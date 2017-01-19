Gold Insights: Bull Runs Only Begin With A Bang In Pamplona

Wednesday was an interesting day because as the trading day ended and I looked at the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) quotes they were lower by almost 1%. Naturally, this would have meant a big drop in the gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX). However, they were only down 1.5% and well off their lows. As I leaned back in my chair, I thought there was something odd about this. So I pulled up the gold price chart and there it was, staring at my face:

This was only the second down day for gold in the past 10 trading sessions. This is not what shocked me. After all, if every dog has its day, so does every asset class. What shocked me was that no brokers had called me on gold since we rang the new year in. Nobody!

Over the past few months, we have seen gold longs flee for cover as the combination of strong dollar and higher rates meant being long the yellow metal was the equivalent of having hot lava poured down your portfolio's throat. However, as the chart below shows, the selling leg is done, and sure enough, the longs are slowly trudging back in. When longs begin moving back in, gold prices move up with a very high degree of predictability as the chart below shows. But nobody called me to buy gold!

On a similar vein, being short gold has been a winning trade lately and there is plenty of short interest in the metal and the smell of short covering is always welcome news to those long gold. Also, as you will notice below, peaks in gold shorts mark the troughs in gold very nicely:

Finally, my trusty gold model which uses options pricing is back near the zero level. On a very basic level, when the model is in the negative zone, investors are bearish. I may be frontrunning my own model, but it appears to be leaning towards a move higher.

And yet, with all this staring me in my face, nobody called me to buy gold or gold stocks! Is it that investors may be asleep at the wheel and not watching the big trends in gold? Is everyone fixated on the inauguration? Whatever it is, there isn't enough attention being paid to this move lately. Along the same lines, I almost missed the latest change in tenor for gold. This has me thinking that we may be setting up for a nice move higher over the coming months. Because, as is usually the case, bull runs in asset classes don't begin with a bang, but with a whimper.

Maybe tomorrow, I may get that table-pounding call on gold...

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.