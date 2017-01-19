Learning Tree International's (LTRE) CEO Richard Spires on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Learning Tree International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRE)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 18, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

David W. Asai - CFO

Richard A. Spires - CEO

Analysts

Nelson Obus - Wynnefield Capital

Dan Weston - Westcap Management

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Learning Tree Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tony and I will be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. David Asai. Please proceed.

David W. Asai

Thank you, Tony. Good afternoon, everyone. For your convenience, we have posted the text of today's prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of our Web-site. Go to www.learningtree.com/investor.

I am David Asai, Chief Financial Officer of Learning Tree International. First, I will read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements and then discuss our performance in our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016, which ended September 30, 2016. Richard Spires, our CEO, will provide forward-looking information about our first quarter of fiscal 2017, and our expectations for the remainder of fiscal year 2017. After those remarks, we'll open the floor for questions and discussion.

As a reminder, there are statements in this presentation that are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward looking statements, including the first quarter 2017 financial performance guidance, are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, available information and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated.

Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties.

Some of the factors discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC that could affect us include risks associated with; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year-over-year revenues, and maintain liquidity; ability to successfully implement our new strategies to increase revenue and to achieve our cost reduction goals; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of our courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our products; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events.

Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances after the date of this presentation, unless otherwise required by law.

In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements, please read our 2016 annual report on Form 10-K, including Item 1A, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site, www.sec.gov.

Before discussing our results, I will remind everyone that we follow a 52 or 53-week fiscal year. This means that our year-end and quarter-end dates are on the Friday nearest the end of the calendar quarter. This method is used to better align our external financial reporting with the way we operate our business. The fourth quarter of fiscal years 2016 and 2015 were both comprised of 13 weeks and the fiscal years 2016 and 2015 each had 52 weeks.

Now let me summarize some key line items from our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Revenues in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 were $21.7 million, a decrease of 15.4%, compared to revenues of $25.6 million in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. Our gross profit percentage in our fourth quarter was 42.8% of revenues, compared to 46.3% in the same quarter of fiscal 2015.

Operating expenses increased in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 to $11.3 million, compared to $11.1 million in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 included a $1.9 million non-cash restructuring charge.

Our net loss for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 was $2.2 million compared to net income of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. And loss per share on a diluted basis for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 was negative $0.17, compared to income per share of $0.06 in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. Both the net loss and loss per share figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 include the $1.9 million restructuring charge.

Reviewing our performance for our full fiscal year 2016, I'd like to point out the following key line items. Revenues were $81.6 million for fiscal 2016, a decrease of $13.3 million or 14% from revenues of $94.9 million in fiscal 2015. Gross profit was 38.5% of revenues for fiscal 2016, compared to 41.2% for fiscal 2015.

Operating expenses for fiscal 2016 were $43.9 million, or 53.9% of revenues, compared to $48.8 million for fiscal 2015, or 51.4% of revenues. Operating expense for fiscal 2016 include the $1.9 million restructuring charge. Loss from operations including the restructuring charge was $12.5 million for fiscal 2016 compared to a loss of $9.7 million for fiscal 2015.

Net loss for fiscal 2016, including the restructuring charge, was $12.7 million, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million for fiscal 2015. Results for fiscal year 2015 include the $2.8 million loss from discontinued operations related to the sale of our subsidiary in France.

In fiscal 2016, our revenues of $81.6 million were 14% lower than our revenues of $94.9 million in fiscal 2015. This principally resulted from a 10.4% decrease in the average revenue per participant and a 4.1% decrease in the number of participants when compared to the prior fiscal year.

The decrease in the average revenue per participant was caused primarily by lower average revenue per participant from one-day courses which we began introducing in the second quarter of fiscal 2015, lower average revenue from the implementation of periodic pricing promotions and strategies, and changes in foreign exchange rates, which negatively impacted revenues by 2.2%.

The decrease in the number of course participants was partially due to the expiration of a major contract in both the United States and in the United Kingdom and the continued overall decline in enrollments in the United Kingdom. Overall, during fiscal 2016, we trained a total of 55,126 course participants, compared to 57,458 course participants in fiscal 2015.

Cost of revenues was 61.5% of revenues in fiscal 2016 compared to 58.8% in fiscal 2015, and accordingly, our gross profit percentage was 38.5% in fiscal 2016 compared to 41.2% in our prior year. The change in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues in fiscal 2016 primarily reflects the combined effects of the 10.4% decrease in revenue per participant that was partially offset by a 6.6% decrease in cost per participant.

