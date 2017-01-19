Visa: Dog Of The Year

As we begin to roll through 2017, some of last year's Dogs of the Dow standout as case studies, each subject to unique trends and sentiment. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) struggled with sales growth, and the stock rallied with the bond market before fizzling out to finish the year underwater. Nike (NYSE:NKE) competed against the world, and the stock suffered from lousy sentiment for the Athleisure space. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) succumbed to political sentiment and low growth prospects. The broad market (NYSEARCA:SPY) managed a rally to finish up 9.64% for the year without the help of any of these iconic consumer brands. However, each of these stocks has varying stories as to explain their underperformance, and as always, each story is different.

Enter Visa (NYSE:V), which gained 1.4% and basically ended the year where it started with some dips and pops along the way. Visa's underperformance can be linked to many factors, but valuation remains the biggest concern for the stock at this juncture. Since the IPO in 2008, Visa gained over 600%, and after the 4-to-1 split in 2015, Visa's weighting in the Dow reduced significantly, otherwise Dow 20K would be probably be history by now.

Visa Vs. Sector Rotation

Last spring, we felt Visa looked toppy, and held a small short position via options (using a put-spread) as a market proxy. The article cited valuation as the largest concern, and that remains a factor today despite the underperformance. However, the stock did hit a series of new highs in late summer, and continued to rally until, well we all know what happened next. The chart below illustrates Visa's stock performance last year (marked with cocktail glasses), which found itself where it started, thanks largely to Trump's victory (blue flag), and the ensuing selloff that shortly followed. This divergence between the S&P 500 and Visa obviously started in November. Perception is everything on Wall Street, and the stock trailed the broad index for the most of last year before falling out of favor amid the Trump rally.

Obviously, Visa is not a Trump stock, and did not participate in the broad rally following the election, which means what? One possibility starts with what we like to call deregulation speculation; a scenario featuring investors bidding up stocks that benefit from Trump policy, no matter reality. The banking sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) led this rally as investors rotated from high-multiple tech stocks early, and Visa toes that line between the financial and technology sectors, which put the stock in a precarious position during the rally. It seems everybody owns a piece of Visa on Wall Street (Institutional ownership = 93.50%), and perhaps the great fourth quarter rotation of 2016 presented an opportunity for some big players to lighten up on the stock. At current levels, Visa's dividend yields a mere less than one percent, significantly less than most bank stocks, and with Trump, this once unloved sector is obviously back in fashion. However, this is all becoming rotation speculation, and Visa's concerns have little to do with Trump, and more to do with valuation.

V is for Victory

But as mentioned in our previous article, Visa remains prone to V-shaped recoveries, and the beginning of December, as well as the New Year, proved investors still want a piece of Visa's growth engine. All year-to-year performances aside, perennial dip buyers seem to do well with Visa, and that has been the case since its IPO.

Bullish Features: steady & predictable growth, technology, consumer & financial exposure, solid balance sheet, Visa Europe.

Bearish Concerns: Valuation, health of the consumer, sentiment: surrounding competition via mobile payments.

Visa derives revenue from three major segments: service, data processing, and international transactions. These primary sources of revenue continue growing at robust levels, leaving plenty of room for operational efficiencies to evolve despite currently strong operating and profit margins.

Last quarter, Visa reported an EPS of $0.78, beating by $0.05, on revenue of $4.26 billion (+19.3% Y/Y), beating by $30 million. Much of this performance had to do with Visa Europe. As shown below, international transactions grew immensely, and largely put to bed any concerns over acquisitions costs related to Visa Europe.

Visa predicts adjusted revenue growth of 16% to 18% for the fiscal year and an annual operating margin in the mid-60s, which imply a higher valuation model than most peers. Visa currently trades at 39x last year's earnings, which include one-off items related to Visa Europe. Looking ahead, Visa carries a forward P/E of 21.08, with double-digit sales and EPS growth on deck for the next five years. Visa remains a unique company in an unprecedented position, and transaction volumes alone suggest this as a predictable, and sustainable growth model (numbers via Finviz):

As mentioned, Visa is a technology company, and margins imply this as well. Management has proven effective with double-digit returns on assets, equity, and investments. As competition slowly creeps into the market (Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google Wallet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for e.g.), margins will be something to watch for moving forward. Visa must broker fees with vendors, and deal with various litigation issues, and we expect those trends to continue.

