PIMCO UNII And Earnings Update - December 2016

The NAVs of most of the PIMCO funds has been strong even in the face of a stiff interest rate spike.

Coverage declined slightly during the month of December, but still provides solid coverage to the distribution.

The PIMCO monthly UNII figures are out, and they continue to look strong. The taxable CEFs continue to over-earn their distributions - a continued trend of the last several years. The funds have performed very strongly in the last six months:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (MUTF:XPCIX): +9.54%

Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (MUTF:XPDIX): +7.05%

PCM Fund (MUTF:XPCMX): +7.85%

PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (MUTF:XPTYX): +11.72%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (MUTF:XPCNX): +9.56%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (MUTF:XPKOX): 8.47%

Those returns are impressive, but they do not tell the entire story. Interest rates over the last six months have risen very sharply, and we continue to read headlines like:

During the time period, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) is down 13.01%. The media narrative has helped fuel a rotation out of bonds in sharp fashion. In November, assets flowed into equities to the tune of $34 billion, while $14 billion flew out of bonds.

Economic data out today underscores the probability that the Fed will raise rates at least two times this year, and likely three. The back half of 2016 showed strong economic growth supporting this thesis, but that could be a seasonal trend. In any event, two pieces of data out this morning prop up the probability:

The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now forecast for the first quarter will likely be around 3% after today's data release. The acceleration and 'animal spirits' following the Trump victory will likely continue, even if the equity markets do not reflect that after 11 weeks of a bull run. Libor continues its march higher hitting 1.02% recently, well above most Libor floors.

The rotation out of bonds is being driven by the theory that economic growth and thus inflation will heat up due to Trump policies as well as higher interest rates. This is forcing some investors to seek refuge in stocks in order to combat inflation eating their bond returns. In our minds, 10% yields and hedged portfolios with effective durations not far from zero significantly combat inflation!

PIMCO UNII Update

The December monthly earnings are interesting given that they paid out their special distributions during the month. The change in UNII column (column K) in the table below shows the funds that paid specials. UNII figures for those funds have essentially been reset to zero (or close to it) as we move into 2017.

December UNII Table:

November UNII Table:

The true yields of the funds continue to be in the low double-digits benefiting from the recovery in the housing market. Non-agency MBS, pools of mortgages that do not meet the standards of the agency market, continues to evolve and improve. Spreads on these issues are generally below 300 bps today.

The question going forward is whether or not these below investment grade securities are worthy of additional tightening of spreads. These are legacy issues from the housing boom of 2004-2007 issued at primarily investment grade ratings, that only became non-investment grade following the financial crisis. We are now experiencing a wave of upgrades with a small segment being upgraded back to investment grade status.

The tailwind that these securities have experienced since 2010-2011 when they reached - in some cases - pennies on the dollars as pensions dumped the newly junk-rated debt. This opportune trade was picked up by PIMCO and other fixed-income shops to take advantage of the opportunity. Loan-to-values have improved by one-third in the last few years which has raised the valuations of these securities.

Investors have come to find these funds as a great value after they performed exceedingly well during an interest rate "spike" in the last six months. As we noted, interest rates rose by 90% from their lows in July to their highs in mid-December. During which time, PIMCO Dynamic Income and Mortgage's (NYSE:PCI) NAV rose by 500 bps, net of their distributions. The market does not offer up 12% yielding structures with standard deviations of 10% on price and 4.94% on NAV.

Lastly, PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) and PIMCO Corporate and Income (NYSE:PTY) filed new N-2 shelf registrations. We detail to our subscribers what this means for shareholders.

The Bottom Line

PIMCO's closed-end fund complex continues to shine with very strong coverage of their 10% yielding funds. Moving more generally, there are great risk-reward pockets of opportunity in the closed-end fund structure today. Our analysis continues to show that those seeking high current income without taking excessive risks. We will be releasing our new analysis on the subject titled "Hitting Singles and Doubles" detailing our findings.

