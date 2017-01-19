Splunk: The Path To $2 Billion

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a misunderstood stock by the investor community and is significantly undervalued. Splunk is one of our top picks for 2017, and this article will explain why the company is such a high-quality franchise, and why now is a good time to buy.

Splunk's transition from a perpetual to subscription model has been a painful one. As illustrated in the chart below, subscription bookings as a percentage of total bookings have increased from 19% in 2012 to 46%.

The substantial increase in subscription bookings has been a massive drag on revenue. The drag is caused by realising the revenue using a ratable method over the period rather than upfront. Additionally, as shown in the chart below, Splunk's cloud business is continuing to grow, and will place pressure on its operating margins.

As painful as this move to a ratable model is, there are benefits. These include more visibility, recurring revenues and increased stickiness in the business model. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been successful in its transition to recurring revenues, and we would expect SPLK will also make a successful transition.

Before we move on to our investment thesis, it's worth pointing out free cash flow will be our preferred method to value SPLK, as it cuts through the mess associated with its transition to a subscription/ratable model.

The Opportunity

As illustrated below, SPLK has a massive TAM of $55 billion, and this is one of the biggest TAMs in technology. What makes Splunk unique is it addresses multiple use cases including IT Operations, Application Delivery, Security, Compliance and Fraud, Business Analytics and the Internet of Things.

Over time, with the growth of data and the development of additional use cases, the TAM could grow further.

Competitive Dynamics

SPLK is differentiated in two key ways:

1) The ability to collect and act on any machine data with schema-on-the-fly with different people asking different questions on the same data.

2) This leads to scale and a vast set of use cases and applications for the product.

There are many competitors to Splunk, but none come close to being a true platform like SPLK, except for private company Palantir (Private:PALAN). PALAN appears to focus on the more larger enterprises and government clients and its use cases appear to be a little different. We are keeping a close eye on Palantir, however the market is large enough for both big data platforms to win.

Path to $2 billion in revenues

At Splunk's recent analyst day, management articulated the path to $2 billion in revenues by 2020. There are three key drivers necessary to get there:

1) Grow customers from 12,700 today to 20,000 in 2020.

2) Grow orders over $1 million from 140 to 300.

3) Increase ASPs from $50k to $80k.

Given SPLK's massive TAM and key differentiation, $2 billion is certainly achievable, and we would agree with management that this is possible with the current use cases/organic means. We believe the company can achieve this target without acquisitions, which is an indication of SPLK's runway ahead and massive TAM.

Valuation Model

Company Gross Margins (Recent Quarter) Revenue Growth (Recent Quarter) Revenue Growth (12-Month Forecast) Annual Revenue (12-Month Forecast) $m Free Cash Flow (12 Month Forecast) $m Free Cash Flow Margin (12-Month Forecast) Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow Forecast SPLK 84% 40% 26% 1,175 235 20% 26 ADBE 87% 23% 21% 7,090 2,300 34% 22 NOW 76% 37% 30% 1,800 475 26% 26 CRM 76% 25% 21% 10,150 2,132 21% 24

The above table illustrates the gross margins, growth and valuation of Splunk, Adobe, ServiceNow and Salesforce. NOW and CRM are 100% cloud, ADBE's transition to cloud is largely complete, and as discussed, SPLK is facing massive headwinds with its move to the cloud and a ratable model. This means SPLK's growth over the past few years would have been higher if it wasn't for the headwinds mentioned.

SPLK and NOW are growing revenue the fastest at around 40%, and revenue growth will slow to around 26% and 30%, respectively, next year. ADBE and CRM are both growing between 23% and 25% currently and slowing to 21% next year.

The last column shows the free cash flow multiple of each company, and all are trading between 22 and 26 times free cash flow. SPLK's valuation appears to be exceptional value, as it has rarely traded below 30 times free cash flow.

Key Risks

As mentioned earlier, SPLK has a strong competitive position. Some of the key risks include:

1) Management articulating the move to cloud and ratable model to the investor community.

2) Execution of sales and operations teams on the ongoing move to cloud.

3) Palantir competition.

4) Management's ability to execute its 2020 roadmap and ambitions.

Investment Summary

SPLK is well placed to benefit from the secular growth of big data and has a massive TAM to grow into. It is well placed competitively, with a horizontal platform of endless use cases.

The secretive Palantir appears to be a threat; however, both platforms should be able to succeed.

SPLK is undervalued, underrated and is trading at attractive levels. It has a $1b in revenue run-rate and is looking ahead to $2 billion. We recommend buying at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.