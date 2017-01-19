Alibaba: Do You Know What You Are Buying?

American and international trade groups said that Alibaba is not doing enough to police sales of fakes and pirated apparel and luxury goods, and the U.S. has put Alibaba back on the blacklist of notorious marketplaces. Apparently, there is a good chance that the Swarovski watch you bought is not a real one. This article, however, is not about what you may be buying on Alibaba, it is about what you are buying when you purchase Alibaba ADR (NYSE: BABA) stocks.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article (see here) about the fact that many of the main metrics Alibaba published around Singles' Day were improbable: market penetration, customer demographics, gross merchandise value, mobile purchase behavior, and payment processing. This article will focus on Alibaba's reported balance sheet figures, management compensation, ownership structure and the business that you think you partly own if you are a shareholder. I will start by addressing the latter.

What exactly do you buy when you purchase Alibaba stock?

As it turns out, this question is difficult to answer. What is easier to address is what you do not own when you buy Alibaba.

Alipay

Some supporters of Alibaba cite the dominance of Alipay in the domain of payment processing. Obviously, that is great for Alipay and its parent Ant Financial, but the point is, Alibaba does not own Alipay, Jack Ma does - see page 13 of Alibaba 2016 Form 20-F.

Some may argue that while Alibaba does not fully own Alipay, it owns a portion. Again that is not entirely correct. What Alibaba owns is the right to participate in a future Ant Financial equity issuance up to 33%, or, in the case of an IPO of Ant Financial, Alibaba would be entitled to up to 37.5% of the equity value proceeds; either would be contingent on certain PRC regulatory approvals (see page 21 of 2016 Form 20-F). There is also no guarantee that Jack Ma will act in the best interests of Alibaba shareholders if there is a conflict (see excerpt below, page 10, 2016 form 20-F).

In the interim, there are a number of fee and cost-sharing agreements that are in effect while Alibaba shareholders wait for the IPO of Ant Financial/Alipay. One of those is the Intellectual Property License Agreement (IPLA) which allows Alibaba to reap 49.9% of Alipay pre-tax consolidated net income. They bury these numbers in the income statement under "Income, other." In the notes, they specify the numerous fee arrangements, which seem to include the profit share figures (page 178 onwards of 2016 Form 20-F).

The surprising thing, when you tally up all fees payable and receivable between the two entities, is that we find it is actually Alibaba who has been paying Alipay just over RMB 2 billion in fiscal 2015 and 2016 respectively (see overview below - estimated total net payments to Ant Financial/Alipay are in red).

The monetary proceeds of the 49.9% share of profit that Alipay has transferred to Alibaba is surprisingly low, especially when you consider that Alipay settles billions and billions of RMB in transactions on Alibaba marketplaces. One reason for the profit being so low is that they provide part of their services for free, as per the following on Page 77, 2016 form 20-F.

Except for credit card transactions where Alipay charges the merchant to cover processing costs with banks, neither we nor Alipay charge any payment fees to merchants doing business on our platform. Instead, we pay Alipay a fee to cover its cost of operating payment and escrow services it provides on our marketplaces pursuant to a commercial agreement with Ant Financial Services and Alipay."

One explanation for the low profit streams is that a substantial part of the payment volume "settled" through Alipay is non-credit card and therefore does not generate revenue. The other explanation is potentially that Alipay is incurring substantial costs, putting pressure on their profit margin. Given that Ant Financial does not publish their results, we will have to wait for the IPO. What we do know is that the proceeds of the 49.9% profit share - as meager as they are - will drop because of dilution resulting from the equity funding round for Ant Financial that took place in April 2016.

Ownership structure

Back to the question of what you are getting when you are buying Alibaba stock. Take a look at the ownership structure, which can be found here (there is also a less legible version in the 2016 form 20F on page 103). A visual of the diagram is below, colored lines are mine. Do not be fooled by the fact that there are less than 20 boxes shown, the actual number of entities exceeds 330.

The blue box on the left references 120 entities, and while it is shown in the section of entities outside of mainland China, there are actually 40 that are not. In addition, there are respectively 80 and 100 entities (small green and red box respectively on the right) that are not shown in the diagram.

