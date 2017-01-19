Sarepta May Have More Upside After Sales Data

Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) had a mixed 2016. Eteplirsen, its drug candidate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD, got FDA approval in September 2016. The stock, which had been battered down following confusing reports about eteplirsen's efficacy, saw a surge around the time of approval. However, its efficacy question hounded it around, and there were also issues surrounding insurance reimbursements. As a result, the stock went back to pre-approval levels and has stayed there the last few months. Although longer term holders of Sarepta still made good money, this was not supposed to have happened.

One of the main problems with eteplirsen was that it was given accelerated approval, and the company still needs to do a confirmatory trial to show efficacy. The accelerated approval was given based on "the surrogate endpoint of dystrophin increase in skeletal muscle observed in some Exondys 51 (eteplirsen)-treated patients." A surrogate endpoint is an endpoint in a clinical trial which is assumed to indicate clinical benefit, but has not proven to be so. In this case, DMD is caused by lack of dystrophin, so it is being assumed that if dystrophin increases in skeletal muscle, then it will reduce DMD. To take a simple example, suppose somebody has been caged in a closed room, and he has died of lack of oxygen. Now, he cannot be brought back from the dead simply by increasing the quantum of oxygen in that room; although, if he were still alive, increasing oxygen would help. Similarly, whether DMD can be reversed by increasing dystrophin is not a no-brainer. It needs to be tested in a proper Phase 3 trial. Eteplirsen has been shown to increase dystrophin in a subset of patients, those that have a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene amenable to exon 51 skipping. This is only about 13% of all DMD patients.

That brings us to the other problem, that the subset of DMD patients who have even a chance of being benefited from eteplirsen is very small. Those that have a genetic mutation that allows skipping of the exon 51 are the only targets of the drug. However, it is true that there are a number of other exons in the so-called hotspot zone which can also be skipped, producing a smaller but still functional dystrophin protein, and reducing DMD to its much milder cousin, BMD or Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

Eteplirsen is basically a start, a first working product in an area of tremendous unmet medical need, and also an area which, affecting children, has a lot of emotional quotient surrounding it. A lot more needs to be done before we have a drug that treats a substantial majority of DMD patients. Investors worry that while eteplirsen is a good start, too much might have been read into its usefulness, and that is probably the key reason the stock has not done as well as an approval should.

However, things may finally be changing for Sarepta now, following news that eteplirsen is being broadly adapted by DMD physicians and patients. This was discussed by SRPT CEO Ed Kaye at the just-concluded JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. The other good news is some progress with key reimbursement issues.

Some numbers are also coming in for exonyds 51 sales that provide good guidance for 2017. First, approved in September, the drug had sales of $5.4mn this last quarter, which many experts think is actually not bad. More importantly, 250 boys with DMD have been genetically tested for the exon 51 amenable mutation, have been approved, and are in queue to receive eteplirsen. Eteplirsen is priced by weight of patient, and that comes to $300,000 for 25kg-weight kids. But the average age of the 250 boys is 13 years, which is almost double the 25kg weight. Hence, the annual cost would be more near to $500,000, making annual sales of $125mn a likely figure just from these current numbers of patients. That is almost certainly to increase.

Finally, SRPT's other important catalyst is the European approval of eteplirsen. The DMD drug's MAA was accepted in December 2016, so, given Europe's standard 7-month review period, the approval should happen around June 2017, vastly increasing eteplirsen's target market.

Given all of this, I am very cautiously watching SRPT and I expect there's quite a bit of upside from current levels as more sales data comes in over the following months, and the EU approval goes through.