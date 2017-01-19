Michael Kors: Learning Where Luck Plays A Part

For those younger, more risk tolerant investors who have longer time horizons, this might still be a wonderful long term (if somewhat choppy) investment.

Sometimes being successful for the wrong reasons is much worse than actual failure. My trade in Michael Kors was a success, but I mustn't let that blind me.

Sometimes the worst thing in the world is being successful for the wrong reasons, because such a turn convinces you that you are better than you are. As I do my semi-annual review of my investments, I think that I am in danger of this feeling creeping in, and that I should dial back my sense of my own wisdom. Focusing in on Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) will help me in this exercise. My view is that, in spite of the (moderate) success I experienced with the shares after I published my article on the company, I should sell. In my opinion, the risks present don't make hanging on worth it in my view. In my article I stated that the company has an "excellent long term outlook." Perhaps that's true, but it's too long term for my (current) tastes.

My Purchase Price

As it turns out, the basis of my success with Kors is entirely a function of luck. Had I purchased the shares 10 days prior to when I did, at a time when I would have presumably been informed by the same instincts as I was on my purchase date, I would now be sitting on a 14% loss on the stock. The point of this is that my reasons for my original purchase could have led me to a loss, rather than a slight gain.

The Shares Now: Unrealistic Expectations

Michael Kors shares are still underpriced relative to the market (at the moment, they are trading at less than half the market's valuation), but they might stay that way for some time. Sometimes it's also the case that shares trade at a discount for a time (sometimes a long time) for a reason. Perhaps the market is correct in this case. Consider the following:

1) The market has great expectations for this stock (usually a dangerous sign), since the forward PE multiple seems to assume earnings growth of approximately 10%. This is troublesome to me for two reasons. First, as seen by the graph below, the company has seen slowing earnings growth since the beginning of 2015.

Second, the company itself is calling for revenues of 2017 to be basically flat in 2017.

This might be a reasonable reaction to a large growth spurt in revenue. The fact of the matter is, though, it would be too much for investors like me to demand continued earnings growth when revenue is expected to flatline over the next year.

Conclusion

As I said at the beginning of this article, success is a double edged sword if you don't remain self aware. This is a (modestly) successful trade for me, but it could have gone much differently. The only difference between me and an investor who purchased shares in late April is luck and timing. If that is the basis of my success here, I should remind myself that I have much, much more to learn. When I review the prospects of Michael Kors over the next year, especially based on what the company itself is saying, I must sell the shares at these levels.

I should also point out that I'm unique in that I don't have the time (or interest) in remaining fully invested for the longer term. If an investor has much more time or patience than myself, and is willing to ride out the inevitable ups and downs, this might still be an excellent long term investment. It's just no longer for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long, but will be selling the shares over the next day or two.