & Mining | Coal ARLP $23.80 7.80% 74.4 $1,770 AmeriGas Partners LP Marketing | Retail APU $45.68 7.80% 92.9 $4,245 Genesis Energy LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum GEL $34.31 7.80% 118.0 $4,048 DCP Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing DPM $36.52 8.10% 114.7 $4,191 Enable Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing ENBL $15.87 8.10% 432.4 $6,862 EnLink Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing ENLK $17.12 8.50% 393.1 $6,730 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum SXL $23.49 8.50% 331.5 $7,786 Teekay Offshore Partners LP Marine Transportation | Petroleum TOO $5.00 8.70% 155.6 $778 NuStar Energy LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum NS $47.95 8.80% 78.5 $3,763 Williams Partners LP Gathering & Processing WPZ $35.46 8.90% 612.6 $21,723 Summit Midstream Partners LP Gathering & Processing SMLP $22.75 9.10% 72.1 $1,640 Enbridge Energy Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Petroleum EEP $24.07 9.20% 397.5 $9,567 Crestwood Equity Partners LP Gathering & Processing CEQP $24.60 9.40% 76.1 $1,873 Golar LNG Partners LP Regasification GMLP $22.93 9.60% 64.1 $1,469 Martin Midstream Partners LP Storage | Liquids MMLP $17.95 10.90% 35.5 $636 Energy Transfer Partners LP Pipeline Transportation | Natural Gas ETP $35.03 11.80% 507.1 $17,763 Suburban Propane Partners LP Marketing | Retail SPH $29.99 11.80% 60.8 $1,823 Sunoco LP Marketing | Wholesale SUN $24.46 12.30% 95.6 $2,338 Yield Spreads: vs 10 Year Treasury +462 bps vs Utilities +351 bps vs REITS +314 bps vs High Yield Bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG) +318 bps vs Intermediate Corporate Bonds (ITR) +447 bps

Source: Alerian, table; % yield and yield spread data, author.

I did the section on the yield spreads to show you the premium yields when MLPs are considered against other yield products. As you can see, very nice premiums!

For CEFs, ETFs and ETNs investments I recommend you take a trip to mlpdata.com. There you can gather up a great deal of information on those possibilities; much more than I can put in this article. You need only register to have access to fund data that is quite good!

You can start by using mlpdata.com looking at the various aspects of the mid-stream assets below for more information.

ETF investments: AMLP; MLPA; MLPX; EMLP; MLPJ

ETN investments: AMJ; ATMP; MLPI; MLPS; IMLP; MLPW; MLPG

Closed-End Funds: TYG; TTP; NTG; FEN; FEI; FPL; KYN; GMZ; DSE

There are also many other open end funds from companies like Goldman Sachs, Steelpath, Cohen & Steers, BP capital, Invesco, and Oppenheimer.

Just to reiterate, for those who are looking to make initial investments in this sector, it is very important to recognize the top 10 investments on a given 'fact sheet' for a given fund.

Other considerations, variant views, and risks associated with MLP investing

MLPs have tax benefits that make them attractive to some investors but less attractive to others because of K-1 statement filing. But many investors accept the K-1 annoyance to attain tax benefits and to participate in individual equity partnership selection.

MLP units carry risks similar to any other stock because they represent the equity capital of a business. MLPs are concentrated in the energy sector and can correlate to sharp moves in commodity pricing. Economic risks can also effect MLPs. Should the economy slow moderately, economic activity will lessen which in turns lessens demand for energy volumes.

Many MLPs are small to mid size companies and can be subject to liquidity risk. That is to say, there can be sharp moves in unit prices should the general market indices come under pressure.

Should interest rates rise sharply, cost of capital for MLPs will rise and will increase operating costs. Also, MLPs will have a difficult time carrying out acquisitions and financing 'drop downs' should capital market access be denied. Sharply rising rates in a short period of time will cause volatility in the shares, and MLP yields may correlate accordingly.

MLP tax risks: MLPs do not pay U.S. Federal income tax at the company level. A change in the tax favored status of MLPs could result in a material decrease in after-tax distributions to shareholders and the market value of MLPs.

The MLP space, in general, is complicated from many different aspects. I can only begin to touch on the scope of MLP investing in this article. I therefore have planned a series of articles whereby I explain in more detail: MLP business models, tax implications, K-1s, key metrics, capital market access, relative sector performance, sector correlations, the "Trump factor," valuation, and the "OPEC factor," just to name a few.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio asset mix, diversification. Readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. I am not a certified market technician. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, GMLP, TGP, EPD, SEP, GEL, PSXP, OKS, GEL, SXL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.