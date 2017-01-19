Another Dividend Champion About To Sell At A Discount

To be certain, we do expect P&G’s upcoming Fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings to be weak – but this could very well be the perfect opportunity to buy the stock cheaply.

While those concerns are legitimate, we believe that analysts are underestimating the potential that US Tax Reform and a ‘Weak US Dollar’ – both Trump lynchpins – could have on.

Procter & Gamble has been the subject of a number of analyst downgrades driven by valuation concerns and macro concerns relating to a strong US Dollar.

Analysis

New Year, New Downgrade

Just around a week ago, Goldman Sachs downgraded Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to a 'sell' rating, citing its high earnings multiple (which is currently at nearly 23-times its trailing earnings) and high relative valuation as its reasons for downgrading the stock.

Goldman's downgrade of P&G isn't exactly uncommon. In the last 5 weeks, three analysts - from Suntrust, Deutsche Bank and Stifel Financial - lowered their ratings on P&G, albeit from 'buy' to 'hold.' Their concerns were fairly similar: P&G is viewed as fairly valued and offering little growth. Moreover, it could potentially see negative revenue and sales growth due to a strong dollar since P&G derives 56% of its revenue from outside the United States.

A Dividend Champion

These analysts clearly don't put much weight in P&G's dividend. The consumer goods giant currently pays an annualized dividend of $2.68 per share to its shareholders, which equates to a yield of 3.15%. This dividend yield is considerably better - around 92-basis points on average - than that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P500, both of which include P&G among their components.

More importantly, P&G's yield is the third-best in its peer group and exceeds the average by 137 basis points. In absolute terms, this means that a $10,000 investment in P&G alone would provide $137 more in passive income than an investment in a dividend ETF that included the top 13 stocks in its peer group.

It should also be noted that P&G isn't exactly trading at a huge premium to its peer group - P&G's 23-times multiple is actually slightly lower than the 25.2-times multiple of its industry peers - as well as the S&P500's 25-times multiple.

In short, while P&G isn't exactly cheap, it's hardly egregiously overvalued - and as we've demonstrated, actually offers a good deal of passive income.

The Trump Effect I: Taxes

With Donald Trump's entry into the White House now imminent, investors should note that this also makes his Tax Plan closer to becoming a reality. In its Fiscal 2016 Annual Report, P&G disclosed its tax information and we can derive that its effective tax rate in the United States (on its US earnings before taxes of $8.51 Billion) was 19.22% accounting for both Federal and State taxes - P&G's Federal Taxes alone implied a 16.4% tax rate.

It's certainly possible that, in lowering the corporate tax rate to 15%, Trump's plan could allow P&G to halve its taxes - but even if it simply lowers P&G's effective tax rate to a flat 15% rather than 16.4% as it paid in 2016, this would amount to a reduction of $122 million - or about $0.043 per share (based on the number of shares it had at the time).

This amount alone would've boosted its reported (diluted) earnings per share in fiscal 2016 from $3.69 per share to $3.73 per share. This is not insignificant when one considers that the average analyst estimate for its fiscal 2016 earnings is $3.75 per share. In our view, Trump's plan could actually help P&G lower its effective U.S. Tax rate to 12% - meaning that its effective tax savings could be the equivalent of $0.13 per share. If P&G were to elect to pass these tax savings on to investors in the form of higher dividends, it would be the equivalent of a 5% dividend hike by itself.

What's more, Trump is offering a tax amnesty on foreign cash. P&G is said to hold around $11 Billion of its cash overseas with the intent of avoiding taxes of 32% of that amount. If P&G were to direct half the tax savings to shareholders in the form of a special dividend, it would amount to roughly $1.2 billion or $0.45 per share. That's a check of $53 for every $10,000 worth of P&G shares held.

The Trump Effect II: A 'Weak' US dollar?

Another aspect that analysts haven't considered - Trump is very much against a 'strong dollar,' judging from his recent comments. If Trump's comments were to become policy under his putative Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, it would be a huge boon to P&G, which reports its earnings in US dollars.

Consider, that, in P&G's fiscal 2017 first quarter, its core EPS rose by 12% on a currency-neutral basis while its currency-adjusted core earnings rose by just 5% - around a $0.07 per share difference. Meanwhile, while its Net Sales rose by 2% by volume, on a reported US dollar-basis, there was barely any movement in its Net Sales thanks to a 3% reduction due to currency effects.

Thus, a 'weak' US dollar under Donald Trump's administration could potentially add between $0.20 to $0.40 to P&G's recognized earnings - a not insignificant amount when its earnings are only expected to grow by $0.06 to $0.11 per share this year.

Moreover, even if we took just half the lower end of the potential earnings impact of a weak US dollar - that is, $0.10 per share, it would still represent a doubling of P&G's earnings growth expected for this year.

Conclusion

While we respect other analysts' views on P&G, we are concerned that they have not considered the positive impact that future developments in the US - in this case, lower taxes and a possibly weaker US dollar - could have on P&G going forward.

P&G will be reporting earnings over the weekend and these are likely to be soft, particularly as the US dollar strengthened over the last three months of 2016 (which coincides with P&G's Fiscal 2017 second quarter). In our view, there is likely to be some price retrenchment in P&G as a result - potentially sending the stock to between $75 and $77 per share.

At that point, we would recommend investors buy the stock with a view towards a stock price of $89, which we're are anticipating in light of lower taxes and the potential for a weaker US dollar towards mid-year. This would represent a potential pick-up of as much as 18% depending on how low investors pick-up the stock (in this case, $75 per share).

Coupled with a 3.57% dividend yield (which would be P&G's yield at a stock price of $75 per share), dividend-focused investors could be looking at a total return of over 21%, making the stock a valuable staple for their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.