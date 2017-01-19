Are Goals Enough?

Last month Gil Weinreich made some thoughtful comments about the value of goals-based investing. Over the last few years, Wall Street has embraced this theme, believing it can anchor decision making within the context of an individual's own life and reverse the long and well recorded history of self-defeating investor behavior.

It all sounds so logical, because it is logical. Even an inaccurate estimate of various life goals: retirement, college education, travel etc., makes establishing a plan of regular savings a sensible and intelligent choice.

Merrill Lynch made a transition to a goals-based advisory strategy about four years ago. Outlining their case, they wrote:"At Merrill Lynch, we believe that true financial success is achieved when your portfolio enables you to reach your goals." Who could argue with that?

Scott Adams does:"Losers have goals. Winners have systems." Dilbert's creator has no patience for goals:"My problem with goals is that they are limiting. Granted, if you focus on one particular goal, your odds of achieving it are better than if you have no goal."

Author and investment strategist Michael Mauboussin explains the rationale of choosing process over goals to guide investment behavior. He says that investing is an activity where luck plays a recurring role, especially over the short run. It is not unusual for a successful and disciplined investor to execute his process flawlessly and then experience an unfavorable outcome, sometimes for an uncomfortably extended period. Conversely, it is not unusual for investors who do everything wrong to succeed -- sometimes for long enough so that they start looking like geniuses. Relying too much on luck is a dangerous gambit -- because when luck runs out, goals or no goals, investors who don't have a solid process will find themselves out to sea without a paddle.

We are today beneficiaries of the most famous, most important, and most impactful process in history, the one that has changed the human condition more profoundly than anything else. I am sitting at my desk in my office, typing these thoughts on my laptop. Downstairs, a short elevator ride away is my car, which will shortly take me to the pool for a workout. Without the process we call the scientific method, there would be no office building, no laptop, no elevator, no car, no pool, no traffic lights, no phone, no stock market, no index funds, no Seeking Alpha, or a million other things we take for granted. Without the scientific method most of us would be subsistence farmers, tradesmen or artisans. And without it the odds of anyone reaching my current age (67) would be about 3% -- making for a very depressing high school reunion.

I have worked with individuals to develop personal financial goals, and I have seen those goals act as a compass and an anchor for decision-making. The Merrill Lynch report suggests, and I agree, that having realistic goals that are personally important make an enormous difference in making good choices, especially when compared to investors whose goals are either amorphous or non-existent.

But that is such a low bar; and the Merrill Lynch report offers up no recommendation of any separate investment process. Instead they write that "appropriate solutions" will be provided by the advisor, as well as regular meetings to "review progress" towards the goals. But without a solid process, when the appropriate solutions stop working, or the market starts dropping -- goals are never enough to ensure that rational choices can be made at the times they are needed most.

The scientific method took two thousand years to evolve before it reached critical mass in the 17th century. Even while there is serious debate today over its components, there is no debate over its value. And its value is the dynamic marriage of human curiosity, creativity and intelligence with a systematic process -- the result of which is what we call progress.

Progress exists on a continuum -- that is, it is always evolving and changing. Every advancement is temporary, every insight is somewhat imperfect and subject to either rejection or revision.

Applied to investing, this reality is problematic. Wall Street knows that investors prefer solutions instead of processes, answers instead of probabilities and reliability instead of uncertainty. And they know which is easier to sell.

Reality however tells us that, at some level, everything needs to be attended to -- the world is not static. That is why process is the most critical aspect of successful investing: Because a good process attends to the things we'd like to forget.

Goals are good. Process is better. Goals with process is best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.