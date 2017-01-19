ADDvantage Technologies Q4 Update - Sensible Acquisition Likely To Offset Weak Outlook, Valuation Now Attractive

The valuation, which is unchanged since my initial article, might be more attractive given these points. One also can't forget about the over-depreciated real estate which provides further support.

Moreover, the company is still able to create enough cash flow from its Cable segment and has been able to continue to shed its inventory build-up.

The acquired company seems to be profitable and able to generate meaningful cash flow in the long run. It also does not seem that ADDvantage Technologies overpaid for the operations.

While these developments are negative, the company acquired a new subsidiary that could offset this and improve the outlook.

This distributor of Cable and Telco products has faced negative business outlook in the past year. The Cable division continuously deteriorated, and Telco showcased volatility, which hurt overall profitability.

I initially covered ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) here.

My investment thesis was based on the following points:

AEY is a simple cable TV and telecommunications wholesaler which has a history of continuous profitability, good inventory management, and positive cash flows.

On top of this, the stock is trading roughly 27% below NCAV, which would seem to create a solid investment opportunity.

But there are several fundamental issues that management needs to resolve before I would initiate a position. Most importantly, the company has to stem the decline of cable TV.

Management tried to do that via expansion into the telecommunications market, but the acquisition is yet to significantly contribute to the operations, as the segment carries narrow margins.

Unless there is an improvement in either the Cable TV or Telco segments, inventory turnover - the main source of NCAV value - might stagnate, and thus, I remain on the sidelines.

I believe that all these points hold, but due to the recent acquisition and a possible enhanced margin of safety via over-depreciated real estate, a small position may be called for.

Share Price Reaction

As you can see, since my initial article in late August, the share price is slightly lower, as the results of the last quarter of FY2016 failed to provide a boost to the share price.

This is reasonable, as the operations proved to be a disappointment. The Telco segment turned into a loss, and while one can back out the amortization of the intangibles and arrive at "only" a loss of $0.3 million for the year instead of the reported $1.1 million, it shows that the segment might not be as solid as the Cable one, which is still declining, but is able to break even despite that. The company also started an inventory reserve for the Telco segment, which could point to further weakness.

That being said, AEY was again able to keep on shedding parts of its inventory base, and therefore, create a meaningful amount of cash from operations. This was consumed by the acquisition, but while I am generally sceptical about acquisitions, it seems that if AEY is able to maintain operations of Triton, the price it paid for the company might be adequate and allow a fairly swift return on investment.

Therefore, I see the results as a mixed bag for current shareholders. On one hand you have declining operations, but on the other, a potentially sensible acquisition that could offset the current weakness. I might be reluctant to change my outlook given this situation, but the fact is that in my initial analysis, I overlooked one additional factor of the margin of safety, and that is the company's real estate, which is held on the balance sheet at what is likely to be over-depreciated amounts. Due to this and the recent acquisition, I believe one could start to slowly accumulate a small position, as opposed to being on sidelines as mentioned in August.

The slow accumulation should shield investors from the possibility that the Telco segment will continue to be in losses or that AEY will not be able to maintain Triton's operations.

Declining Operations

One of my main concerns about the stock is that the business is badly positioned for the long run. The Cable division revenue is slowly decreasing, and the company is unlikely to be able to turn this around. The revenue was lower year over year yet again, which hurt the overall profitability of the segment.

AEY was able to maintain solid margins, but as revenue shrinks further, this will be increasingly challenging to do. The company is hoping to overcome this challenge by positioning itself as "last man standing" in the Cable distribution industry as it acquired a minor distributor last year and mentioned that it is open to further acquisitions. While this is a valid effort, it is unlikely to be significant enough, at least for now.

The Telco segment, which was introduced via the acquisition of Nave Communications in 2014, should have been the offsetting factor of this decline in Cable, but while 2015 proved to be a profitable year, 2016 was a disappointment. The revenue decline and the inventory reserve caused a loss.

As mentioned, one can back out amortization of the acquired intangibles and arrive at a smaller loss, but the fact remains that this segment is operating at thin margins for now and is unlikely to replace the operating profits of the Cable segment anytime soon. This is also supported by the instigation of reserve allowance for a portion of the Telco inventory, which could mean that the weakness in the segment is going to continue.

Acquisition of Triton

While AEY's operations have not been improving so far, what could offset this is the acquisition of Triton, which is a company focused on re-selling new and refurbished telecommunications equipment (VoIP in particular). While acquisitions are generally events that could pose a risk (as seen with Nave), AEY seemed to acquire a solid revenue stream with Triton. Unlike Nave, which actually had not showcased clear and stable profitability in the past (as pointed out in my initial article), Triton seems to be consistently profitable and is able to generate a significant amount of cash flow.

