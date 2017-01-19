Corn Is Aiming At $3.80

In my opinion, several factors indicate that in the short future, the March corn futures price will test the level of $3.80.

First, the WASDE report, issued on January 12, at least, did not support "bears." Thus, according to the USDA forecast, the 16/17 corn ending stocks in the World as a whole and the United States in particular turned out to be below the analysts' expectations. That hasn't happened since October 2016.

Secondly, the pace of the U.S. exports remain objectively very high against the backdrop of a weakening dollar.

According to the USDA, as of the second week of January, the accumulated volume of exported corn together with the outstanding sales in the U.S. amounted to 36.34 million tons, which corresponds to 64% of the USDA export forecast. This is one of the highest rates for the current time of the year which the past 5 years have seen. Considering that, since the beginning of 2017, the U.S. dollar decreased by 3%, you can expect the strengthening of external demand for the U.S. corn, and the continued high rate of exports as a consequence.

Thirdly, the United States witness a record domestic demand for corn by ethanol producers. According to the latest USDA data, in November, the daily consumption of corn for ethanol production totaled a record 15.064 million bushels:

More recent EIA data showed that the U.S. ethanol production reached a record high of 1.049 million barrels per day in January, while the current stocks of ethanol are the lowest over the past three years:

In January, the USDA has raised its 16/17 forecast for corn consumption for the ethanol production by 25 million bushels compared to the last month's forecast, and this is obviously not the last increase in the current year.

Fourthly, the corn market can count on support from the soybean market.

Traditionally, corn is strongly correlated with soybeans. Of course, the correlation level is changeable. If you look at the long-term dynamic pattern of the 60-day correlation between corn and soybean futures, it may be noted that the average level of correlation is 0.6. At that, the current rate of this correlation is at unusually low level:

Since the beginning of 2017, the soybean futures price rose by more than 7%, comparing to only 3% increase in the corn futures price. In other words, at the moment, the corn price dynamics poorly responds to the soybean price dynamics, which is not typical. Assuming that the market processes tend to return to the average levels, you can expect the strengthened correlation between corn and soybeans in the near future, that means support for the corn market.

And, fifthly, the market technique also involves growth. On January 17, the March corn futures price broke the resistance of a side channel, in which it has been moving from November 2016. The market indicators MACD and Stochastic are in the positive mode. The price is above the 100 SMA. In my opinion, all these are the characteristics of a bullish market.

Conclusion

Of course, it should not be forgotten that, as of December 1, the U.S. corn stocks totaled 12.384 billion bushels, which is a record level for at least past 10 years. In addition, on January 11, China announced the increase in the tax on the DDGs imported from the U.S., which is also negative for the U.S. corn prices. These factors limit the bullish potential of the corn market, but not cancel it. Thus, I would like to emphasize once again, that in the short term, the March corn futures price will probably rise to the level of $3.80.

