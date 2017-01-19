Gold Weekly: About To Pull The Trigger!

I am not positioned on GLD but I’m about to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

But this is unlikely to last because the downtrend since 2012 remains valid, in my view.

Speculative buying jumps 50% on the week and ETF investors are done with their profit-taking.

Introduction

This is my first Gold Weekly of 2017. Like in my previous Gold Weekly reports published in 2016, I will share my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will closely monitor net speculative positions on the COMEX (based on the CFTC statistics), ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in so far as the historical economic behavior of gold prices suggests that over a short-term horizon (<3 months), gold prices are largely influenced by changes in the forward fundamentals, reflected in changes in net spec length, ETF holdings, and central bank reserves.

Speculative positioning

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders ((NYSE:COT)) report provided by the CFTC, money managers, viewed as a relevant proxy to gauge speculative activity, lifted significantly their net long position for the first time in nine weeks as of January 10. Over the period covered by the data (i.e. January 3- 10), spot gold prices appreciated 2.5%.

The net long fund position climbed by 54 tonnes or 52 percent week-on-week (w/w) to 157.85 tonnes. It remains below its all-time high of 774.16 tonnes established early in July. The net long fund position remains substantially below its 2016 average of 452 tonnes and its long-term (2006 to present) average of 319 tonnes.

The weekly improvement in the speculative positioning was mainly driven by short covering (-32 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by long accumulation (+22 tonnes w/w). While longs lifted their positions for the first time in nine weeks, shorts covered their positions for the first time in eleven weeks.

My view:

I attribute the noticeable improvement in gold's speculative positioning over the reporting period to friendlier macro forces (i.e. weaker dollar and lower US real rates), in part in response to the less hawkish than expected Fed minutes (published on January 4), in spite of a resilient risk sentiment underpinned by solid US macro data such as the December jobs report (published on January 6).

I think that speculative positioning toward gold looks presently neutral after being extremely overstretched in September last year when net long speculative positions reached an all-time record high of 723 tonnes as of September 27 2016. But as a trend follower, I would argue that the net speculative length is not low enough to create a bottom as was the case at the end of 2015 when speculators were massively bearish on gold and thus net short.

Investment positioning

Gold. ETF investors left their gold holdings broadly unchanged over January 6-13 - in fact, ETF holdings were up just 1.2 tonnes w/w to 1,951 tonnes, according to our estimates.

So far this year, ETF investors have also been quiet, lifting their holdings just by 3 tonnes or 0.2%. But this is encouraging because this suggests that ETF investors are done with their profit-taking activity seen in November and December last year when they decided to liquidate a total of 209 tonnes or 10% of their holdings in those last two months of 2016.

My view:

Similarly to speculators' behavior, I think ETF investors have been comforted by the friendlier macro environment for the precious metals complex against a backdrop where global investors have been unwinding some reflation-oriented trades after being too euphoric in the weeks following the victory of Donald Trump in the US elections.

And because the unwinding of Trumpflation trades may subside a little longer, I would not be surprise to see ETF investors re-building some long positions to take advantage of more attractive prices than at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) positioning

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) continues to rebound strongly this week but may face a strong resistance level at the 50% Fibo of the 2016 uptrend (green apple). More importantly, we think that the critical resistance will lie at the 76.4% Fibo (pink).

Given my bearish bias, I assume that the downtrend since 2012 is set to continue for longer this year. As a result, I am looking for short trade opportunities rather than long ones even though I respect traders with a bullish bias on GLD in the short term.

I treat the rally in GLD in 2016 as a technical retracement within the uptrend. The fact that GLD failed to break above its downtrend line (dark blue) last summer reinforces my bearish bias.

But I prefer to stay on the sidelines at the moment and await the end of the exhaustion of the current rebound that started at the start of the year. 3 main points justify my cautious stance.

First, at the technical level, there is a clear friendly momentum in the short term, which is evident by GLD weekly gains for a fourth week in a row. Second, from a macro view point, I think that investors may continue to build risk-unfriendly positions like GLD to protect their portfolios against a possible sell-off in risk assets, especially if investors become more realistic and less optimistic about the success of the coming policies implemented by the Trump administration after the Inauguration Day on January 20. Third, based on seasonal patterns in the gold market, January tends to be one of the most explosive months for gold prices.

As a consequence, in the absence of material changes in the technical and macro picture, I may be induced to await February to implement a short GLD position.

Trading perspective

As I noted above, I am not currently positioned in GLD but I am looking to implement a short GLD position with a time horizon ranging from 3 to 9 months, depending on the course of macro and political events.

For longer-term investors, I remain of the view that at current price levels, GLD remains attractive and could be accumulated on a regular basis in a well-diversified risky portfolio with a horizon of 5+ years. I continue to view this strategy as promising and prudent against a backdrop of heightened macro and political uncertainty, especially for non-US investors given our view that the dollar will remain higher for longer in the coming years, in spite of Trump's "open mouth" strategy to weaken the dollar.

For the sake of clarity, I will publish our trade ideas at the end of my Gold Weekly reports.

