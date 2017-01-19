Mead Johnson: Takeover Rumors Rise Again (With Nestle The Acquirer)

Just two months ago we published an article about Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) entitled "As Shares Slump, We Buy Them For A Solid Dividend And Takeover Possibilities." (The company is a global leader in pediatric nutrition with products that include the Enfa family of brands, which serve a wide range of nutritional needs for infants, children, and expectant and nursing mothers.) As the articled stated, we purchased the out of favor MJN shares for their solid dividend of about 2.5 percent and the possibility of a takeover of the company in the intermediate or long term. So imagine our surprise when rumors of a takeover announcement of MJN occurred in a matter of months. In particular, an online publication named "StreetInsider" published an article reporting rumors that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) could acquire MJN early in 2017. Such a rumor is not farfetched as MJN has been the subject of takeover rumors in recent years. For example, in late 2015/early 2016 there were rumors that MJN would be taken over by Danone (OTCQX:DANOY). With respect to DANOY acquiring MJN, the rumors of such an acquisition sent MJN shares to about $100 in early 2016. The rumors of an acquisition by DANOY, however, eventually faded in 2016 and MJN's shares continued to fall as the company's shares again began to trade based on its fundamentals and adverse headwinds the company is facing.

An acquisition of MJN by NSRGY or DANOY makes sense as each company is searching for growth and participates in the infant formula market. According to StreetInsider, NSRGY is interested in acquiring MJN and "if talks go smoothly a transaction could be announced before March [2017]." For investors less familiar with MJN, it is a company that markets its product portfolio to mothers, health care professionals, and retailers in more than 50 countries and has three divisions: 1) Asia (50 percent of 2015 sales), Latin America (19 percent of 2015 sales) and North America/Europe (31 percent of 2015 sales). The company's shares were hit hard in 2016 as takeover rumors faded and it continued to face weakness on a macroeconomic level and increased competition in the U.S., Chinese, and Latin American markets. Given such adverse circumstances that MJN continues to face, it expects its 2016 revenue to decrease 6 percent to 7 percent due to adverse currency effects while expecting a "modest" revenue increase in 2017. In addition, since MJN records about 70 percent of its revenue outside the U.S., the steady rise and strength of the U.S. dollar has had a significant adverse effect on the company's revenue. Due to the above adversities, MJN's shares traded near 52-week lows in late 2016 into 2017.

As MJN works to navigate its way through macroeconomic and currency adversities, it has also been engaged in a restructuring since 2015 that reduces selling, general, and administrative costs. Although MJN may be taken over in the near term, the company would excel as a standalone company long term despite current adversities. The company has a long and successful operating history; prominent leading brands; competitive positions; and long-term growth opportunities. In addition, the company faces favorable exposure to high-growth emerging markets, including China, which accounts for about 30 percent of its sales. As to near-term adverse currency effects, the increase and decrease of the U.S. dollar's value with respect to foreign currencies occurs over time and will eventually reverse itself to the advantage of MJN's results. Further, favorable long-term trends in the markets MJN participates in will drive growth in the company's businesses. The company has also benefited from lower dairy input costs that increased gross margins. Finally MJN's "Fuel for Growth" cost reduction strategy has improved profitability. We believe that investors should strongly consider investing in the company's shares on any weakness to collect an almost 2.3 percent dividend as takeover rumors swirl and the company works through its near-term adversities to take advantage on long-term growth opportunities.

Our view

Over the past year or so, MJN has been the subject of two takeover rumors. As noted above, the first rumor faded in 2016 and the second arose this week. While we would never advise an investor to purchase the shares of a company solely for a possible takeover, we believe the company will be taken over sooner rather than later as the larger DANOY and NSRGY are searching for growth. An investor should monitor MJN shares for a proper entry point. (Note, we set out a buy range for MJN shares below, but such range is without takeover rumors in the news.) Aside from takeover possibilities, MJN expects overall revenues to increase slightly in 2017. Growth in China is likely to offset weakness in other Asian markets. In Latin American markets, the company is likely to experience sales growth due to increases in product prices. The company also expects North American/European sales to increase slightly due to new product introductions. MJN's margins have benefited from decreased dairy costs that were partially offset by increased spending on marketing in support of volume growth. The company's margins will also continue to benefit from increased cost savings from its Fuel for Growth initiative.

Growing economies, increasing incomes, and more women in the workforce favor increased product demand in Asian and Latin American markets. (Note, the abolishment of China's one-child policy will likely increase growth long-term given the trustworthiness of MJN brands over local brands.) In addition, productivity gains and operating leverage will increase. MJN's current price to earnings ratio is 27.95. The company's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 21.80 based on 2016 earnings estimates of $3.45, and about 20.75 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $3.46. Earnings estimates have fallen for each year in recent months. We believe that, if takeover rumors fade, an investor could wait for MJN's share price to pull back to a range of about $65.75 to $69.20 to establish a full position. (A forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of about to 19.00 to 20.00 based on fiscal year 2017 estimates). The company's median price to earnings ratio is 24. Although MJN continues to transform due to adverse global economic circumstances, investors will benefit long term with share price appreciation, potential dividend increases, share buybacks and a possible takeover.

