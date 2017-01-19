CommerceHub Is Expensive Post Spin-Off

Not every spin-off offers up a fast growing scalable business. CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBA) is just that, but we need to know what's its worth first. CommerceHub was spun off from Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:LVNTA) on July 26, 2016. Since the spin-off, the share price hasn't done much.

Overview

CommerceHub is a cloud-based commerce network that helps retailers, distributors, and marketplaces. It's like a toll road for suppliers and the online market makers as you can see below.

Source: Investor Presentation

CommerceHub uses its large network/platform to connect buyers and sellers. The two main sources of revenue are usage fees and subscription revenue. Usage fees make up 68% of the revenue and are a fee-based charge to retailers and supplier for use of the platform/network with CommerceHub trading partners. The fees normally correlate with total volumes of orders. As online sales grow as a whole, CommerceHub should be able to capture this growth. The company has partnered up with the largest online marketplaces and brands to capture this fast-growing buyer transition from brick-and-mortar shopping to online shopping.

Total customers within the network grew nicely to 9,930 in Q3 2016 compared to 9,316 a year ago. A major retailer during Q3 came online within the network Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

The real growth will still come from the switch of consumer preferences for online shopping. 2016 estimated US retail sales are $398 billion, and by 2020, projection shows them to be $692 billion. CommerceHub is well positioned to capture this massive transition where consumers shop.

Financials

For 3Q, CommerceHub still showed strong top-line growth, but came in under management expectations of consistent 20%. This will be concerning if top-line growth keeps coming in below expectations with research/development and sales/marketing cost increasing. This means for every dollar spent in these areas is creating less growth over time.

CommerceHub's main competitor is SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). Market cap of $1.2 billion and sells for 6x enterprise value to revenue or 36x enterprise value to forward adjusted EBITDA.

CommerceHub Valuation

I adjusted the reported adjusted EBITDA due to the high share-based compensation plan compared to SPS Commerce. The share-based compensation expense was skewing the EBITDA number to make it look better when compared to SPS. Below is a reconciliation of this. Also, I gave a slight discount to the multiples since SPS had better top-line growth this past quarter of 22%.

The $20 million adjusted EBITDA is more comparable and shows that CommerceHub is slightly over-valued along with the EV to revenue. The company currently sells for $620 million or $14.20 a share. If we average the valuations CommerceHub is worth $564 million or $13.11 per share.

Takeaway

CommerceHub is in a growing market, and strategically aligned to capture this growth. The increased online consumer spending is the main driver. There will be some execution risks though with managing its platform and network.

There appears to be a moat in this space with the vast amount of partnerships required to offer a service that is comparable and the IT infrastructure required. The company currently appears to be overvalued on a comparable basis. The industry the company operates in is attractive and investors should watch closely if Mr. Market allows us to pick up some share in the $10-11 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.