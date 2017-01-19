Kinder Morgan Reports Q4 2016 Then Falls In After Market Trading

But KMI also provided a first look at 2017 projections - and there are problems in those numbers.

DCF was up for the quarter - so that was not the problem.

On 1-18-17 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) provided their Q3-16 numbers and fell from a regular close of $22.44 to $21.75 in after hours trading. That is a 3% fall - or much more than a years' worth of dividends.

The purpose of this article is to provide an explanation for the price drop and make a logical assessment if this price drop is an attractive entry point.

I will first provide a spreadsheet for the earnings - where the 2017 earnings guidance appears in the header for this data. It is my assessment that the 'problem' that caused the price drop can be found in that just provided guidance:

KMI metrics

KMI projects 2017 DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) of $4.46 billion (4.511 in 2016), distribution of $0.50 (0.50), Adjusted EBITDA ( earnings before depreciation and amortization) of $7.2 billion (7.245) and ending Debt/EBITDA of 5.4x (5.6x with goal of 5.0x)

Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Revenues 3,389 3,330 3,144 3,195 3,636 3,707 3,463 3,597 3,951 4,291 3,937 4,047 3,872 3,381 Costs 2,455 2,448 2,204 2,379 3,705 2,986 2,571 2,482 2,995 2,959 2,924 2,900 2,712 2,514 EBITDA 1,830 1,806 1,762 1,883 1,947 1,129 1,773 1,902 1,735 1,825 1,751 1,906 1,804 DCF dollars 1,147 1,081 1,050 1,233 1,233 1,129 1,095 1,242 1,278 435 332 573 482 554 Units 2,230 2,230 2,237 2,237 2,236 2,203 2,194 2,159 2,133 1,036 1,035 1,036 1,041 435 Calculated DCF/unit $0.5143 $0.4848 $0.4694 $0.5512 $0.5514 $0.5125 $0.4991 $0.5753 $0.5992 $0.4199 $0.3208 $0.5531 $0.4630 KMI's reporting DCF/unit $0.51 $0.48 $0.47 $0.55 $0.55 $0.51 $0.49 $0.58 $0.60 $0.42 $0.32 $0.55 $0.46 Upcoming Distribution $0.125 $0.125 $0.125 $0.125 $0.125 $0.51 $0.49 $0.48 $0.45 $0.44 $0.43 $0.42 $0.41 $0.40 Debt metrics part one - the Debt/EBITDA Ratio LTM EBITDA 7,281 7,398 6,721 6,732 6,751 6,539 7,235 7,213 7,217 7,286 Long term debt 36,105 36,708 38,113 40,093 39,632 39,675 39,676 39,633 38,212 32,674 34,799 Short term debt 2,696 2,944 3,419 1,702 1,821 3,003 3,154 3,435 2,717 2,307 2,623 2,412 2,306 Total term debt 38,801 39,652 41,532 41,795 41,453 42,978 42,830 43,068 40,929 34,981 37,422 Debt/EBITDA 5.33x 5.36x 6.18x 6.21x 6.14x 6.57x 5.92x 5.97x 5.67x 4.80x Debt metrics part two - the Interest Coverage Ratio Interest Expense 422 472 471 441 527 540 472 489 478 432 440 448 428 Interest Coverage 4.34x 3.83x 3.74x 4.27x 3.69x 2.09x 3.76x 3.89x 3.63x 4.22x 3.98x 4.25x 4.21x Debt metrics part three - the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio Fixed Charges 461 511 510 480 553 540 472 489 478 432 440 448 428 Fixed Charge Coverage 3.97x 3.53x 3.45x 3.92x 3.52x 2.09x 3.76x 3.89x 3.63x 4.22x 3.98x 4.25x 4.21x The Fixed Charge ratio adds the $39 million per quarter cost of the preferred shares to the interest expense

2016 Distributable Cash Flow per share was $2.02 - which was ahead of projections from several quality brokerage projections like those from Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. That is below the 2015 number of $2.14, but most midstream MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships) are having a down year. (KMI is not tax structured as a MLP - so some nit pickers would not call it a MLP - but it still resides in the coverage universe of most MLP analysts.)

But with energy prices recovering and signs of increased drilling resulting in more product to move - most midstream MLPs had increased projections for 2017.

The median 2017 DCF projection for the nine brokerage analyst reports to which I have access was $2.26 at the end of 2016. But the KMI provided guidance suggests a (4.460/2.300) $1.94 number for 2017. DCF is going is the wrong direction.

MLPs are dependent on having access to debt markets to fund close to have of their upcoming investments. That means having good debt metrics. Most of the dividend or distribution cuts being made by the distribution cutting MLPs have occurred due to debt metric problems - not from falls in earnings. Good MLPs have much better debt metrics than KMI. For example: Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) has a Debt/EBITDA of 3.13x and interest coverage of 6.61x while Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has a Debt/EBITDA close to 4x and interest coverage of 5.02x. A Debt/EBITDA ratio above 5x is relatively ugly - and may be in temporary violation of some debt covenants. The KMI dividend had to be cut for these "credit metric" reasons.

It is my assessment that the 2017 guidance is specifically ugly and a surprise to the market when it comes to the Debt/EBITDA guidance. 2016 ended with a 5.33x Debt/EBITDA. KMI is providing 2017 guidance that the year will end with a 5.4x ratio. This debt metric is going in the wrong direction - too.

It is my belief that the reason KMI sells at such a low yield is due to a market expectation that KMI will again increase the dividend payment to something close to an 80% payout ratio in a few years - once the Debt/EBITDA gets below 5x.

For example, KMI ended 2016 at a price of $20.71. With annual DCF of $2.02 - a dividend at 80% of DCF would hypothetically be $1.62 - and the hypothetical yield would be 7.8%. 2016 ended with my coverage universe of large cap midstream MLPs yielding 7.01%. I would find an 80 bps discount to sector average logical given that one has a two year wait before actualization of that kind of yield.

The 2017 Debt/EBITDA projection pushes forward in time the point when KMI will have the debt metrics to justify a return to something close to an average payout ratio. The falling 2017 DCF projection pushes down on what the DCF will be when that time comes.

Is KMI a buy?

There is a lot of bad news in those projections. I find the 3% drop in price a modest adjustment to this news - given that the 2017 DCF projection from the analysts should be dropping (229 minus 194, with that dividend by 229) 15%. I would want to see evidence of a turn around before I had interest in KMI. And there is no evidence of such a turn around in the KMI projections for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.