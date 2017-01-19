The Last Day - As The Door Slams Shut

This is it. This is the last day of the Obama Administration and its policies. These are the final hours of "what has been."

Today is:

"THE END."

"Do not despair. The end is also the beginning and for the United States of America a new beginning is but one day away.

Rejoice!"

-The Wizard

In my almost forty-three years on Wall Street I am not sure that I have ever seen so much consternation than at present. It is not just differences of opinion but it is a quite real fear of the unknown, I suppose. People just do not know what they are getting into or where the country is heading. No surprise, I think, as tomorrow the Present will have a material break with the Past and the Future is a calculated guess.

Principle I, in my estimation, is that America is going to get run as a business. The days of the country being run by career politicians, of any stripe, is over. Consequently, the base-line for staring at the Future, and what might come, is that businessmen will be making the decisions and that Mr. Trump has enough control in the House and the Senate to get most of what he wants passed. This is the precipice on which to stand to peer forward in time, not only about the country, but also about the markets.

This is the Rock of Gibraltar.

Janet Yellen was relatively hawkish yesterday in her comments about interest rates. It wasn't as bad as expected by some but it was still supportive of higher yields. Now let me share my view with you. It doesn't matter. It just doesn't matter what she says now because today is also the last day of our highly academic and arrogant Fed.

They are done, finished, and the Fed will be re-populated, soon enough, with people that have engaged in business. Do you understand this? Do you grasp some meaning here? The Fed, as we know it, as we have known it, is about to be banished to the hinterlands. The gate that has surrounded them, that has separated them from the rest of us, is about to be opened and Mr. Trump and his colleagues hold the key and are going to use it, in my opinion.

"Remember, the enemy's gate is down."

-Orson Scott Card, Ender's Game

What is to come, for the government of the United States, is not a question of bad or good. There is little sense in making moral judgments once the people of the country have made their decision. It just doesn't matter now. It is irrelevant.

What does matter, what is of critical importance, is what Mr. Trump's people, policies and cuts in taxes and regulations are going to do to the markets. Whether you are preserving your capital or trying to make profits this, in my opinion, is the crux of the matter, the heart of the story and the center of the markets' universe.

This is Ground Zero as stared at from Principle I.

Yesterday I spoke about my optimism for the American shale oil companies, the American refiners, the American energy distribution companies. Today I take a different tact. Today I wish to point out my negative views for OPEC, the other oil producing nations, the European banks that have lent massive amounts of money to those countries and the upcoming Aramco IPO (Private:ARMCO). They are all going to get massacred, in my estimation.

"America First" is also their death knell.

In my opinion, we have not had an "America First" policy since World War II. It stuck around for some time under Eisenhower and then dissipated over time. Well, we are returning to this policy and the implications are, in my view, a massive positive for "us" and a massive negative for all of "them," with "them" being defined as the other countries of the world and foreign manufacturers across all sectors. Tax credits for us and tariffs for them and that will be the way of it, in my estimation.

"I am back."

-Jack Nicholson, The Shining

Please pay attention here as we don't want to see your head shoved through a wooden door. So unpleasant and the headaches it could cause. Besides, you might get stabbed by a knife.

"Buy American" is the theme now. The boys of Trump Tower are some of the best minds in the country, in my view, and I think we are just off on our new adventure where we are going to Trump all of them!

The real glory is being knocked to your knees and then coming back. That's real glory. That's the essence of it. -Vince Lombardi Jr.

I am betting on an American win!