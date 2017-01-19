Tenaris Has A Lot Of Appealing Qualities, But Undervaluation Isn't One Of Them

The company's Rig Direct program and new product development could shift more share in its favor, but drilling activity in the U.S., South America and other regions is the key.

The Tenaris (NYSE:TS) story is an odd one. As far as companies hugely exposed to oil and gas drilling activity go, Tenaris has held up better than most through this downturn, with quarterly operating income only recently turning negative and EBITDA remaining positive throughout. Adding to the strangeness, this is a company that will make a double-digit EBITDA margin in a trough year, and has seen EBITDA margins go north of 30% in peak years, despite the fact that industry capacity is usually around double the level of demand (or more) in all but the best of years, and there are numerous commodity producers in China and South Korea willing to operate at razor-thin margins (or take losses) to stay busy.

What's not so odd is that this company's shares have strengthened on expectations that 2016 will mark the bottom for the U.S. onshore energy sector, and that important markets like Argentina will likewise contribute to meaningful growth in the coming years. While I think Tenaris is a well-run company and I am bullish on the prospects for the company's efforts to improve its mix and go-to-market strategy to drive better results, the shares already trade above what would seem fair in a normalized scenario.

A Big Player In A Strange Industry

The tubular steel market isn't the easiest one to assess. Major players like Tenaris, Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOWY), TMK (OTCQX:TMKXY) and United States Steel (NYSE:X) do control a large share of the revenue value of the market, but volume share is harder to assess given the large number of small commoditized players based in areas like China and South Korea. There is a big difference, though, between the commodity tubular products market and more specialized/premium offerings, and Tenaris has built itself to about one-third revenue share of the market on the back of a richer product mix and strong premium product offering. While Tenaris represents about 15% to 18% of industry capacity, it appears to hold a low 20%'s share of actual volume shipped.

Like many commodity markets, there are big swings in demand across the cycle. Unlike many markets, the best years don't soak up all that much capacity, as capacity utilization doesn't usually exceed 50% to 60% in the best years. Even so, the strong global players with premium products generally do alright for themselves, as Tenaris, Vallourec and TMK typically produce double-digit EBITDA margins in the good years, with Tenaris about 10 points above its peers in the recent boom years. U.S. Steel is the exception, with relatively weak margins through this last cyclical upswing.

There are basically two broad types of tubular products, seamless and welded, and Tenaris makes both. While welded tubular steel quality has improved significantly, there are still many situations where seamless tubing remains the preferred option and this premium-priced product makes up the bulk of Tenaris's business. Tenaris also sells higher-value products like pipe connections.

Tubular steel demand is driven by drilling activity, as it is essential to drilling and completing an oil or gas well. With the boom in horizontal drilling to exploit shale reserves, steel consumption per well has shifted markedly - Tenaris saw a roughly 40% increase in the amount of steel consumed per rig between 2011 and 2015, and horizontal wells consume around four times as much steel on average (about 210 tons) than traditional vertical wells (around 50 tons).

Trying To Drive Change

Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK and U.S. Steel are all "demand takers" in the sense that they cannot influence basic demand for drilling products - E&P companies make those decisions on the basis of oil/gas price expectations and drilling costs, and discounting tubular steel wouldn't really affect those decisions. That doesn't mean that companies can't take steps to improve their results, though, and Tenaris has done a lot of that over the years.

Tenaris is uncommonly globally diversified, with numerous facilities around the world (about a third of which are in North America and another 25% in South America). Close to 60% of the company's employees are in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and the company has traditionally shipped a meaningful portion of its Mexican production into the U.S. This year (2017) will see the company opening a new plant in Texas, adding 600,000 tons of seamless pipe capacity close to major oil/gas areas.

Tenaris has also been investing capital into improving its product mix, both through adjusting its production footprint and through introducing new products. Connectors like its Blue and Wedge Series offer better performance in high-temp/high-pressure situations and its dopeless technology uses a dry lubricant to pre-coat pipe ends, saving roughnecks the time to dope the pipes on site and reducing error rates. Time is money when it comes to drilling and this dopeless technology can reportedly reduce running times by 25% - not a trivial detail.

