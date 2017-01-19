Retirees Should Be Aware Of Some Risks Of Utility Stocks

However, as the environment of interest rates is likely to change from now on, investors should be well aware of the underlying risks of these stocks.

Utilities have offered great returns during the ongoing 8-year bull market. Thanks to the record-low interest rates of the last 8 years, utilities have been particularly attractive to income-seeking investors, who thus drove their stock prices up. However, as the environment of interest rates is likely to change from now on, investors should be well aware of the underlying risks of these stocks. This is particularly true for retirees, who do not have the luxury of waiting for years for a rebound to occur.

First of all, utilities have benefited their shareholders at all fronts during the last few years. While they are well known for their generous dividends, they have also grown their earnings, albeit slowly, thanks to economic growth since the Great Recession. Even better, thanks to the record-low interest rates, these stocks have seen their P/E ratios markedly expand and hence they have offered their shareholders the best of both worlds: high dividends and significant capital gains.

However, investors should realize that the picture is changing now that the Fed intends to raise interest rates at a consistent pace. It is not accidental that the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has markedly underperformed the S&P 500 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since the elections, with a 2% advance vs. 9% for the S&P. If the Fed implements the three interest-rate hikes it has pledged this year, then the dividend yield of utilities will become even less attractive compared to bonds. Consequently, their stock prices will incur pressure to the downside. All in all, due to their lofty valuation, utility stocks are likely to offer very poor returns if interest rates keep rising this and next year.

Of course the recent guidance of the Fed does not mean that the interest-rate hikes will certainly be implemented. To be sure, the Fed had promised four hikes for last year but it implemented only one, in December. In addition, if the economy significantly worsens after a few hikes, the Fed is likely to change course and stabilize or even reduce interest rates. Therefore, while more hikes are likely this year, they should not be regarded as a certainty. Nevertheless, the shareholders of utilities should be well prepared for such a scenario in order to determine whether they can stomach the resultant pressure.

At this point, investors should realize that utilities are slow-growth companies at best and hence there is almost no margin for error in their valuation. If a utility is purchased at a highly overvalued level, it may take a decade or more to offset the losses from the contraction of its P/E ratio. For instance, if a utility is purchased at a P/E ratio of 20 and then it reverts to a normal P/E, around 15, the P/E contraction will cause a 25% decrease in the stock price.

Thus, in reference to valuation, utility stocks are governed by a rule opposite that of high-growth stocks. Even if high-growth stocks are purchased at a rich valuation, their high growth soon offsets the initial overvaluation and hence they offer generous returns to their shareholders. On the other hand, if utilities are purchased at a highly inflated price, they may need several years to offset their losses. Thus investors should pull the trigger to purchase a utility only after they have performed their due diligence and have made sure that the stock has a sound valuation.

For instance, Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has historically traded at an average P/E ratio around 15-16. When it reached its all-time high of $54.50 last summer, its trailing P/E ratio was almost 19. Consequently, those who purchased the stock at that lofty valuation currently stand on approximately 10% losses. Therefore, investors should pay great attention to the valuation of utilities in order to avoid having losing positions for long periods.

Investors should also keep in mind that the typical generous dividend of utility stocks usually comes with a low growth rate of the dividend. Therefore, the investment decision should not be based mostly on the initial dividend yield, which is usually above average. If utilities are richly valued, investors should realize that they can generate an equal income stream from other stocks. While the initial yield may be relatively low, the dividend growth rate may be sufficient to compensate them over a multi-year horizon.

To sum up, while retirees have a strong preference for utility stocks thanks to their generous and reliable dividends, they should also be aware of the risks of these stocks. The upcoming interest rate hikes are likely to exert pressure on these stocks. Moreover, their slow growth leaves no margin for a purchase regardless of the valuation. Therefore, investors should purchase these stocks only after they make sure that their valuation is reasonable.

