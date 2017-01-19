Occidental: A Premier High-Dividend Energy Firm

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) is an energy company specializing in the exploration for and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates primary in the United States in the Permian Basin along with international operations primarily in the Middle East. It also produces industrial chemicals, plastics, and fertilizers. The large firm also transports natural gas through pipelines. Production for Occidental was 667,000 barrels per day last year while reserves stand at approximately 3 billion barrels of oil equivalents.

My positive investment thesis for Occidental Petroleum is based upon seven key criteria, which include:

Key Selection Criteria

1. Large market capitalization.

2. A leadership position within an industry.

3. A strong balance sheet & solid cash flow.

4. A dividend above that of the S&P 500.

5. A strong commitment to dividend growth.

7. A low historical relative valuation as measured by price/sales and/or price/earnings ratios.

Capitalization

Occidental Petroleum is a large-cap energy firm with a current market capitalization of $52.75B. The company currently has 764M shares outstanding.

Leadership

Occidental maintains a leadership position in the independent oil & gas industry. The firm maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry along with the largest acreage within the Permian basin, the most highly valued region in the U.S.

Balance Sheet, Credit Rating, & Cash Holdings

Occidental maintains a credit rating of A from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The balance sheet of the company is in excellent condition with total debt at just over $11 billion. Cash balance of $3.2 billion at 9/30/2016. The firm recently issued bonds with 10-year coupon at 3.00% and 30-year coupon at 4.10%. The firm has additional sources of liquidity in 2017 including further divestitures and anticipated tax refunds. Occidental generated $860 million of cash flow from continuing operations (before working capital) for Q3 2016. Net working capital changes provided $50 million of cash during the period. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $642 million, bringing 2016 capital spending to nearly $2 billion. Domestic oil and gas operations generated $67 million of free cash flow after capital during Q3 while international oil and gas generated nearly $300 million of free cash flow, after capital, during the third quarter.

Relative Valuation Analysis & Price Projection

As for relative valuation, I have a preference for price/sales ratio over price/earnings when examining the merits of an energy company, especially as earnings in this cyclical business can be highly variable. Occidental has traded at a price/sales ratio range of 2.4 to 5.2 in the last decade. The average price/sales ratio for the last ten years has been 3.8

Date Revenue $mill Net Revenue Per Share 2016 = 13.25 Net Revenue Per Share 2015 12480 16.34 2014 19312 25.06 2013 24455 30.72 2012 24172 30.01

Table 1 Data Source; Occidental Petroleum Corp. Annual Report

At a price of $69.03, Occidental stock currently trades at a price/sales ratio 5.2. But this is primarily due to the collapse in revenue in 2016 due to extremely low oil prices. To predict a price of Occidental utilizing relative valuation analysis, I assume that net revenue per share for Occidental to conservatively grow back to the average of 2013/2014/2015 level sometime by 2021, from the trough in 2016. This is assuming that the price of oil remains above $50 and slowly rises into the $60-$70 area during this period. This places net revenue per share at 24.04 by 2021. I expect Occidental can trade at a median price/sales ratio of 3.8 in 2021. This expected price/sales ratio is in line with the historical average. If Occidental can generate my assumed conservative net revenue per share of 24.04 and can trade at a multiple of 3.8 in 2021, my expected price target for the stock would be $91.35.

Dividends & Cumulative Return Projection

Recently, OXY increased its quarterly dividend by 1.3% to $0.76 a share. This offers investors one of the most generous yields in the sector. Occidental Petroleum's dividend appears very safe considering the firm actually raised the payout this year despite calamitous conditions within the industry. Its solid balance sheet and cash holdings offer investors more protection than any other energy firm, outside of Exxon. One caveat on Occidental's dividend (and all other major oil firms) is if oil prices stay lower for longer. In the latest conference call management indicated capital spending at $3.5 billion. That would leave approximately $1.2 billion towards dividends of $2.3 billion. Management, however, indicated that the dividend was a top priority and that the firm could monetize non-core assets to meet the dividend payment. The firm could also fund the dividend through additional debt, as the firm maintains a solid credit rating and one of the lowest debt/equity ratios within the industry. Lastly, cash flow is highly dependent upon the price of oil, which is discussed below in the commentary section.

