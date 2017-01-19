CB Industrial Product: Unappreciated Market Leader In The Palm Oil Machinery Market

Share price has fallen 15% since its peak, allowing longer-term investors to enter at a potentially attractive point. Announcements of contract wins and dividends growth could catalyze share price.

Order book for its palm oil equipment has been growing consistently over the years and the company is increasingly gaining traction with smaller plantation players.

CBIP's products provide a compelling value proposition to its clients by allowing them to improve oil extraction rates, reduce manpower requirements and lower maintenance costs.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on Bursa Malaysia under the ticker CBP)

Company Description

Established in the 1980s, listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia since 2003 and traded on the US OTC markets under the ticker OTCPK:CIHPF, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (CBIP) is a leading industrial and palm oil plantation player primarily involved in three business segments, namely Palm Oil Engineering (primary earnings/revenues driver), Special Purpose Vehicle Retrofitting as well as Oil Palm Plantation and Milling.

Palm Oil Engineering

CBIP's palm oil engineering operation is its main revenue and profit generator, accounting for 80% of 9M16 revenues and >70% of Profit before Tax. Under this segment, CBIP manufactures palm oil mill equipment and also undertakes full turnkey construction of palm oil mills for sale to its customers.

CBIP is a leading player within the industry and its clients are blue-chip palm oil players such as Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIF), Felda Global Ventures, Astra Agro Lestari (OTC:PTABF) and Sinar Mas Group. Over the years, CBIP has increasingly gained recognition for its Modipalm Continuous Sterilization palm oil mill and this has contributed to the firm's consistently growing order book as well as enlarged clientele base over the years.

Special Purpose Vehicles Retrofitting

Under its Special Purpose Vehicles Retrofitting segment, CBIP primarily supplies specialized vehicles for government authorities and agencies, ranging from helicopters, machine gun stabilizers and military-related vehicles. The segment remains a minor revenue contributor to the company but has grown rapidly in the last few quarters (in terms of order book).

Oil Palm Plantation and Milling

Under this segment, CBIP engages in the planting of oil palm plantations and Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) milling to extract Crude Palm Oil (CPO). As per the company's September 2016 Results Presentation, it has a land bank of approximately 86,000 hectares in Central Kalimantan (Indonesia), of which 8,877 hectares have been planted. Going forward, CBIP targets to plant approximately 2,000 hectares annually and it expects to generate revenue from the first half of 2018, once the operation's first CPO mill is completed.

Investment Highlights

CBIP's compelling value proposition to both existing and potential clients...

As per The Star Online article in March 2016, CBIP commands a 20% to 25% market share of the Malaysian palm oil mill machinery market, illustrating its leading position. We also note Dolphin International, another listed company involved in palm oil mill machineries, only holds a 3% share in the same market.

We opine that CBIP's leading position is a result of its compelling value proposition to its clients in the palm oil milling industry. CBIP's palm oil mills machineries allow its customers to realize a higher oil extraction rate, reduce manpower requirements and enjoy maintenance cost savings.

Such cost reductions and operational efficiency improvements are very beneficial for a palm oil operator's margins as CPOs are commodities and their pricing is based on market forces rather than any product differentiations.

…has translated to a strong and consistent order book. Further growth potential as demand from small and medium-sized palm oil players increases

CBIP enjoys a relatively strong branding within the palm oil machinery market and has enlarged its clientele base significantly over the years. This allows the company to minimize reliance on a particular customer for revenues and we opine that this strengthens its bargaining position with regards to pricing negotiations.

In addition, the MYR500m order book provides an immediate pipeline of projects for the company to work on, even without any sizeable new orders. Given CBIP's consistent and steadily growing order book track record in the last few years, we do recognize the strong value proposition provided to CBIP's existing and potential clients in terms of cost savings and operational improvements.

We opine that CBIP's strong value proposition and leadership position in the Malaysian palm oil machinery market provide a firm platform for the company to grow its presence in the regional palm oil machinery markets. Historically, CBIP's customers have been large plantation players as there had been perceptions that its products are expensive when its products are priced competitively. However, the company is gradually changing this impression amongst the smaller players via its strong value proposition and competitive pricing and the firm has been increasing its clientele base of independent palm oil millers, who in turn provide milling facilities for plantation smallholders.

Plantations division provides further growth prospects in the medium term as maturing plantations provide earnings boost

Contribution from CBIP's plantation operations remains minimal as the plantations are still young, with an average age of around three years. As a reference, oil palm plantations enter prime production between 8 and 15 years.