Also note the dividend payout ratio of 22.60%, which leaves plenty of room for growth on the horizon. Last quarter, Visa spent $1.7 billion to repurchase 20.5 million shares of stock in the open market at an average price of $80.76, according to the quarterly report. We prefer dividend growth as opposed to buybacks, but do not want to discount the effort to boost shareholder value. Visa bought back a grand total of $7.1 billion in shares repurchases, and at the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the company had a $5.7 billion remaining under the repurchase authorization, approximately 3.5% of the total market cap.

Some Long & Short strategies…

And a Word from the Street: David Rolfes' take on Visa & Markets

The average price target for Visa is $94.55, which represents a substantial return from these levels. It remains difficult finding Visa bears on the street, which signals some caution, but one particular bull shared his thoughts as to why he added to Visa at the end of 2016. David Rolfes, of Wedgewood Partners, said this about the company (emphasis mine):

Visa's valuation came under pressure following the election early November as the market saw a rotation out of higher-multiple tech and financial securities and into more cyclical names. We used this opportunity to increase weightings across accounts as valuation levels became more attractive. Visa has consistently grown its revenue, EBITDA, and earnings double digits as it has played a key role in facilitating commerce's multi-decade move away from paper-based transactions. Visa has tremendous scale in card transaction processing, as they facilitated over $5.7 trillion in credit and debit volume across more than 120 billion transactions, during their fiscal 2016 - well above 2015 levels. Going forward, we fully expect to see this growth trajectory continue, with added help from the integration of Visa Europe."

Great long-term arguments, and after watching Visa underperform last year, we now feel bullish, and think the company should trade at 20 to 25 times forward earnings. Anything below 20x will probably be bought quickly as illustrated below via the stock's propensity for V-shaped recoveries. In our view, Visa's current average price target ($94.55) contains a bit too much good news, and represents the higher end of valuation at 24.56 times earnings. Just to be on the safe side, a price target of $87 seems more conservative. Visa expects to earn $3.85 per share next year, and at $87, the stock would trade at 22.60 times earnings, a fair scenario given current broad market valuations and outlooks. Regardless, expect Visa to continue trading at a premium to the broader market, especially the financial sector.

Don't forget, this past summer Visa inked a deal with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), which should help solidify its place amongst the newer mobile payment players like Apple Pay and Google Wallet. This deal helped shift sentiment, and Visa continued drifting higher with the market following the Brexit vote results.

The "double top" we pointed to late last spring did not signify a top in the stock, but rather some short-term weakness that peaked with the Brexit vote. Investors looking to protect a long portfolio might consider a small short position in Visa as a market proxy. However, any such position should be used as a short-term strategy only as V-shaped recoveries occur quickly. Using options, and employing a put-spread can help finance such a strategy, as long as the strike price meets your desired entry point in the stock. Current shareholders could sell calls to capture extra income when or if Visa does get toppy again, assuming valuations get stretched this time around.

Long-term bullish investors looking to get into Visa might consider selling cash-secured puts, as well as waiting for that proverbial dip as Inauguration Day quickly becomes reality. Given its high-multiple, and low dividend yield, Visa often drops further than the overall market on down days, which makes buying the dips all the more advantageous.

As David Rolfes suggests, "Looking ahead to 2017 and beyond, we may be at a changing of the guard moment in terms of Mr. Market's enthusiasm for the recently favored C-suite capital allocation strategies." Rolfe goes on to describe record levels of dividend payouts and outstanding share repurchases, financed with record corporate debt ($6 trillion and counting), which all have exceeded 2007-2008 levels. This "changing of the guard" exemplifies the bear case for the broad market indexes, as well as propping up the bull case. Regardless, technology leads the way, and according to Rolfes, largely participates in this changing of the guard:

The nature of information technology has changed dramatically over the past dozen years. Large, well-entrenched industry leaders may not have much growth inherent in their businesses these days, but they generate cash at historically high levels. Debt funded dividend payments and large-scale share buybacks have become the norm during this cheap-debt era in IT."

Visa sits on the forefront of technology and consumer trends, and contains sufficient growth strategies for years to come. Trends shift quickly, including payment methods as well as partnerships. Management's record of margin improvement, as well as capital allocation measures, should keep the stock moving in the right direction as long as the broad market allows. Since its IPO, the easy money in Visa has been made, but as many investors already know, buying the dips allows for significant outperformance in the years to come.

If you like consumer discretionary stocks, check out our latest:

Weekly Restaurant Report: ICR Conference Highlights, 2017 Dividend Pick

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended for information, engagement & entertainment purposes only, and is not meant as investment advice or direction. Shorting stocks can be dark business. Investors are strongly encouraged to perform due diligence and/or consult with their financial advisor.