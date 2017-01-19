Gold (Miners) - Inflation Shows A Cyclical Bottom

In my previous article about gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), I discussed core inflation and showed you a chart of base metals.

In this article, I want to show you the newly released inflation numbers and why this could be bullish for gold. This can be considered part two following the earlier article.

The All Items Consumer Price Index has hit 2.1% growth versus the same month one year ago. This number has been more or less predicted by the ISM prices index. The ISM index is leading, and indicated that inflation is here to stay. We could even see higher inflation. Note how fast inflation has rallied after bottoming in 2015. Keep also in mind that crude oil is still below US$55. Normally, crude oil participates in rallies like these.

The graph below is very important. It shows the year-on-year change of inflation and the year-on-year change in gold price. Note that I used the current value of gold to see how high the future returns would be if it didn't change at all. I do this to see how much is priced in at current levels. Otherwise, it wouldn't make sense if 100% had been priced in.

The metal is currently about 9% higher than one year ago. Thus, it is pricing in an inflation rate of less than 0.8%. If gold stays at these levels, we see the growth rate is dropping significantly.

This means if the inflation upswing is serious, we could see a higher gold price if we look back at correlations like those we saw in 2009-2011 and in the early 2000s.

The food and beverage inflation rate shows that we could be facing a serious inflation upswing. We have had several bottoms that all resulted in higher food inflation.

The rent of primary residence inflation has hit 4% after going up in a straight line since 2014. This participates significantly when it comes to "total inflation". On a side note, these numbers might be good for gold and an indication of a strong economy. However, the average consumer will feel the pain if, for example, rents keeps rallying.

New vehicle prices are also showing a bottom. This is, of course, supported by a stronger economy. This pushes prices of cyclical products higher. At least, that has been the case in strong post-crisis years like 2014 and, of course, 2009-2012.

Conclusion

The latest inflation numbers indivate that we are seeing a sustainable uptrend of prices, backed by higher prices of cyclical products and bottoming food prices. The leading ISM price index is also at relatively high levels, which means prices have room to grow.

The good thing is that gold prices have not priced in much after the recent downtrend. I believe these inflation numbers are a very good reason to add some gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) or gold miners. In my recent article, I mentioned that I was about to add some miners. I am planning on using the recent dip to add some GDX to my portfolio. If I do so, I will write my entry price in the comments. You can search for it by looking for "+++IMPORTANT+++". I always start my comments this way when I announce a position. Note that my position will be very small, because I missed a huge part of the rally already. And I don't like to expose myself to volatile assets with a large exposure.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks. You can also send me a direct message if the comment section is busy (or in general).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.