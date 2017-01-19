BB&T Corporation: Steady, As Always, With Upside Risks

Valuation is comfortable and if the company can keep acquiring well, is probably attractive.

BB&T remains well placed for 2017 following a solid fourth quarter report. The stock is inexpensive on 13x 2018 prospective EPS. Include the 2.6% yield in your calculations and the idea of this stock being played out after the Trump rally seems outlandishly negative. The only thing giving me pause is whether it will find attractive acquisitions, which have always been part of its growth strategy, if Trump brings in a hotter banking environment which might tend to favor sellers.

Impressive "jaws"

Here is the breakdown of the main P&L elements for pre-tax profit at BB&T. Cost/income has been edging down since 2015 and the "jaws", being the difference in growth rates between operating revenues and costs, in Q4 was 3.8%. Also, note that Loan loss provisions are now back to normal following further stabilization of asset quality after the hiccup with energy in Q1'16.

Company Data

The cost management has taken place against a background of rising revenue growth against a notably stable mix of net interest and non-interest income which is indicative of good visibility in the bank's operating revenue. BB&T is unlikely to sharply disappoint in its revenue segments and is a little easier to forecast than some peers in this respect.

In 4Q there was a one off adjustment to the valuation of mortgage servicing rights, which should not be repeated. I would expect annualized growth to resume in non-interest income in 1Q'17.

Company Data

The main driver of revenue growth has been the expansion of customer volumes on each side of the balance sheet. In 2016 loans grew 6% and deposits 7.5%.

Company Data

The outlook is particularly buoyant if assume that BB&T continues to make small acquisitions, though it is safer to assume less punchy growth than we got in 2016 as a core scenario. I am assuming 7 then 9% revenue growth through 2017-18 reflecting ~6% growth in assets and a further boost from higher net interest margin, which I think should gain at least 10bps in 2017.

Conclusion

Perhaps one way of thinking about the potential for accretive, small acquisitions is that the starting valuation is OK without them. If they occur, then the valuation will slip into attractive territory assuming BB&T maintains its track record as a buyer. The stock has a strong following and those investors will stay with the name in the expectation that it can continue. Hold here and add on dips.

