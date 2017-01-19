Morgan Stanley Is Still On Sale Despite A Blockbuster Q4

Photo credit

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has remained one of my favorite financials for a long time. The company's very cheap valuation and high rates of growth have drawn me in and with the rapidly changing landscape on both a political and regulatory level, MS appears well positioned to continue that growth. The stock was sold yesterday following what I'd characterize as an outstanding Q4 report and although it is trading up as I write this, it still looks cheap to me. MS is being lumped in with lesser financials and that is where the opportunity lies.

Total revenue was up in the mid-teens as MS continues to grow at blistering rates. Equity and advisory revenues weren't particularly interesting but FICC revenue flew higher, as expected. Institutional Securities saw revenue up by $1.1B in Q4 as FICC revenue was almost triple what it was last year, rising from $550M to $1.5B. The rest of the business was more or less flat but the excellent result in sales and trading revenue certainly helped produce the massive growth in revenue we saw. The huge gain in revenue saw pre-tax income in the Institutional Securities segment double against last year's Q4 as well, as operating margins are in play with that sort of revenue gain.

In addition to sizable gains in Institutional Securities (IS), the Wealth Management business continues to impress. I constantly mention the WM business because MS' is the best in the world. It provides a very steady, very profitable stream of revenue that offsets what can be the wild west in terms of revenue from IS. Revenue in WM was up $200M Y/Y and that helped produce pre-tax income that rose $123M. Transactional revenue was down but higher loan and deposit balances more than offset that weakness and pre-tax margin came in at a whopping 22%. As long as MS has its WM business it will always be a top tier financial. IS results come and go but the steady stream of billions of dollars in pre-tax income every year from WM really sets MS apart from the other financials. I won't go through every segment of the report because you can read it for yourself but suffice it to say that MS' revenue and pre-tax profit exceeded even my own high estimates and Q4 really did amount to a blockbuster and I couldn't be more pleased.

Compensation expenses rose in-line with revenue - as they always do - and non-compensation expense was up slightly. MS has never been one to try and save a buck and with margins soaring, that isn't likely to happen now. Of course I wish MS could cut its expenses but part of the reason why it is so good is that it has the best people. That's expensive but it is the cost of doing business and the best we can really hope for is that they remain in-line with revenue.

Despite the fact that MS spent $3.5B buying back stock in 2016, its fully phased-in CET1 ratio is still a staggering 15.8%. In addition, its SLR is 6.3%, both of which are well in excess of not only required minimums but its peer group as well. MS' capital position has allowed it to receive authorization for huge capital returns and that is going to happen again in 2017. A repeat of its $3.5B in repurchases this year would be 4.4% of the current float and I suspect we'll see that or better. If the stock price remains high the buyback will obviously be less effective. But that is a very good problem to have and heading into 2017 with such a huge capital buffer is a big win.

Despite all of the terrific tailwinds MS has in its favor - irrespective of what may come from rate hikes and less regulation - it is still going for only 12.8 times this year's earnings. That is unbelievably cheap against not only its own growth rates but its peers as well. MS has a substandard earnings multiple despite it being the best positioned to grow in 2017. That disconnect cannot exist forever and that means I'm still extremely bullish on MS. The fact that the stock saw a moderate selloff yesterday and is already rebounding to reclaim some of those losses means investors are still very much interested in owning this stock. We've seen a very tight consolidation over the past six weeks or so and that has worked off the overbought condition we saw after the Trump Bump. That's great for the stock going forward as it has had ample opportunity to fall and hasn't.

MS' Q4 report was even better than I anticipated and going into 2017, it has lots of tailwinds for earnings. It continues to sport a below average multiple despite mountains of evidence that it is a premium name and it is still going for less than 1X its projected EPS growth rate. The steady strength in the WM business and the favorable conditions in 2017 for Institutional Securities means that MS is going to have another outstanding year and that at $42, it is still a screaming buy.