The decrease in cost per participant is primarily the result of the 10.1% decrease in the cost of revenues offset by the 4.1% decrease in participants. Changes in foreign exchange rates do not materially affect our gross profit percentage, since exchange rate changes affect our cost of revenues by approximately the same percentage as they affect our revenues.

During fiscal 2016, course development expense decreased by $3.0 million to $5.1 million, compared to $8.1 million in fiscal 2015. Course development expense was 6.3% of revenues in fiscal 2016 compared to 8.6% in fiscal 2015. Our library of instructor-led courses numbered 349 course titles at the end of fiscal 2016 compared to 345 course titles at the end of fiscal 2015.

In fiscal 2016, our sales and marketing expense decreased by $3.7 million to $17.9 million from $21.6 million in fiscal 2015. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in direct mail marketing costs when compared to the prior year. General and administrative expense during fiscal 2016 was $18.9 million, compared to $19 million in fiscal 2015.

In fiscal 2016, we recognized a $1.9 million non-cash restructuring charge related to our Reston, Virginia facility. We determined this facility was surplus classroom space as a result of the classroom space that became available in fiscal 2016 at our new facility in Herndon, Virginia.

In fiscal 2016, we recorded a loss from operations of $12.5 million, compared to a loss from operations of $9.7 million, in fiscal 2015. The loss from operations for fiscal 2016 includes the $1.9 million in restructuring charges and $0.2 million of accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements related to our Reston, Virginia facility.

During fiscal years 2016 and 2015, we had other income of $0.2 million and $0.4 million respectively, primarily from foreign exchange gains. The tax provision for fiscal 2016 was $0.4 million compared to a tax provision of less than $0.5 million for fiscal 2015.

Net loss for fiscal 2016 was $12.7 million, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million in fiscal 2015. The net loss for fiscal 2016 includes the $2.1 million of restructuring charges and accelerated depreciation costs discussed earlier. The net loss for fiscal 2015 included a $2.8 million loss from discontinued operations related to the sale of our subsidiary in France.

During fiscal year 2016, the total of our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $9.4 million to $8.5 million at September 30, 2016 from $17.9 million at October 2, 2015. This decrease primarily resulted from cash used in operations of $9 million and capital expenditures of $0.4 million.

As of and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, we reported an accumulated stockholders' deficit of $15.3 million and we have also reported negative cash flow from operations in 2016 and for the previous four years as our revenues have declined each year over year during this period. At September 30, 2016, our capital resources consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million.

While we have and will continue to take steps to stabilize revenues and decrease our operating costs on a year-over-year basis for fiscal year 2017, which we will discuss in more detail shortly, unless we are able to improve our liquidity in the future, there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our registered independent public accounting firm issued a 'going concern qualification' in their report on our audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2016.

To help address our liquidity situation, we were able to establish a maximum $3 million line of credit with a lender. The line is secured by our U.S. operation's accounts receivable and is subject to limitations based on the amounts of available accounts receivable. As of today, there have been no borrowings on this line of credit.

I will now turn the call over to Richard Spires, our Chief Executive Officer, to address our projections for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 and our expectations for the remainder of the year.

Richard A. Spires

Thank you, David. This is Richard Spires, the CEO of the Company. I will spend the bulk of my remarks on full fiscal year 2017, but let's first start with our projections for the first quarter.

Because we conduct approximately 37% of our business in currencies other than U.S. dollars, fluctuations in exchange rates will affect revenues and expenses when translated into dollars. If the exchange rates of December 1, 2016 remain constant for the remainder of our first quarter of fiscal 2017, we would expect changes in foreign exchange rates to unfavorably affect revenues by approximately 4.5% in our first quarter compared to our same quarter of fiscal 2016.

For our first quarter of fiscal 2017, we currently expect revenues of between $18.2 million and $19.2 million, compared to revenues of $20.1 million in our first quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect the gross profit percentage in our first quarter of fiscal 2017 of between 42.2% and 43.2% compared to 41.1% in our first quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect overall operating expenses for our first quarter of fiscal 2017 to be between $8.3 million and $8.7 million, compared to $10.6 million in the same quarter of the year earlier.

As a result of the above factors, we expect to incur a first quarter operating loss of between breakeven and $1 million loss compared with an operating loss of $2.3 million in our first quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect first quarter other expense, net to be less than $0.1 million. Overall, we expect to report pre-tax results for our first quarter of fiscal 2017 of between breakeven and a loss of $1.1 million, compared with pre-tax loss of $2.2 million in our first quarter of fiscal 2016.

