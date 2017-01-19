Harley-Davidson Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/18/17)

Gilead Sciences needs to make an acquisition to grow.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 18.

Bullish Calls

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG): It has great brand equity which makes it a long-term buy. However, there will be short-term hiccups.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT): It's a good buy since the entire group is coming down. Wait for it to come down before buying.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT): "I like self-charging and we know that is something they dominate. They did miss a couple of quarters. I welcome it back."

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): They have built a lot of plants and taken advantage of natural gas price rise. They have a good pipeline network and it yields 6% which is likely to go down. Cramer is a fan.

Bearish Calls

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO): It's a speculative stock that had run up a lot.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE): It's not worth owning container ships business.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): They are making money but they are not growing. They need an acquisition to grow.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC): The stock looks dicey to Cramer and their yield is a red flag. It's not clear what loans they have made.

Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO): They have missed many quarters and they rejected a high bid too. Stay away.

