Peter Grandich and Michael Oliver return as guests for the radio program.

With early success as a stock broker, Peter was known as "The Wall St. Whiz Kid." But despite money and fame, Peter was very unhappy. Not only was he unhappy, he was clinically depressed and thought of taking his life. Thankfully, through his Christian faith, Peter found a way to live life in a joyful, peaceful and happy manner. His bank account may not be as big as it once was, but he is happy and has all the material comforts and more than he needs.

We asked Peter to name the 7 deadly sins of finance that caused so much pain and heartache for him and continue to lead to death and destruction for countless others. Peter remains a financial professional, so we asked him to share his views on the debt, equity and gold markets from his new perspective.

Michael Oliver, whose technical work has been second to none, joined me once again! He did it again. Michael made another spectacular call on gold. Nothing new for Michael!

With no formal education or training, Peter Grandich entered Wall Street in the mid-1980s and within three years was appointed V.P. of Investment Strategy for a leading NY Stock Exchange member firm. Now an internationally-acclaimed financial expert, Grandich has made a 25-plus-year career out of his knack for uncannily-accurate market predictions. Labeled the "Wall Street Whiz Kid" by Good Morning America, Grandich gained national notoriety by forecasting the 1987 stock market crash just weeks before it happened and on the very next day that within two years the market would reach a new all-time high - which it did. Grandich also predicted that 2000 would go down as the year the great mega bull market of the 80s and 90s came to an end. Grandich was editor and publisher of The Grandich Letter from 1984 to 2014 and Senior Commentator for Moneytalks.com from 2013 to 2015. In 2013, Grandich founded the Athletes & Business Alliance (ABA).

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology. In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.