Now, I would like to spend some time on our ongoing plans for fiscal year 2017. As I described in last quarter's earnings call, improvement in the Company's financial performance would be a multi-year undertaking. Not only is it necessary to reverse continued year-over-year declines in revenues, but it is also necessary that our Company judiciously reduce our expenses and to do so in such a way as to minimize the impact on sales while not materially impacting the quality of our products for our customers in order to maintain our customer service levels. I will provide an update today on our measures the Company has been taking and will be taking to achieve these objectives.

We believe that the needs of organizations for training and professional development are evolving, and particularly so in the IT technical, analyst, and management disciplines. Organizations, whether they are companies or government agencies, are looking to ensure the investment in their workforce directly supports improved outcomes, to include more successful project delivery, improved delivery processes and product quality, and ultimately improved business or mission outcomes.

Further, from an individual learner's perspective, the rise of e-learning solutions has provided significant new options for self-directed learning at one's own pace. As such, we are evolving from a primary focus of being an IT training company to a company that partners with IT organizations to meet the full range of IT and technology needs for their workforce development.

Our business strategy has evolved to encompass three main objectives. One, offer a full range of Workforce Optimization Solutions that augment our traditional hands-on, instructor-led training capabilities and support our customers across the life-cycle of their workforce development needs. Two, add e-learning capabilities to our training solutions. And three, provide a comprehensive suite of training courses to meet the needs of IT organizations.

In regards to our Public Course business, we are working to grow our revenue base through a series of initiatives to include, one, leveraging resellers and other partner models to increase our sales reach, amplifying the growth of our internal sales team. In this regard, we have strategically partnered with certification organizations and other appropriate training providers to broaden and deepen the training products we offer. For instance, we have recently partnered with other training partners to offer courses in Cisco and Adobe technologies. We will be announcing very shortly additional partnerships with leading technology vendors.

Secondly, we're targeting new customers along with customers that have not done business with us for a number of years with special sales promotions to incentivize organizations that do not currently do business with us to try our training products.

In addition to strategies to increase our revenue, we undertook measures to reduce our operating expenses through a comprehensive cost reduction program. As a result of this program, excluding the restructuring charge of $1.9 million related to excess classroom capacity at our Reston, Virginia facility that David talked about earlier, we achieved approximately $6.8 million in operating cost reductions in fiscal 2016 compared to our expenses in 2015.

In August 2016, we accelerated our comprehensive cost reduction program with the objective of significantly reducing our fiscal 2017 overall expenses in the range of reduction of $10 million to $12 million when compared to our overall expenses in fiscal 2016. These reductions have been initiated to right-size our operations, modernize our business operations to meet changing customer demand and preserve capital.

To implement these cost reductions for the 2017 fiscal year, we have taken the following steps. One, we have eliminated our direct mail course catalog advertising program. In addition to being a 'green initiative', we believe that overall customer base has shifted the manner in which it selects and purchases courses away from printed catalogs to greater use of digital channels such as Web-site, social media and digital advertising.

Two, made our course notes available electronically and only produce a paper copy if requested by our attendee. Three, completed a reduction in force of 26 full-time equivalent employees in North America during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. Four, reduced the compensation paid to our Board of Directors in 2016, which our directors unanimously agreed to as part of our cost reduction program. Effective August 1, 2016, our directors are compensated for meeting fees and serving as Committee chairmen, but do not receive any monthly or yearly fee. Five, reduced our real estate costs through the elimination or non-renewal of certain leased facilities and negotiation for replacement facilities. As other facility leases expire, additional cost reductions will be evaluated.

As part of this comprehensive cost reduction program, management will continue to review and take appropriate actions in fiscal year 2017 to streamline its operations in order to reduce or eliminate excess costs.

We believe that the initiatives we have and are implementing is positioning Learning Tree to stabilize and then grow our revenues and improve our operating expenses. Accordingly, we believe that our Company is now positioned to greatly reduce our operating loss in fiscal year 2017 as compared to fiscal year 2016. Our objective remains to generate a positive operating income for fiscal year 2017.

Although we are and will continue to work diligently to accomplish these goals, there is no assurance that we will achieve them, and if so, by the expected timing of fiscal year 2017. I also note that due to the recent history of year-over-year declines in revenue and the current liquidity position of the Company, there are significant risks that we will not accomplish enough of the goals to achieve positive cash flows in fiscal 2017. This has resulted in the Company determining that there is a substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern, which is discussed in more detail in our annual report on Form 10-K.

