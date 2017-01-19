Harley-Davidson Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/18/17)

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners is a good company.

Achaogen is a speculative stock.

Gilead Sciences needs to make an acquisition to grow.

Don't buy Perrigo.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 18.

Bullish Calls

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG): It has great brand equity which makes it a long-term buy. However, there will be short-term hiccups.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT): It's a good buy since the entire group is coming down. Wait for it to come down before buying.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT): "I like self-charging and we know that is something they dominate. They did miss a couple of quarters. I welcome it back."

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): They have built a lot of plants and taken advantage of natural gas price rise. They have a good pipeline network and it yields 6% which is likely to go down. Cramer is a fan.

Bearish Calls

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO): It's a speculative stock that had run up a lot.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE): It's not worth owning container ships business.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): They are making money but they are not growing. They need an acquisition to grow.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC): The stock looks dicey to Cramer and their yield is a red flag. It's not clear what loans they have made.

Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO): They have missed many quarters and they rejected a high bid too. Stay away.