Note: The dividend distributions are unlikely to continue, as they were meant for the private owners of Triton.

The price of the acquisition is likely to arrive at least at $8.5 million (including minimum future earn-outs), but given the ability to generate free cash flow, the acquisition could have a reasonable time frame for return on investment. For example, on the average yearly operating profit, they could break even in roughly four years as seen below.

Given this, it is highly likely that Triton will offset the weakness in Nave, and AEY fundamentals might then improve significantly, as the deterioration in Cable is not going to pose such a drag on operations going forward. Although, one has to point out that Triton is not handling new technology either, and in the future, it could face the same fate as the Cable segment.

Cash Flow

What is also positive is that the company was able to continue to shed inventories and thus create a significant amount of cash flow, as seen below.

While the cash was used to acquire Triton, as we saw, this is likely to be a sensible use of the proceeds. I believe there is no reason for this cash generation to stop, but it could be that the decline in inventories will be smaller in the next few quarters. This could be supported by the rate of the decline that has slowed down in recent years (i.e., the cash flow cycle could be at its peak now).

Increased Margin of Safety

What I did not cover in my initial article was the real estate of AEY. The company owns most of its operational properties, and a majority of them have been carried on the balance sheet for long enough in order to face possible over-depreciation.

The main property is located in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. AEY has its headquarters there alongside a large warehouse and a service center. The total size of the buildings is roughly 162,500 square feet. I believe the property could be valued at roughly $38 per SF if we were to take a discount on this listed property located in the neighborhood, which is of the same use but smaller in terms of SF and charges $55 per SF. Thus, the value of the real estate could be around $6.175 million, which would already almost match the whole PP&E item, which is currently valued at $6.21 million on the balance sheet as seen below.

One could also try to account for the unused land around the property, which could further increase the value.

The second largest property is located in Sedalia, Missouri, which consists of 42,000 SF warehouse and a service center. I found a similar property listed in the city, which is priced at $43 per SF. I would again apply a discount for a larger property (and also for the fact that the listed property is partly used as retail space) and estimate $23 per SF. This would then give us roughly $1 million in value.

The third property is in Warminster, Pennsylvania, and consists of office, warehouse and a service center. All of this is 12,000 SF, according to the company. I found the following property which is similar in size and type, as it also hosts a warehouse and an office. This building is selling for $92 per SF, and while that seems high, I found other properties that were in a similar price range. Thus, we could say AEY's property could again be worth $1 million.

The company also owns real estate in Deshler, Nebraska, and New Boston, Texas, but given the limited amount of information on real estate prices, I was not able to find a suitable listed property in order to create a rough estimate.

The following SA article by Silly Oak Capital, which also looks at the real estate of AEY, estimates these "leftover" properties via the cost of building a warehouse, which is reasonable, and takes a $25 per SF price as a conservative measure. This would mean approximately $0.5 million value on the combined size of the two properties (21,000 SF).

To summarize, then, the value of AEY's real estate could be around $8.67 million, which comfortably exceeds the current PP&E item on the balance sheet and present additional margin of safety. The issue here is that the value is mostly locked, as the company is unlikely to sell any of it in the near future, so it only diminishes the downside but is positive nonetheless.

NCAV valuation

The main point of the thesis remains the fact that AEY continues to trade significantly below the NCAV value, as seen below.

Note: The JV investment should yield a pre-tax profit of $1 million on an outlay of $3 million, potentially increasing the NCAV value further.

One would think this, coupled with the fact that the company is able to create meaningful cash flow and has potentially over-depreciated real estate, should be enough to warrant a share appreciation. The key question here is how it is going to unlock this value.

While AEY is continuously decreasing inventory levels, this is a long-term process, and the cash that is generated from it is ending up being spent on building the other segments. This is not a negative point, but it clearly is not enough of a catalyst, and there are not many other scenarios that could viably play out now.

This then makes a position in AEY a long-term investment, which still partially relies on stabilizing the revenue stream. This might now be closer though, due to the Triton acquisition.

Conclusion

Given the sensible acquisition and the real estate margin of safety, one might want to initiate a position in AEY, as these points could offset the declining Cable segment and the volatile Telco operations.

That being said, should the company's operations continue to deteriorate and the Triton acquisition fail to offset this, the future cash flow will again need to be invested in the business, delaying share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AEY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.