And now we'd like to open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Nelson Obus of Wynnefield Capital. Please proceed.

Nelson Obus

This is kind of a technical question for David. The going concern declaration, could you – you seem to have raised two variables here. One is past history, which is indisputable, and the other is expectations that may not be met for 2017. From an SEC accounting perspective, can you just be clear to us about what exactly triggered that? Is it a rear-view thing combined with the forward-looking, is it simply rear-view that triggered this? I think that would be helpful because clearly, Richard, you have been in the government, you've been in the private sector, you've got a lot of progress here from I will admit a pretty low point, and the balance sheet doesn't look like a disaster. So I think that would be a helpful question of mine to answer, a bit of an accounting technicality issue.

David W. Asai

Okay, it is a forward-looking projection. The standard is, to be a going concern you need to be able to demonstrate that you can meet your obligations as they come due for the coming 12 months. And it's also historical because for us our projections and our business plan going forward is based on revenues, and as we have stated earlier today, our revenues have been declining year-over-year and our goal is to stop that decline and then to increase them. But in order to prove that, that's where the historical factor comes into place as something that is looked at.

The other is our cash balance. As I said, we ended the year with $8.5 million. We burned [$9 million] [ph] during the year. We have been burning historically similar amounts. And if we are not able to – we have put in place plans to stem that cash burn, but if we are not successful in doing it, there is a question whether we run out of cash or not.

So, it's the combination of all those factors that management has to make this determination, and the accounting standard is substantial doubt, and where along the spectrum of doubt or risk do you crossover into substantial versus not substantial, and as we look at this, we feel that we can manage our way through this year and improve revenues, cut costs, but there are very significant risks in those assumptions that we are making to get there. And therefore we have this substantial doubt caused that the accounting realm dictates out there, this hurdle that we need to overcome, which we weren't able to do in analyzing our future projections.

Nelson Obus

A quick follow-up. When you talked about the criteria that are used to create substantial doubt, you didn't mention expense reduction, which is very, very clear that Richard is going after that, leases, et cetera, et cetera. Did you do that purposefully or is that simply not part of the calculation, because you said it was kind of based on revenues as opposed to…?

David W. Asai

Right. No, the reductions and expenses are factored into our projections. But again, the risks, Richard said, we are trying to take out another $10 million to $12 million of total expense in 2017 over 2016. That's after already taking out about $16 million I think in 2016 over 2015. Some of our strategies to reduce expenses are aggressive and we feel we can achieve them but there is a risk that we don't. But no, expense reduction is part of our assumptions in looking at our business plan.

Nelson Obus

And clearly what this excludes is the possibility, given your progress, if you come close but come up short of getting some kind of an interim financing, right, based on your progress, you can't factor that in, right? Am I right about that?

David W. Asai

Right, right. Again, we have secured a small line of credit secured by our U.S. receivables, as I stated. But again, if we were able to secure a larger line or something, that might change the evaluation at that point in time, but as of our filing last Friday we had no line of credit or financing available to us that we could demonstrate that we could draw upon.

Nelson Obus

No, understood. You have a serious fiduciary responsibility. My last question and I'll get out of the way, I assume that were you to accomplish these challenging goals that you have put out there, although the fact you've put them on the call tells me that you have some level of confidence based on what you've accomplished and what you look forward to this next year, but I assume that if you reach them or at least got close, you would at least be able to continue as a going concern. Is it true that if you couldn't borrow money, the trigger for being a seriously in danger of not being a going concern would be using up the cash that's there, or would it be triggered earlier?

David W. Asai

I think it would be triggered by not having available liquidity to satisfy our debts as they came due.

Nelson Obus

Okay, so it strikes me that if you meet your goal, you're going to really have a cushion that will be – or even if you miss the goal a little bit, you will still have a cushion and live to fight another day in 2018. I mean is that fair, and then I'll get out of the way?

David W. Asai

Again, it's management's belief that our goals are achievable, but putting them on paper to prove is a different…

Nelson Obus

No, no, my question is a little bit different. If you don't make the hopes that were expressed here professionally on the call, it's possible to fall somewhere in between using up your cash, which will allow you perhaps to get there in 2018. I just want to make sure that there is no other hurdle there I'm missing. No, but you don't have to be cash flow breakeven this year in order to remain a going concern. You could miss that a little bit if it took a little longer to implement. Is that a correct statement?

David W. Asai

Probably. Again, it depends on how – it's the degree of miss.

Nelson Obus

Of course.

