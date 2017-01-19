Watch Your Returns Heat Up With Gentherm

Performance and Valuation Prime™ Chart

Gentherm Corporation (NASDAQ:THRM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of Climate Controlled Seating (CCS) and automotive cable technology, with a substantial share of their revenue coming from sales to auto and light truck OEMs.

As such, with substantial exposure to automotive end markets, THRM has seen cyclical, but overall improving profitability historically. After generating significantly negative returns from 2000 to 2002, the firm was able to drive UAFRS-based ROA (ROA') to positive levels by 2004, and to a then-peak of 18% in 2007, before ROA' then declined to just 4% in 2009, in the wake of the Great Recession. Then, in 2010, as global automotive production continued recovering (with 23% growth over production levels in 2009), the firm saw a material plateau shift in profitability, with ROA' reaching 20%, and eventually improving to 27% in 2014 before fading once more to 21% in 2015.

A major reason that the shift in ROA' since 2010 likely represents a "new norm" for the company involves how the lower end of the car market has evolved over the last several years. Many offerings that used to be niche offerings for luxury brands, such as heated steering wheels or heated/cooled seats, have appeared in a substantial portion of the economy car fleet. This increase in the overall market for Gentherm's offering has helped driver their higher ROA', as their operations have benefited from economies of scale.

Meanwhile, the firm has grown its UAFRS-adjusted Asset base (Assets') materially over the last several years, with Asset' growth of 10%+ in each year since 2009, with outsized, 170% growth in 2011 related to their acquisition of W.E.T. which further increased their international exposure.

For context, the PVP chart below reflects the real, economic performance and valuation measures of Gentherm Incorporated after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. This chart, along with all of the charts included in this article, as well as the detail behind the graphics, can be found here.

The four panels above explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

Performance Drivers - Sales, Margins and Turns

It can be helpful to break down Adjusted ROA into its DuPont formula parts, UAFRS Earnings Margin (Earnings' Margin) and UAFRS Asset Turnover (Asset' Turns), which are cleaned up margins and turns metrics used to calculate ROA'. The chart below details both Earnings' Margin and Asset' Turns historically, to help us better understand the drivers of the firm's profitability and performance.

Trends in ROA' have been driven by trends in both Earnings' Margins and Asset' Turns. THRM was able to improve Earnings' Margins from materially negative levels in 2000-2001 to 3% by 2004, and then further improve margins to 10%+ levels from 2005-2007. Moreover, while Earnings' Margins fell to just 4% by 2009, they rebounded to 12% in 2010, and have ranged from 11-15% since. Meanwhile, Asset' Turns have been fairly cyclical, but improving overall, reaching higher lows, from 0.4x in 2001 to 0.8x, 1.0x and 1.5x in 2005, 2009, and 2015 respectively, and higher highs, of 1.5x in 2003 and 2.0x in 2011-2013.

In particular, the shift in Asset' Turns since 2010 though is particularly telling. It represents the factor mentioned above about economies of scale. As the company's offerings have reached a wider audience, it has enabled them to reach higher capacity utilization levels, which has driven higher ROA'. Considering this offering is unlikely to be phased out as an offering, and rather only is likely to see continued expansion into economy cars, prior Asset' Turns peak levels are more likely floors now, limiting ROA' downside.

Impact of Adjustments

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

The chart above highlights the impact UAFRS adjustments have on THRM's asset base and earnings. The largest adjustment to the firm's Adjusted Net Asset base comes from UAFRS capitalization of R&D. THRM has regular, and material investments in R&D each year that as-reported financial statements treat as expenses. This violates one of the core principles of accounting, which is that expenses should be recognized in the period when the related revenue is incurred. R&D investment is an investment in the long-term cash flow generation of the company. Because as-reported metrics treat R&D investment as an expense, as opposed to an investment, net income is artificially decreased.

THRM also has somewhat material non-cash stock option expenses. This is treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

These adjustments have a substantial impact on THRM's Adjusted Earnings, as the company actually has had ROA' near 4x the cost of capital since 2010, not 1.0-2.0x.

Embedded Expectations Analysis

In addition to understanding the true profitability of the firm, understanding what the market is embedding in the stock price in terms of expectations is paramount to making good decisions. Without understanding what the market is pricing in, it is impossible to claim that the market is wrong. We derive market expectations for the firm from valuations and historical performance trends, to give a clearer picture into what the market is projecting for the firm.

THRM is currently trading at a 12.3x UAFRS-based P/E, which is near the high end of valuations since 2010, but still at the lower end of historical valuations. At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for declining Adjusted ROA, from 21% in 2016 to just 6% by 2020, accompanied by 20% Adjusted Asset growth. With these expectations, it appears equity markets are expecting the firm to struggle with competitive pressures and end-market headwinds and see profitability fade back to cost of capital, corporate averages.

Peer Analysis - Valuations Relative to Profitability

A major benefit of adjusting as-reported financial statements is to clear away accounting distortions, to allow for more accurate peer-to-peer comparisons. To this end we have included a scatter chart below, that plots THRM against its peers based on their Adjusted Price-to-Assets ratio (V/A') and ROA'.

Looking across industries, markets, and time, there has been a very strong relationship between a company's ROA' relative to the corporate average (6%) ROA', and the multiple the market will pay above the value of the company's Asset' base, in terms of a V/A' multiple. A company that generates a 6% ROA' will tend to trade at a 1.0x V/A', and company that generates an 18% ROA' will trade at a 3.0x V/A', etc.

Relative to its peers, THRM appears somewhat undervalued with its 2.1x V/A' and 16% Adjusted ROA. While at first, the firm appears to be trading at valuations in line with the lower end of peer averages relative to its current profitability, THRM is projected to grow at a far greater rate than the other firms in the industry, with none projected to grow at a double digit rate, let alone at 20%+ levels over the next several years. Considering its substantially more robust growth profile, and robust, 3x cost of capital returns, THRM deserves to be trading at a higher multiple.

Valuation Matrix - ROA' and Asset' Growth as Drivers of Valuation

When valuing a company, it is important to consider more than a singular target price, and instead the potential value of a firm at various levels of performance. The below matrix highlights potential prices for THRM at various levels of profitability (in terms of ROA') and growth (Asset' growth). Prices that are in excess of 10% equity upside are highlighted in black, and prices representing an excess of 10% equity downside are highlighted in red.

To justify current prices, THRM will need to see ROA' fall by over two-thirds, to cyclical lows only seen once since 2005, with growth slowing somewhat materially, to levels not sustained since pre-2004. While analysts have somewhat of a bearish outlook for the firm, even if ROA' were to fall to expected mid-cycle levels, if they are able to maintain positive Asset' growth, upside could be warranted. Moreover, should they see ROA' fade at a slower rate than analysts project, or are able to grow the business at levels in line with the last several years, upside could be north of 100%.