An exhaustive list of those companies cannot be found in Alibaba's disclosures. What can be deduced from the diagram is that when you buy a BABA ADR you are getting a stake in a holding company domiciled in the Cayman islands, which in turn owns a number of entities in the British Virgin islands, which in turn own companies in Hong Kong and China (see box with brown line), which in turn have contractual agreements with companies owned by Jack Ma (see box with yellow line). The bottom line is that Jack Ma owns a lot of Alibaba's assets. If it comes to a dispute, the shareholders will have to duke out their contractual rights in a Chinese court through a number of pass-through companies in tax havens. Not entirely a comforting thought.

Part of the convoluted set up is driven by the fact that China does not allow foreigners to own assets in certain industries. The construct is called a Variable Interest Entity (VIE) and legality of it has not been fully tested. In Alibaba's defense, they and their legal counsel have disclosed that risk, and allocate multiple pages to the potential implications (see page 35 through 41 of the 2016 Form 20-F).

You may argue that the use of VIE's are accepted and that neither China nor Alibaba management can afford to alienate foreign investors. This may be true, but there are examples of where the use of VIEs caused problems (Agria corporation sub P3A, Gigamedia, Chinacast, China Unicom, Minsheng bank). Either way, you are subjecting yourself to the goodwill of Jack Ma in the case of trouble. His actions surrounding the taking of Alipay in 2011 can be taken as an indication of what you can expect if such a situation were to reoccur. Again the disclosures warn you of such, see for example, page 40 of the form 20-F, excerpt below:

Find all of this confusing? You are not alone because even management confuses the entities it seems. For example, Maggie Wu referenced 20,000 developers working on the cloud business during the 2016 Q3 earnings call (quarter ending Sept. 2015). The developers she is referencing may work in one of the related entities, but surely not for the business that you own as a shareholder because Alibaba had 36,400 employees in its entirety (at 3/31/2016), only 18,373 employees work in development across all platforms, of which only a subset works on the cloud (see page 170 of 2016 Form 20-F).

Valuation of the acquisitions

In the September quarter 2016 results, there is a valuation slide, see below. At the right side of the visual, they reference over $45 billion in value related to their "Strategic Investments."

(source)

Alibaba has gone on a tremendous acquisition spree and JCap research called out the valuation of those acquisitions in a presentation last year, and it is also highlighted many times on the deep-throat blog. The overview below shows the number updated through Q2 of Alibaba 2017 fiscal year (i.e. through the quarter ending Sept. '16).

The total for these "Questionable Assets" is now a whopping RMB 255,037 million. It has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 133% per year (red numbers in the right most column), and they make up 56% of the total balance sheet (red numbers in bottom row). Line item "Investment in equity investees" drove most of that, which grew at a CAGR of 246%. That is an astonishing growth rate, especially for a company the size of Alibaba. It is apparent they are desperately trying to buy growth under the pretense of building out their ecosystem. Just in the 6 months following the close of Alibaba's full fiscal-year 2016, their questionable assets grew RMB 76,561 million ($11,5 billion at Sept. exchange rate of 6.6685).

What in the world did they buy? There is mention of taking a stake in Lazada (Private:LZDA) ($1B), completion of the acquisition of Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU) ($4.4B), South China Morning Post (~$270M) and Suning ($4.2B), which gets us close to $11.5 billion. When asked in a Bloomberg interview whether Alibaba would be open to making large acquisitions, Joe Tsai replied that they were and are going to be very disciplined about their acquisition strategy. How can you consider growing your equity investee investments at a CAGR of 246% for the past 3½ years disciplined? Maybe he is talking about the future, not the past.

More detail on Alibaba's official acquisition policy can be found on page 112 of the IPO document 2014, or on page 117 of the 2016 form 20-F). They cite their strategy to be a deliberate phased approach in order (i) to retain the management of the respective company, to (ii) generate strategic synergies through an equity relationship or (iii) to make a full acquisition if there is increasing value to Alibaba's ongoing business strategy. Step acquisitions is what they coin their strategy.

However, there may be an important fourth reason not mentioned here, which is that it allows the company to make valuation adjustments at each step. We will look at a three different flavors of step acquisitions. First, one where the stake does not change but the control does (Alibaba Health). Second, we look at examples from where they go from partial ownership to full ownership (OneTouch, UCWeb). Finally, we observe where they reduce their stake (Alibaba Pictures).