David W. Asai

Again, if something goes well but something goes bad, it's just the degree and that's where we can't accurately predict everything, and if it's just a small miss, yes I think we could squeak by, but then we are going to – the true test of whether we were a going concern will be a year from now. If we're still here, then it was we are not, but if we just muddled through, we are still going to be at the same situation a year from now.

Nelson Obus

Look, I mean the rate of change of improvement admittedly from a very low point is marked. You have somebody on board here who has seen both sides. I think that there is some reason for encouragement and we'll see how it plays out. I mean even if you – I can't imagine that you will be where you are a year from now unless the industry changes in the way you didn't expect. There may be some progress that's not even shown in the numbers of a pick in 2018. So just, I don't have to tell you, keep your nose to the grindstone because I mean you've got more involved in this than anybody on this call, you and Richard.

Richard A. Spires

Thanks for the sentiment and we certainly do believe we are on the right path here of change based on the industry and what the industry or IT organizations are looking for in the service we provide. But we are in still a difficult position, as David outlined.

Nelson Obus

I mean I don't pretend to know a tenth of what you know, but I will tell you it's always been a bit of a conundrum to me why a company like this couldn't make money, given the service that you're providing. So, it's certainly not illogical that a management with its head on straight would get us back into the block. So, we'll see.

David W. Asai

Okay. Thank you, Nelson.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Your next question will come from the line of Patrick [indiscernible]. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

On the call and in the 10-K you talk about your business strategy has evolved to encompass three objectives. The first one is the full range of Workforce Optimization Solutions, and the second is to add e-learning capabilities to the training solutions. Have you completed the transition to those strategies or is that still in process?

Richard A. Spires

Yes, there are three components, you are correct. So the first one on Workforce Optimization Solutions, we do have – I mean obviously we are always maturing these, but we have a range of solutions now on the front-end that includes things like working with organizations on their organizational design, doing skills assessments of their individuals in the organization to get a baseline understanding of what their skills are, working with organizations on custom curriculum design, even individual development plans for employees. And then on the back-end, after training actually supporting them and coaching and mentoring in workshops, even embedding our subject matter experts, our instructors, sometimes on-site with clients to help them with organizational change. So that range of Workforce Optimization Solutions I believe has come a long way in the last year and I feel good about the maturity level that we've been able to achieve in that.

I would say on the e-learning side, our on-demand kind of training, we have been doing this. We do it in a custom way for major clients of ours where we do a lot of instructor-led training, and many times we augment those capabilities with e-learning modules, if you will, where we have developed those for those customers. We have not yet crossed the bridge of offering on-demand e-learning capabilities in a general model, like Skillsoft or Pluralsight or those kinds of organizations.

We are assessing that strategy. I suspect what we'll be doing is more partnering with some other organizations that already have libraries of e-learning capabilities, and then if you will, coming out with blended learning solutions that leverage their capabilities together with our instructor-led, whether it would be in a classroom or/and virtual capabilities for instructor-led training. We are looking right now at some of those kinds of partnerships.

And then the third component of the strategy is broadening the range of training courses that we can provide, and that is by better partnering with some vendor organizations, partnering with other training organizations that fill gaps that we don't provide today, and better partnering frankly with some of the certification bodies that offer certifications in mainly IT disciplines. And that will greatly broaden the range of courses that we can offer.

I mean just in the last month on our Web-site we have added more than 80 courses based on some of these new partnerships we are putting in place. So, those are 80 additional courses that we did not, could not offer in the past, that now we can.

So, we believe by offering a broader range of courseware that better meets the needs of IT organizations across the [indiscernible] they need, we can be a better partner to them in their workforce development.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you talk about, you talked about the Cisco and Adobe courses, can you speak to how the markets responded to those?

Richard A. Spires

It's still pretty early, so I don't really have any statistics yet to offer. We were actually a Cisco partner for a while but we were only offering three courses in Cisco technologies, and Cisco changed their policy a few months back and narrowed the number of partners, and because we were offering so few, we were no longer a Cisco partner. So, in this case we have now partnered with a trainee provider, one of the premier Cisco training providers, so we can now offer the full range of Cisco products by partnering with them, and in fact on their public schedule we're advertising I believe 12 courses on our schedule and on our Web-site. So in that case, we are a reseller into their courses. I don't have statistics at hand as to how many that we have signed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What about the Workforce Optimization Solutions, has there been a lot of interest in that?