An even more dramatic change is the company's Rig Direct just in time service. Traditionally companies get their tubular steel from distributors and have to hold it as inventory, which consumes working capital. Tenaris's program sees the company work closely with companies to assess and plan their needs, and then bypass distributors to deliver what is needed, when it is needed. This reduces the working capital needs of Tenaris's customers and has already proven quite popular, with extensive adoption in the U.S. just in the last couple of years.

Running Hard To Stay In Place?

Tenaris is a very well-run company, but it still operates in a difficult market. EBITDA per ton grew only at a low single-digit rate (around 3%) between 2005 and 2013 (the most recent peak EBITDA/ton) and adding 2015 into the equation shifts that down a modest decline. What progress Tenaris has made has largely been through mix improvement and cost leverage, so ongoing improvement isn't a luxury but rather a must-do.

Tenaris should be in a position to see much better results in the coming years. Drilling activity was improving into the end of 2016, and with it there were month-over-month increases in realized pricing for tubular products (as per PipeLogix). U.S. activity should meaningfully improve in the next couple of years, and Tenaris should see ongoing benefits from its Rig Direct program and the growing share of horizontal drilling in the overall mix.

Outside of the U.S., the situation is still pretty murky. Argentina looks much more promising now with a new government in place, and horizontal drilling in the Vaca Muerta formation should increase in the coming years. Brazil is still messy, though Tenaris's position here is on the welded pipe side (largely for pipelines), with Vallourec basically dominating the seamless market. Mexico has been disappointing for a while, but the company has a longstanding relationship with Pemex and 90% share in the country, so a resumption of offshore drilling should be a long-term driver.

Given the recent struggles in other geographies, the Mideast and Africa have emerged as more significant to Tenaris, but these have not historically been reliably strong markets for Tenaris. Lower end competition from China and Korea has made a bigger dent there, and while Tenaris does do business with major players like Saudi Aramco, I'm not looking at this as a reliable driver.

Predicting big cyclical swings is usually an exercise in being chronically wrong, but I do believe that Tenaris could see double-digit annualized growth over the next three years as activity recovers in North and South America with higher oil prices and (in Mexico and Argentina, especially) more encouraging government policies toward the energy sector. I think Tenaris could get to a mid-20%'s EBITDA margin by 2020, but it could take five years for EBITDA to get back to the average of the past decade.

That creates a real problem with valuation. Tenaris has historically traded at an average forward EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, but these are clearly not normal times. There's no one right way to resolve this. You could look at the potential EBITDA growth trajectory over the next three to five years and assign a large multiple on 2017 EBITDA to reflect that growth potential (akin to how a PEG ratio works). You could assign a normal multiple to a more distant year of EBITDA and discount back, which will work around the problem of valuing the company at a well below average level of earnings power. You could also look at where the shares trade today versus a long-term average of EBITDA.

If I look back at the company's past EBITDA generation and use that average for 2017 EBITDA, the shares are already trading at around 8x that figure. Given that it could well take many years for Tenaris to get back up to that average level (let alone exceed it), that seems a pretty healthy valuation. I fully acknowledge this isn't the most conventional approach to valuation, but every available option has some drawback. For instance, I can value these shares at a 22x multiple to 2017 EBITDA (on the basis of an assumed three-year EBITDA growth rate of close to 29%) and arrive at a fair value of $38, but that methodology isn't bulletproof either.

The Bottom Line

It is certainly possible that drilling activity in the U.S. will recover even faster than currently expected, and/or that South America will be a bigger growth engine than expected, and Rig Direct will prove to be a significant share driver for Tenaris. But it's also possible that the recovery will be less steep and/or more stretched out than presently expected. Likewise, Tenaris could see more cost inflation than expected and more import substitution (though that seems less likely under the incoming administration).

I do like Tenaris and I'm always hesitant to sell too quickly into a cyclical recovery. That said, I can't make the numbers work in a way that makes me comfortable enough to buy, so this looks more like a momentum/story stock to me. Those can still work, but the risks/volatility are often higher, and I don't really need that for my own portfolio today.

