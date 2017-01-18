Natural Gas Daily - LNG Flow Hits New High

Physical flow from Cheniere's (NYSEMKT:LNG) LNG plant in Sabine Pass hit a new high of 2.2 Bcf/d. Cheniere's train 3 and train 4, which will be able to export 1.2 Bcf/d total LNG supply, are slated to be fully operational by Q3 and Q4 of 2017. Recent test runs and an increase in LNG flow indicates to us that Cheniere could have train 3 fully ready by Q2 2017.

The recent increase in LNG flow further widened the structural imbalance we've observed in the natural gas market over the last nine months. Most forecasters' models have 1.2 Bcf/d as the LNG demand, but flows have been stronger and higher than that.

U.S. natural gas production, on the other hand, remains below 70 Bcf/d. This is in stark contrast to what we assumed for Jan as we thought we would see production rebound closer to 72 Bcf/d. The weakness in gas supplies also widened the structural imbalance.

On a normalized weather adjusted demand model, storage draws are expected to be higher by 25-28 Bcf per week, indicating the recent structural imbalance in the market to be 3.5 to 4 Bcf/d. We also highlighted the structural imbalance issue in our 2017 outlook here.

Weather forecasts until Jan. 27 are expected to be warmer than normal, and the falloff in heating demand will be somewhat cushioned by the higher structural demand increase and lower U.S. gas production. The magnitude of the drop, however, will still push natural gas storage above the five-year average by Jan. 27.

Weather will continue to be the dominant force driving gas prices in the short term, but market participants will no longer be able to ignore the widening structural deficit over the course of the next 10 months. If we don't see a swing of about 5 Bcf/d either through demand destruction via coal replacement or U.S. gas production increase, a normal weather outlook forecasts natural gas storage to be substantially below the five-year average by July 2017.

Obviously, long-range forecasts are not very accurate, but the current deviation in the model still shows natural gas storage by November 2017 to be below the five-year average by 300 to 600 Bcf. What this means is that the long-term trend remains bullish with weather whipsawing prices back and forth.

Eight- to 14-Day Outlook

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDPYF, PPY.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.