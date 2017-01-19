Schmitt Industries Q2 - Outlook Unchanged, But Given The Listed Real Estate There Could Be Value

Therefore, I believe that a position might make sense but large part of the thesis remains to be long-term as it relies on SMIT being able to grow its revenue.

That being said, the company’s valuation might be interesting should the deterioration of the operations slow down and/or should SMIT sell its listed real estate which is likely over-depreciated.

While the management acknowledges this issue and is now likely focused on segments that are growing, these might not be able to turn the operations around in the near future.

This niche manufacturer continues to struggle to break even. The revenue is still in a challenging situation and while the company did cut cost this was not enough to improve margins.

I initially covered Schmitt (NASDAQ:SMIT) here.

My investment thesis was based on the following points;

This niche manufacturer might appeal to investors due to its valuation. The stock is currently trading below its NCAV value and price-to-tangible book is potentially showcasing an upside.

I believe though that while this likely offers investors downside protection for now, the upside is not clear. Mainly because of SMIT's fundamentals that fail to create shareholder value.

The management was not able to increase or expand the revenue streams. The company is also reliant on product mix and is unable to cut operational expense.

On the other hand, there are several shareholders that might be incentivized to change this stale status quo as the management does not control a significant amount of shares.

I believe that these points do continue to hold, but I did not properly account for the company's real estate which is likely to be over-depreciated and increase the undervaluation to a point where the upside catalyst becomes clearer (most likely the real estate sale).

Share Price Reaction

As you can see, since my article at the end of November the share price is unchanged. I believe this is reasonable as the company's Q2 results left the business outlook more or less the same. The company's revenue stream remained challenging and while the management mentioned that it is going to predominantly focus on three segments some of which are already growing, this did not offset the top line situation and the loss has become larger. This is despite efforts to cut operational costs.

While this is negative and continues to raise the question whether the company's operations will be able to meaningfully increase its profitability in the long run, the valuation continues to be interesting. I have not properly accounted for the company's real estate in my initial article as the company listed two out of three of its buildings on the market with a price tag of $2.7 million. This could then increase the NCAV value to roughly $8.53 million which could then imply an upside of over 60%+.

I believe that the shares could appreciate given this valuation in the near future once the company sells its real estate, although this does not change the outlook of the business because of which the market could continue to assign some discount to the NCAV value.

Operational Results

As mentioned the business outlook remains unchanged. The company continued to face challenging revenue situation and while it did cut overall operational costs (SG&A) the margins were unaffected as seen below.

Xact, one of the segments that the management now focuses on, grew by 94% quarter-over-quarter or roughly by $0.3 million to $0.6 million but did not impact the margins enough. Furthermore, while the growth is significant there are few risks with this product. As mentioned in my initial article, while Xact is a unique product in that it combines several features that may not have been combined before, it is definitely not the only product out there and individually the features are not unique. Due to this, it could be likely that the company will have to scale the revenue significantly as it might be a low-margin product which could be supported by the recent results.

The company also had a negative operating cash flow which further decreased the cash position to $0.5 million, but it is likely that the company could partially turn this around at the end of the fiscal year as in FY2015 it also faced lower cash flow in the middle of the year and ended up generating a positive amount. The company could also gain capital from the real estate sale which should prevent issues with the finances.

NCAV value & Real Estate

Currently the stock is still trading below the NCAV as seen below.

It might be reasonable for the company to trade at such valuations given the operational challenge which might last well into the future, if the declines in the main segments continue. That being said a few SA users have pointed out that I did not talk about the company's real estate in my initial article which is likely to impact the valuation of the stock.

The company is currently advertising one of its properties for sale and as the company is carrying its real estate at what is likely over-depreciated levels this could increase the undervaluation, especially when the company could collect the proceedings from the sale in the near future. The property currently has a price tag of $2.72 million. The company listed it in summer of 2016 and one would expect a significant gain on the sale (in the financial statements) as the whole PP&E item currently stands at $0.95 million. Once the sale went through it might be that the share price could appreciate.

The listed property could also mean that the rest of the real estate could be undervalued on the balance sheet. In its latest 10-K the company mentions that it owns three buildings in Portland (including the two listed) which combined have a rough size of 40,000 square feet. It also stated that the approximately 10,000 square feet that is being advertised represents 25% of its real estate, which would mean that there could be significant additional value on the balance sheet.

I am not sure one can extrapolate the price of the two buildings onto the third (due to the likely different building type) but one could estimate the value of the remaining 30,000 square feet at the prevailing market prices for industrial buildings. This could then mean that the rest could be valued at roughly $140 per square feet (midpoint between various listings and discounted due to the bigger size of building). This would then represent roughly additional $4 million on the company's balance sheet.

This value is though partially locked and would only realize if the company decides to sell which might not happen in the near future. Notwithstanding this, the real estate constitutes a margin of safety.

Conclusion

The company is still facing profitability issues that are not likely connected to operational efficiency but rather the need for expanded revenue streams. While it has been able to grow Xact this was not enough to offset the decline in other segments; and because the ability to break even is part of the thesis, this means that the investors are increasingly reliant on the management's ability to turn around the operations.

That being said not much has to happen to see the share price appreciate. If Xact continues to grow and the company is able to stabilize the decline of the other segments, it could mean that the operational outlook might not be as dire as it is now. Moreover, if the company sells its listed real estate it could lift the stock as it would mean that the rest of the real estate is also over-depreciated and that the company will have additional capital to invest in the operations.

The company would also be better off private or maybe delisted due to the significant reporting costs and the likely long-term nature of the rebound.

