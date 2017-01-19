Double-Digit Market Decline Possible In Near Future (Chris DeMuth)

Chris DeMuth is one of the 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Chris was how he is positioning himself for 2017. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

How Chris is prepping for 2017...

Looking for ideas with hard catalysts. As markets get more expensive, investments require harder and more compelling evidence.

Has big positions in Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD), BNCCorp (OTCQX:BNCC), and Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE).

Believes that a double-digit market decline could be on the horizon and wants to be ready. This is a good time to be comfortable with cash and value flexibility.

A good idea to be more liquid than marginal counterparty.

Interview excerpt:

Companies mentioned in Chris's interview: Rite Aid, BNCCorp, Bob Evans, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Ocean Shore (NASDAQ:OSHC), Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