1. Stable ownership, increasing control - Alibaba Health

In April 2014, through a holding company jointly held with a Yunfeng Fund, Alibaba acquired newly issued ordinary shares representing an effective equity interest of approximately 38% in Alibaba Health for HK$ 932 million (RMB 741 million - source page 183, 2016 form 20-F). They did so through a special purpose vehicle in which Alibaba held 70% and Yunfeng held 30%. Once again the business interests got tangled with Jack Ma's personal interests because Jack holds a 40% stake in Yunfeng. Just one year later, Yunfeng decided to relinquish its voting power to Alibaba, giving it (Alibaba) majority voting control in July 2015, which allows Alibaba to fully consolidate Alibaba Health in its figures. In the space of just over one year, Alibaba has created a gain of RMB 18,603 (USD 3,836 million) as a result of revaluing a previously held equity interest to full consolidation. The implied market value of Alibaba health went from HK$ 2.4 billion to HK$ 64 billion in a little over one year.

The SEC decided to ask questions, see here and the company responded, see here. In all fairness, it was disclosed in the IPO disclosure that Jack piggy-backed with a 16% personal stake in CITIC 21 (the name of the company that later was renamed Alibaba Health), so those that read the disclosure document and made it all the way to page 269 may have had the opportunity to let it weigh in on their purchase decision.

2. Increasing ownership - UCWeb, OneTouch

There are examples of another variety, acquisitions where Alibaba initially purchased a portion, only to complete the full purchase shortly after. Alibaba owned 66% of UCWeb which at the time of the last audit of March 2014 prior to the IPO was on the books for $720 million. In June of 2014, they acquired an additional 33%, which allowed them to write up the value of UCWeb to $2.4 billion. Similarly, the step acquisition of OneTouch led to an adjustment of RMB 2.9 billion.

The following is ad absurdum, but hopefully it drives the point home. If you buy 99% of a company for $1 and then subsequently buy the remaining 1% for $1 million, does it make your company worth $100 million? And what about the other way round, where you sell 1% for $1 million, does that make your remaining position worth $98 million? Whether the stake increases or decreases does not seem to matter because both are opportunities for Alibaba to make a positive adjustment.

3. Decreasing ownership - Alibaba Pictures

In March 2014, Alibaba indicated their intent to buy a 61% stake in ChinaVision, which at the time was a money losing company. In June 2014, they finalized the purchase for $805 million, which brought the implied market value of the ChinaVision to $1.2 billion. Within a year the valuation rose to almost $10 billion without the company having produced a single movie. Virtually at the height of the stock price, Alibaba reduced their stake to 49.5%. By reducing their stake, they deconsolidated the company from Alibaba's balance sheet in June 2015 and recognized a $3,836 million gain (page 173 of 2016 form 20-F).

Alibaba has a unique term for this: "a non-cash deemed disposal gain." Do not worry if you have never heard of that term being used in another U.S. listed company. It is not a term used by anybody else. The gain on deemed disposals and revaluations is substantial, totaling 50,144 million RMB in fiscal 2016.

The stock price of Alibaba Pictures subsequently dropped by over 50% between June and the end of March 2016 (the end of Alibaba's reporting year). As you will note, the graph pattern of Alibaba Pictures is almost identical to Alibaba Health, and it too saw its share price drop by over 50%. Because it is not a "deemed disposal," the carrying value of the remaining 49.5% is still at June's market capitalization high. The same applies to Alibaba Health where the stock price dropped by more than 50% as well. To quote Alibaba:

our investment in equity investees are all held for long-term appreciation or for strategic purposes. All of these are accounted for under cost or equity method and not subject to market price risk." (page 199, 2016 form 20-F).

At this point, you may accuse me of being one sided by only referencing examples where gains were put on the books. In my defense, I had trouble finding an example in the IPO prospectus, the 2015 form 20-F nor the 2016 form 20-F where Alibaba recognized a downward revision in their books on any of their step acquisitions strategies (a.k.a. "deemed acquisitions" or "deemed disposals").

Alibaba has King Midas' touch because it seems all their step acquisitions were accounting gold. Last week, we saw the announcement of Alibaba's $2.6 billion bid for Intime (OTC:INTIF), which will take their original stake of 35% up to an estimated 74%. It shows that their step-acquisition spree is still in full motion.