Paying dividends is critical to Occidental. Occidental has paid out a dividend consecutively for the past 23 years. Dividends have escalated from $1.76 in 2011 to $3.01 a share today, an annual growth rate of 12%. The current dividend yield stands at an attractive 4.38%. I believe the firm can deliver a 7.2% dividend growth rate in the next five years, with the higher increases coming in 2019-2021 as oil prices recover. With an assumed 7.2% growth rate, Occidental should pay total dividends of $18.62. Add that amount to my target price ($91.35) and an investor who purchased Occidental today would potentially earn a dollar return on investment of $40.92 ($91.35) - ($69.03) plus dividends of $18.62. This results in a cumulative return of 59%. This assumption does not account for the reinvestment of dividends over time. This critical issue is discussed further in the analysis section below.

Occidental Petroleum Price Dividend Payout History - 5 Years

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Dividends Per Share 2.16 2.56 2.88 2.97 3.02

Tables 2 Data Source: Occidental Petroleum Corp. Annual Report 2015

Analysis of Occidental

Occidental is one the premium firms within the industry. The firm maintains a stellar balance sheet, diversified operations, high dividend, low beta and the largest position in the lucrative region of the Permian. The Permian is the key asset for Occidental and will be major growth driver in the next decade. The Permian, based in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, has become one of the most fertile oil and gas producing regions in the U.S. The future is optimistic for not only the region, but also the largest holder of acreage in the Permian, Occidental. In 2017, Occidental plans to drill over 100 additional wells in the Permian Basin. Occidental also indicated on the firm's Q3 conference call to increase its capital investments to approximately $3.5 billion in fiscal year 2017, versus $3 billion in 2016. Occidental manages its Permian Basin production operations through two units; the Permian Enhanced Oil Recover (EOR) and Permian Resources. The Permian Resources business offers the most potential for future growth. It is focused upon developing unconventional shale plays utilizing horizontal drilling.

The Permian is the second largest oil field in the world behind Saudi Arabia's Ghawar field producing over 2 million barrels a day. The confidence in the Permian region's potential by Occidental's management team was demonstrated in the recent acquisition of 35,000 net new acres in Reeves and Pecos counties in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Permian acquisition is an add-on for Occidental, but was panned by most analysts. Given the $2 billion dollar size of the deal, it accounts for a mere 5% of the overall market cap. Although many analysts have questioned the deals' cost, the price of approximately $32k per acre is in line with other deals announced in 2016. Management indicated that the acquisition's proximity to other key Occidental development areas was part of the attraction of the deal. The firm now has over $2.5 million in Permian Basin Acreage and daily production of around 255,000 BOE/d. This is far above second place Chevron, whose average daily production is half that of Occidental (although the acreage amount is closer) Occidental believes there is potential for as many as 700 new wells in the pipeline with the new acquisition. Proved reserves could easily be over 40 million barrels.

Outside of the Permian basin, Occidental has assets in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Qatar, & Omar) and in Colombia. Production growth from the Middle East will be driven by the Al Hosn gas project, which is accelerating production in 2017. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum indicated in November that they proposed to enlarge the Al Hosn gas facility by adding 50 percent more processing capacity. ADNOC holds a 60 percent share in the Al Hosn joint venture and Occidental Petroleum 40 percent. The Al Hosn gas project should ultimately contribute about $600 million per year in cash flow. Occidental is well on its way. The performance of the Al Hosn in Q3 achieved record production of 74,000 BOE per day for the quarter. The firm also completed Bahrain and Iraq divestitures. The firm also plans on abandoning Libya, concentrating the firm's effort on the Permian and Al Hosn.

One of the most positive aspects of Occidental is that it maintains characteristics of both the oil majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and independent firms like Apache (NYSE:APA). It has a very diverse revenue stream with downstream operations. Occidental Chemical's division (OxyChem) is a top manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, chlorine and caustic soda. In fact, OxyChem has a leadership position, with their products generally retaining #1 or #2 market share in its respective category. And the division is growing. It recent construction of a OxyChem joint venture ethylene cracker in Ingleside is on budget. It is scheduled to begin production of ethylene in Q1 of 2017.

In addition, the crude oil export terminal in Ingleside has started operations The terminal will maintain capacity of nearly two million barrels and throughput capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The company's management also pointed out that its favorable location utilizing the ship channel in Corpus Christi has several advantages to other ports on the Gulf of Mexico.

