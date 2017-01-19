General Electric: 75 Million More Reasons To Buy The Stock Now

In the following article we will discuss how this significant development should provide dividend growth and capital gains for dividend growth and income investors over the next decade.

For the next 16 years boomers will be retiring at a rate of 8,000 per day. These newly-minted retirees will need long-term investment vehicles for their hard-earned nest eggs.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to report earnings before the market opens on January 20 th. With so many transactions occurring over the past few quarters, there is a big chance the company will disappoint this time. In fact, the stock has been down over one percent the last few quarters the day after earnings were announced.

Even so, I believe the company is a solid investment vehicle worthy of consideration by baby boomers and all market participants for that matter. The stock is suitable for income and dividend investors due to the fact it provides the opportunity for both income production and capital gains over the long haul. Furthermore, the company's forward thinking programs will negate the risk of being hit with substantial capital gains taxes if it ceases to be a going concern. In the following sections I will lay out my case.

Current chart

Baby boomer catalyst

According to statistics provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 75 million baby boomers alive and well in the United States. What's more, the AARP states millions of these baby boomers will retire over the next 16 years at a rate of 8,000 per day.

I believe this development will have a vast and long lasting effect on the stock market. Moreover, I feel this cohort will underpin General Electric's stock and bolster the company's performance over the coming years. General Electric's stock will meet the needs of income investors by providing a safe and steady cash flow mechanism for years to come. This fact should drive baby boomers to the stock like a horse drawn to water. This is why it may be a good investment vehicle for others as well as dividend paying stocks.

Dividend paying stocks outperform

There is no disputing the fact that historically dividend-paying stocks have outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks. Taking this into consideration, General Electric offers the opportunity for an outstanding total return play for investors. Furthermore, the company's management team is top notch and should carry the torch of success well into the future.

World class management team

General Electric's CEO Jeff Immelt has done a tremendous job of bringing a top notch executive management team together. How do I know this? The proof is in the pudding, as it were. This maxim implies that there is a lot of evidence supporting my assertion.

Executed on the largest-ever corporate restructuring, debt exchange and split-off

GE launched a plan to sell approximately $200 billion in ENI of its financial services businesses by the end of 2015. The company has signed deals for $157 billion to date.

GE completed a $36 billion debt exchange.

GE completed a $20 billion split-off of its North American credit card business (Synchrony (NYSE:SYF)) that allowed the company to retire 6.6% of its public float.

Returned a GE-record $33 billion to shareowners

The $33 billion included $9.3 billion in dividends and $23.7 billion in share repurchases.

Significantly improved GE's competitiveness

Industrial operating EPS grew by 19%.

Both industrial segment operating profit margins and gross margins expanded by 80 basis points (excluding Alstom) and Industrial ROTC increased by 290 basis points.

GE grew its equipment and services backlog 18% to a record $315 billion and achieved 3% industrial segment organic revenue growth.

Accelerated the bold transformation of GE as a Digital Industrial company

The launching of GE Digital and Current powered by GE is complete.

Now that we have covered the major positive points regarding the company's, let's take a look at how General Electric plans on keeping the ball rolling so to speak. In the following section we will review some of the major catalysts on the horizon for the company.

Major Catalysts

Foray into the energy sector

The company is working with partners around the globe to solve the perplexing issue of how to retrieve the deposits cost effectively. Global oil and gas reserves are flourishing but the petrochemicals are stowed away in the most challenging environments on the planet. This is where General Electric comes in.

In the third quarter of 2015 General Electric opened a Global Technology Center in Oklahoma. This global innovation hub's focus is to hasten innovation in oil and gas technology with the ability to unlock and retrieve the resources more efficiently.

General Electric Global Research scientists have spent the last year developing breakthrough technologies in four specific areas that may crack the profitability code for these expensive endeavors. I believe this may be one of the most profitable segments for General Electric's business going forward. You can read about all the recent deals the company has signed here.

Aviation division inroads

General Electric's Aviation business is currently delivering on its promises for growth and appears well positioned for the future. This was the primary reason Cramer picked the stock as his top pick for the next decade. The aviation division has an unprecedented installed base which is growing by leaps and bounds. The company is making investments in all segments of the market and securing service contracts as well. This is evidenced by the large and growing services backlog. General Electric Aviation is committed to technology leadership in the industry. The company provides value to its customers by constantly trying to outdo itself.

Nonetheless, there are always downside risks to any investment. In the following section I will highlight some of the major ones I see at this point in time.

Downside risks

The recent Trump bump looks like it's rolling over as we speak. It seems the market may have gotten a bit ahead of itself. General Electric's stock has shot up 10 % since the election. This may set up a "sell the news" situation going into earnings.

Sitting at all-time highs

The market remains at all-time highs just as geopolitical and macroeconomic risks appear to be spiking. If the world does go to heck in a handbasket, so to speak, this could be trouble for General Electric.

The Fed could cause trouble for markets

If the Fed follows through on hiking rates several times this year, it could be trouble for the markets. I do not think this is current priced in. No one believes they will follow through. Nonetheless, the previous times rates were raised or quantitative easing was pulled devastated the stock market.

The Last Word

General Electric is a great investment currently for the millions of baby boomers entering retirement over the next decade. This fact alone should underpin the stock. The forward dividend yield currently stands at approximately 3%. Furthermore, General Electric offers potential shareholders the opportunity for capital gains and income production if things go smoothly during Trump's tenure. If the global economic recovery continues unabated, significant shareholder wealth should be created. I say buy the dip if the stock shows any weakness after earnings are announced. General Electric offers an excellent buying opportunity for dividend growth and income investors today.

