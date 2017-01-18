Oil Markets Daily - Global Conventional Oil And Gas Discoveries Hit 70-Year Low

Oil majors like Exxon are shifting their focus to nimbler shale plays, highlighting further downside pressure on conventional oil and gas discoveries in the years ahead.

Implications on current supply are very minimal, but the effects down the road will be significant.

Rystad Energy reported that global conventional oil and gas discoveries hit a 70-year low in 2016.

The discovered 6 billion boe does not include shale reservoirs in North America. Conventional oil and gas discoveries have been in a steady decline since 2012, despite oil prices hovering around $100 between 2012 and 2014. The downturn in energy prices only accelerated the reluctance to spend on conventional discoveries.

A decline in oil and gas discoveries will have no impact on supply over the next several years, and with the shift of oil majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) into nimbler and faster play types -- like its recent acquisition in the Permian -- we think the outlook for the next 10 years paints a grim picture for oil supplies.

According to Rystad, U.S. shale production is only 4.25% of global supplies. Over 95% of global supplies still comes from conventional sources. Shale plays exhibit fast turnaround times (less than a year) but exhibit high initial declines (first year wells decline over 60%), and conventional production usually exhibits low decline rates (<=5%) but the lead time is usually three to five years. As a result, we think oil majors like Exxon will focus more on the nimbler shale plays to cushion their natural decline. But the issue we run into is what happens to global supplies in 10 years.

Low conventional oil and gas discoveries might be OK for now and the next five years, but once shale production peaks around 10 million b/d, how will the world supply the global thirst for oil? It's an interesting question to ponder, but it also highlights the need for the world to shift into renewable energy. How fast will renewable energy take over? No one knows for certain, and electric vehicles, while growing very quickly, will not even dent global gasoline demand over the next several years. Infrastructure constraints, especially in emerging countries, will put the brakes on EV growth, while developed nations might see higher adoption rates.

Overall, low conventional oil and gas discoveries might be OK for now, but the implications down the road will be significant. As Rystad's senior analyst Sona Mlada said, "However, these 'missing' discovered volumes in the current years could have an impact on the global supply some 10 years down the line - depending on the investment decisions of the exploration companies." Oil prices are simply too low to incentivize more conventional discoveries.