Employee rewards

Taking the accounting gains at face value could make you conclude that Alibaba's choice and timing of acquisitions are giving King Midas' legacy a run for the money. Surely, that extraordinary skill set must be rewarded, and you will be happy to find out that it is!

As you can see in the table above, the Share Based Compensation (SBC) expense has increased tremendously. The numbers in the first 5 columns are annual figures, the numbers in the 2 right most columns are quarterly. In most recent quarters - ending respectively June and September of 2016 (which are Q1 and Q2 of Alibaba fiscal 2017) - expenses were over half relative to consolidated net income. In 2016, it was "only" 23% because one-time accounting gains were booked of over RMB 40 billion on step acquisitions described above. In the absence of those acquisitions, the percentage would have been north of 60% for fiscal 2016.

The other interesting thing to note is that the SBC expense is not only being incurred for Alibaba employees, but also for third parties. Apparently, it is a good practice to provide term equity incentives for contractors and Ant Financial employees. Technically, the latter are employees that do not even work for Alibaba.

Corporate Governance red flags

The step acquisition example of Alibaba Health mentioned above is not the only one where Jack Ma had a personal stake through Yunfeng, the private equity fund he co-founded. Yunfeng was also involved in other Alibaba acquisitions like Youku Tudou, Huayi Brothers, and YTO Express. One of the other Yunfeng founders is Mr. David Yu. Mr. Yu must be extraordinarily fond of his mother because according to a Bloomberg article, she showed up after the 2016 funding round of Ant Financial/Alipay as its third largest shareholder, giving her an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion. According to James Hu, a Shanghai-based analyst at Capital Securities Corp:"It's common for family members to hold shares for each other." The stake was obtained from the partnership that is owned by Jack Ma and Simon Xi.

Alibaba has acted as the guarantor on a bank loan of RMB 6.9 billion ($1.05 billion) to Simon Xi to make a 20% acquisition in Wasu. The link is to a WSJ article with a visual of the ownership structure which also includes Jack Ma (see also page 40 of 2016 form 20-F). The loan provided to Mr. Xi has a 10-year term with 8% interest. Alibaba was kind enough to provide an RMB 2.0 billion loan to Mr. Xi in order for him to pay the $80 million in annual interest. This arrangement is done under the pretext that Alibaba could not take an outright stake of 20% in Wasu itself, but nonetheless, it makes for a questionable situation. In the arrangement is also Shi Yuzhu, Group Chairman of Giant Interactive. Why he is part of it is not entirely clear, but as coincidence would have it, he is also one of the co-founders of Yunfeng.

The conclusion one can draw from all these related deals is that personal and business relationships are getting intertwined and it can pay off to be part of the inner circle.

SEC and 1 million jobs

The new appointee to head up the SEC is Jay Clayton, a successful law street lawyer. Luck would have it that he worked on the Alibaba IPO. The incoming administration has also made no secret about being pro-business and their intent on reducing regulation. This could be taken as good news given the SEC investigation of Alibaba.

Just to be on the safe side, Jack Ma jumped on the free publicity bandwagon by making a personal visit to President-elect Trump. He came bearing promises of growth to the magnitude of 1 million jobs in the United States, for small to medium-sized companies. It makes for a great headline, but can one seriously expect that promise to be fulfilled?

Most of the references in this article are to SEC sources. While the SEC does not make a judgment on the riskiness of an investment, it can make sure that the risks are identified and appropriately (and truthfully) addressed. Even with SEC disclosures, it is difficult to assess what you are getting into with Alibaba and in the absence of the SEC reporting requirements, we surely would have been much worse off.

Conclusion

1. Alipay supposedly is doing great, but it is not clear how this benefits Alibaba shareholders.

2. Alibaba shareholders find themselves in a convoluted ownership structure. This will be an issue if there is an ownership dispute.

3. Acquisitions are on an unparalleled success streak, at least from an accounting point of view.

4. Insiders are being richly rewarded, including third parties such as contractors and Alipay employees.

5. The mix of personal and business interests is big corporate governance red flags.

Believers in Alibaba and Jack Ma shrug off the corporate governance concerns, accounting peculiarities and shaky shareholder ownership rights. Next week, on the 24th, we will see the quarterly earnings release, and undoubtedly there will be new highs in revenue, increases in monthly active users, exciting headline grabbing new additions to the "eco system," and the like. However, at some point, the issues I raised in this article and my previous articles (see here) are going to matter.