In regard to recent financial results, Occidental's earnings per share of $(0.15) came in below consensus of ($0.11) for Q3. Occidental's stock dropped 4% on earnings day and has been a laggard since the recovery in the spring of this year. Although earnings were mixed, the acquisition price of the recent deal also had an impact as well as cash flow issues. Many investors are worried about how Occidental can continue with its capital spending as well as continue to pay dividends. Due to these factors, Occidental has the worst performance of any major company in the past six months;

But within the Q3 numbers and recent investor presentations, there are several positives for OXY. Production for quarter three was on the higher end of guidance (600 - 605m boed). This was several percentage points above last year's figures. With that, Permian Resources production for Q3 was 4% higher at 121,000 BOE per day with one new drilling rig added in Q3. Both international operations had record production. Management indicated that overall upstream production was on track to be above the upper end of guidance of 4-6% growth. For 2017, management expected production growth to accelerate to 5-7% with the acquisition of Permian assets and higher capital spending. For 2017 management also indicated that nearly all the capital development will be allocated to upstream oil and gas development. Lastly, Occidental is furiously working to reduce costs of production. In fact, over the last three years, total spend per BOE, or barrel oil equivalent, has dropped from $62 in 2014 to $27 in 2016.

I expect 2017 to a banner year for Occidental along with a strong rebound in its stock. Its cost structure has been lowered while production growth in the Permian should accelerate to the 5-7% range. Most of the capital spend will be on the Permian for 2017 with six new rigs expected in the Permian Resources area and three rigs in Enhanced Oil Recovery. Improved production and cost reductions at Al Hosn in the Middle East should increase free cash flow by $300 million in 2017. Management also expects the Chemical division to grow with free cash flow up by nearly $400 million with Ingleside starting. This is critical as the capital spending to get Ingleside up and running has been a drag on cash flow in previous quarters.

Conclusion & Dividend Projections

Occidental's stock has fallen from a high of $104 on June 20, 2014. Most of the fall can be attributed to the collapse in oil price. Occidental has continued to streamline operations and divest to concentrate on the Permian basin and on strong international projects. The firm also has competitive mid-stream and chemical assets that diversify the firm and provide steady cash flow. The firm pays a high relative dividend versus its industry. Across the board, the firm stands out as one of the most conservative plays within the energy industry. Assuming oil remains above $50, Occidental's dividend is safe given the cash flow shortfall of just below $1 billion dollars. It maintains the flexibility to raise debt or sell noncore assets. If oil rises above $60 a barrel, then Occidental will have no issue maintaining its annual payment to shareholders. This is due to the sensitivity of cash flow for Occidental. Occidental projected cashflow of $4.5 billion based upon $50 a barrel, a number I view as too conservative. I feel with the Middle East project growth accelerating and reduced costs from Ingleside, $4.8 billion is more realistic.

Utilizing Occidental's own math, for every dollar move in oil, cashflow would increase by $100 million. Thus a move to $60 a barrel would result in cash flow moving up towards $6 billion, which would be more than enough to support both capital spending and the dividend payout. I am also assuming that unless oil drops back into the low $40 dollar range for the next several years, Occidental will be very hard pressed to cut its dividend. It seems that most world players do not want oil to trade at that level in any case. Even Saudi Arabia, with its public offering forthcoming, has seemed to give up the premise of putting U.S. shale producers out of business.

Another way to measure OXY as an investment is to assume that the price does not advance at all from now until 2021. I always run a table showing what gains investors would have just from dividends alone. For an example of how the compounding effects of dividend reinvestment work, examine Occidental in the table below. I assume that an investor would buy OXY at its current price of $69.03 with $10,000 of capital. And there would be NO price appreciation over the ensuing decade. An investor, through dividend reinvestment would own 173 shares, up from 144 today. The dividend would climb to $3.98 from $3.01 today. Those 173 shares would be worth $11,942 even with price stagnation. This is based on my premise that Occidental continues on the path of its historical dividend rate increase of just over 7% per year once oil prices recover. And, that the investor reinvests the proceeds each year at the same price.

This example should offer an element of safety to any investor investing in Occidental. Especially versus other companies within the sector that do not share cash with shareholders. Occidental is my number one selection in 2017 within the energy space and ranks #5 in my Top 100 Stock list.

DATE SHARES HELD DIVIDEND PRICE OXY PAYOUT REPURCHASED SHARES CASH REMAINDER 1/15/2017 144 $3.01 $69.03 $433.44 6 $59.68 1/15/2018 150 $3.23 $69.03 $484.50 7 $20.55 1/15/2019 157 $3.45 $69.03 $541.65 8 $9.96 1/15/2020 165 $3.70 $69.03 $610.50 8 $68.22 1/15/2021 173 $3.98 $69.03 $688.54 10 $66.46

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.