Richard A. Spires

Yes, we've had – just as an example, I was looking at this the other day, so we have these skills assessments that we do that you can do online in more than 60 different disciplines. We have more than 20 active customers that are using those skills assessments and we are not necessarily – I mean it can be a business in and of itself, but frankly what we're really trying to do is position ourselves as I mentioned as a real partner with these IT organizations using skills assessments to help organizations understand where they stand, and what does that do, that leads to then gap analysis, understanding of where they need to develop their staff, which leads to training. So, while we are definitely growing that business base, I don't view it as necessarily a standalone strategy, but more as a strategy that helps better position us with our clients to provide training for them down the road.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your question. There are no further questions in the queue at the moment. Thank you for your patience. Your next question comes from the line of Mr. Dan Weston of Westcap Management. Please proceed.

Dan Weston

Thank you for taking the questions, guys. Some of them have been answered at this point. Just a brief question on your restructuring activity in Q1, do you expect any cash restructuring costs of one-time nature?

David W. Asai

Cash restructuring costs, Dan, such as – I'm not sure what…

Dan Weston

Yes, severance or exiting leases or anything like that?

David W. Asai

We did the reduction in force back in August to get the severance payments on the book and off before the end of the year. So that was all taken care of. The restructuring charge was non-cash. We wrote off the present value of that lease but we'll continue to make lease payments on that monthly, as we have in the past. But absent that, no, I don't expect any extraordinary cash demands right now.

Dan Weston

Very good, okay. And the Q1 guidance that you provided, I want to get a little clarity on this because I think [indiscernible] cost savings you have already implemented, you expect to garner another I think you said $10 million to $12 million in savings, in operating cost savings this year.

David W. Asai

That's overall, not just operating, Dan. That includes direct and indirect costs for the – our operating costs are just a portion of our costs. So that $10 million to $12 million is in overall cost reductions.

Dan Weston

I got you, okay. So some of that is included in the COGS?

David W. Asai

Yes, some of that is real estate. As leases have expired, we have let places go and some were replaced with cheaper alternatives, others were not replaced at all.

Dan Weston

Okay, I'm glad you clarified that. Thank you for that. And then in your Q1 guidance, I guess you have given the numbers, revenues as well as operating cost guidance in the ranges, and since we're almost three weeks completed with your Q1, I guess my question is, what's your level of comfort that you will hit those numbers considering you've had time to review the books at this point?

David W. Asai

I am high 90s percent that I will be probably right in the middle of those ranges.

Dan Weston

Very good. Would that portend, I mean if you've got your Q1 which looks like a substantial reduction in your operating cost line and you [indiscernible], would that be a pretty good indicator that the $10 million to $12 million in total savings for the year is very much attainable? It seems to me like a lion's share of it would [indiscernible].

David W. Asai

Dan, you keep breaking in and out.

Dan Weston

Pardon me for the connection. Yes, I'm on the road. Can you hear me okay now?

David W. Asai

Yes.

Dan Weston

So did you get the question or should I repeat it?

David W. Asai

Could you repeat the full question please?

Dan Weston

Sure. Given that it looked to me like a lot of the reduction, especially in your operating cost segment, in Q1 should take place. If you did hit those numbers in Q1, would that pretty much be the indicator that you're going to hit your $10 million to $12 million in savings reductions this year?

David W. Asai

Our review of Q1 to date, even though we haven't quite finished it, we are seeing the expected cost reductions that we were anticipating in the first quarter. As I said, some of these costs, they are part of COGS, such as our New York Ed Center lease expired at the end of December and we moved into more of a room rental agreement with a company in New York. So, we are expecting we will see a marked reduction in our costs for the facility in New York. It was a very expensive lease that we had for New York, our New York Ed Center. So some of those costs are still in the future, but are kind of known events. But what we have seen so far in our first quarter is that we believe we are on track to meet our cost-reduction objectives.

Dan Weston

Very good. And then lastly, in your 10-K filing, you also make reference that you continue to evaluate additional sources of capital and financing and that you have retained the services of a financial advisor in order to assist you in assessing strategic options available to the Company to improve liquidity. And I'm wondering, the engagement of your financial advisor, is that limited to accessing capital or is a potential sale of the Company part of the engagement as well?

Richard A. Spires

We are looking at all options available to the Company.

Dan Weston

Very good. That's all I have for today. I really appreciate your answers.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue at the moment.

David W. Asai

Tony, if there are no more questions, I think we'll wrap this up. Richard?

Richard A. Spires

I'd like to thank all of you for participating on this call and your interest in the Learning Tree. Good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's presentation. You may now disconnect and everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.