Despite its young age, CBIP's plantation operations have benefited from improving CPO prices and the segment has turned profitable since 2Q16 (on a quarterly basis). Looking forward, the segment will benefit more from stable CPO prices as its plantations enter maturity. Increased volumes of CPO production allow for lower fixed unit costs and will improve margins.

In addition, there are potential synergies between its plantations and palm oil engineering operations as the latter could potentially secure orders for CPO mills machinery from the former.

Strong balance sheet and operating cash flows allow the company to fund its growth internally and also reward shareholders with consistent dividend payouts.

CBIP's operations have generated consistently strong operating cash flows for the firm. Coupled with a steady stream of dividends from its associates, CBIP has been able to fund its CAPEX requirements for its organic growth and also reward shareholders with a consistent dividend payout. With net cash position of MYR91m as of September 2016 and its consistent operating cash flows, we believe that CBIP will continue to sustain its dividend payouts to reward shareholders.

Attractive Entry Opportunity

CBIP's share price has fallen 15% since its peak of MYR2.30 in April 2016, to a share price of MYR1.96 as of 18 January 2017. We opine that this could be a result of the company's consecutive fall in order book in the first half of 2016, from MYR517m as of December 2015 to MYR477m as of June 2016.

We believe this presents a potential opportunity for a longer-term investor into a market leader with a strong branding in the palm oil machinery market. Furthermore, there are further growth prospects ahead of it as the company gains more orders from small/medium palm oil plantation players in Indonesia. We would highlight that the company has increasingly received orders from independent palm oil millers and its order book has increased on a quarterly basis, from MYR477m in June 2016 to MYR493m in September 16. This suggests that the company is slowly gaining traction in its effort to compete for small/medium plantation players as clients.

In addition, the company could potentially benefit from the weakening MYR in the near term as a significant minority portion of order book (40% as per a news article in March 2016) is denominated in US$ while its manufacturing operations are based in Malaysia.

In the longer term, a strong track record in securing orders for its palm oil mills equipment division and the maturing palm oil plantations would be key earnings drivers. Maturing palm oil plantations would increase production volumes, thus growing revenues and lowering unit costs due to economies of scale.

Relatively attractively valued at 10.9x FY17E P/E

Despite its leadership position, strong cash flow generation and consistent dividend payout, CBIP is attractively valued at 10.9x FY17E P/E (based on closing share price of MYR2.04 as of 18 January 2017 and Reuters' consensus 2017E EPS of MYR 0.19).

We have looked into Dolphin International and note that the company is not covered by any analyst and its net income for the trailing 12 months is negative. As per Dolphin International's latest financial report, its Board of Directors expects the Group's performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 to remain challenging, suggesting that it is likely to remain loss-making in the near term. In contrast, CBIP's management had noted that despite the competitive environment, the company continues to execute its consistent pipeline of projects. With the significantly contrasting outlook for both companies, we view that CBIP's FY17E P/E of 10.9x is relatively attractive in view of its strong project pipeline, growth outlook and its consistent dividend payout.

Time frame and Catalysts

We are taking a 24 months to 36 months time frame. We opine that the company would need to consistently deliver a strong order book as well as fulfilling its orders before this will translate to actual earnings and dividends growth, all of which would take a significant period of time.

Announcements of new contract wins as well as announcement of dividends growth would likely catalyze the company's share price positively.

Potential Investment Risks

Failure to replenish order book should CPO prices fall and remain depressed for an extended period

As indicated above, the primary source of revenues and earnings are from its Palm Oil Engineering division, which is contract-driven in nature without any recurring income. Hence, should CPO prices fall significantly and result in palm oil plantations players cutting back on CAPEX, it could be harder for CBIP to secure sizeable contracts to replenish its order book. This would affect its earnings and dividends payment adversely. However, we opine that CBIP's strong branding and its market leadership position would benefit the company in securing contracts (especially large clientele who are looking for reliable contractors) and mitigate this risk.

Volatile and rising raw materials prices

A significant portion of CBIP's cost base comprises of raw material costs (largely steel). Steel prices have increased significantly in 2016 due to increased infrastructure and property construction spending. Despite that, 3Q16 Profit before Tax margin for the segment remains at a respectable 23% (albeit lower than its FY15 margin of 27%). Going forward, should steel prices increase significantly in 2017 due to supply cuts in China, CBIP's margins could be affected further as margins on existing contracts could be lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time taken to read the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.