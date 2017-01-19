A Foul Odor While Dissecting Prospect Capital's Annual 2016 10-K

After extensively reading Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) 10-K, there were a number of conflicts of interest that appeared. As a shareholder of any company, this is one of the last things you would want to hear. To put it simply, an investor's hard-earned money should not be put in the hands of someone blatantly making a decision that is mainly thinking about their own profits to the detriment of the shareholder. Conflicts of interest are evident in many instances. Let's delve in further to explore the several conflicts of interests between Prospect Capital Management and its own shareholders.

Prospect Capital Management manages its subsidiary's (Prospect Capital), investments as the Investment Adviser. John Barry, the CEO of Prospect Capital Management is one of the main investment advisors. Prospect Capital Management acknowledges that it has a fiduciary duty to act solely in the best interests of its clients and shareholders. However, this does not seem to be the case in numerous instances.

According to Prospect Capital's 10-K,

"The income incentive fee payable by us is computed and paid on income that may include interest that has been accrued but not yet received in cash. If a portfolio company defaults on a loan that has a deferred interest feature, it is possible that interest accrued under such loan that has previously been included in the calculation of the income incentive fee will become uncollectible. If this happens, we will reverse the interest that was recorded but Prospect Capital Management is not required to reimburse us for any such income incentive fee payments that were received in the past but would reduce the current period incentive fee for the effects of the reversal, if any. If we do not have sufficient liquid assets to pay this incentive fee or distributions to stockholders on such accrued income, we may be required to liquidate assets in order to do so."

Let's analyze this statement from Prospect Capital's annual 2016 10-K. In this statement, it clearly indicates a high degree of a conflict of interest between Prospect Capital Management and the shareholders of Prospect Capital. This fee structure which Prospect Management (the investment advisor of Prospect Capital) set up, allows and encourages Prospect Management to favor debt financing that provide deferred interest, rather than current cash payments of interest. Prospect Management is rewarded regardless if the deferred interest was paid or not. Hence, the management has lost the shareholders' money, yet put fees in their own pocket from a defaulted investment.

Let us look at another example from Prospect Capital's 10-K of a clear conflict of interest.

"The Investment Adviser receives a quarterly income incentive fee based, in part, on our pre-incentive fee net investment income, if any, for the immediately preceding calendar quarter. This income incentive fee is subject to a fixed quarterly hurdle rate before providing an income incentive fee return to Prospect Capital Management. This fixed hurdle rate was determined when then current interest rates were relatively low on a historical basis. Thus, if interest rates rise, it would become easier for our investment income to exceed the hurdle rate and, as a result, more likely that Prospect Capital Management will receive an income incentive fee than if interest rates on our investments remained constant or decreased. Subject to the receipt of any requisite stockholder approval under the 1940 Act, our Board of Directors may adjust the hurdle rate by amending the Investment Advisory Agreement."

Prospect Management chose to determine the fixed hurdle rate when interest rates were low, in order to make it easier to hit their fee-based incentives and get paid more in their pockets. As we know, as interest rates rise, business Development Companies such as Prospect Capital have a difficult time making profits for its shareholders. Yet Prospect Management will make money as they have deliberately chosen the best time for them to set the fixed hurdle rate, while the shareholders will see their share prices dwindle and lose their hard-earned money.

Some of Prospect Capital's debt investments are based on floating rates, such as London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR), the Federal Funds Rate or the Prime Rate. General interest rate fluctuations usually have a large negative impact on its investments as well as the value of Prospect Capital's common stock. An increase in interest rates would decrease the value of any investments that Prospect Capital holds which simply earn fixed interest rates.

Prospect Capital's subordinated loans, senior, junior secured and unsecured debt securities as well as loans and high-yield bonds, could increase its interest expense, which would lead to a diminished net income. An increase in interest rates available to investors may convince investors to move their money to safer alternatives since the dividend is less appealing, thus bring forth more selling of Prospect Capital's shares.

In further analyzing Prospect Capital's 2016 10-K, another conflict of interest became evident.

"The Investment Adviser will receive an incentive fee based, in part, upon net capital gains realized on our investments, the Investment Adviser may invest more than would otherwise be appropriate in companies whose securities are likely to yield capital gains, as compared to income producing securities. Such a practice could result in our investing in more speculative securities than would otherwise be the case, which could result in higher investment losses, particularly during economic downturns."

Prospect Capital Management, led by John Barry, has given incentives to take inappropriate risks with shareholders' money. The higher the capital gain that Prospect Management receives, the more they are rewarded. Again, the fee structure that management has set up is one that encourages risky investments and where investing in a riskier option outweighs the downside for management.

"On September 16, 2015, we received a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS") permitting us to pay up to 80% of our required dividends in stock for the tax years ending August 31, 2016 and August 31, 2017. Any dividends paid in stock will be taxable to the shareholder as if the dividend had been paid in cash and we will receive a dividend paid deduction for such distribution."

This statement hints at a possible shortage of cash from Prospect Capital and has inquired about paying its dividend in stock as an alternative.

"We may have limited access to information about privately held companies in which we invest. We invest primarily in privately-held companies."

As educated investors, we try to become as informed as possible before putting our hard money to work. Our approach of gaining as much knowledge as possible before investing in a company seems to vary from Prospect Management's 10-K statements. Investors may want to take caution since the majority of Prospect Capital's investments are in privately held companies in which they state they lack information to making these investments. This coupled with the fee structure set in place by Prospect Management gives them even more incentive to go forth with the investment regardless of the limited information available to them.

After a detailed analysis of Prospect Capital's 2016 annual 10-K, it is clear that there are several conflicts of interest and well orchestrated by Prospect Management. The fee structure that was put in place by management encourages excessive risk-taking, entices management to invest in deferred interest debt, which leads to higher defaults, and rewards Prospect Management when interest rates rise. Investors should be weary of the blatant conflicts of interest and think twice before putting our hard-earned money at work in such a company that puts the shareholders last.