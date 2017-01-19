One Step Closer To Financial Freedom: My 2016 Income Review

I recently published my 2016 portfolio review, which focused on asset allocation and the trades that I made throughout the year. In that piece, I touched on my income performance and growth, and I said I would be publishing a second, income-oriented piece, for those who are interested. This is that piece. As a dividend growth investor I find myself looking at my holdings through several different lenses. I'm young and I hope to see strong total returns moving forward. Because of this, I pay a lot of attention to value and other fundamental metrics that I track in an attempt to generate capital gains.

However, I also know that share price growth is a secondary goal due to the dividend growth management strategy that I've chosen to pursue and therefore, I spend a lot of time thinking about how each company that I own fits into my income picture. The primary goal of my portfolio is to create a reliably increasing income stream.

I've done the long-term projections based upon different annual compounding rates and I know which benchmarks I need to hit to meet my family's financial goals and to eventually generate enough passive income to meet our lifestyle needs. In this piece, I will show you how I think about my holdings from a dividend growth perspective and why I feel confident that dividend growth investing will, one day, lead me to financial freedom.

So, what I'll do first is explain how I break my portfolio down in terms of income. You see, when managing a portfolio, you oftentimes hear about the importance of diversification. I'm a big proponent of staying diversified, which is why I own 61 stocks across every major sector with the exception of one: basic materials. This is how I hope to generate wealth while protecting myself from unexpected sector/industry specific risk over the long term.

I am confident in my evaluation methods and while I do have picks that come with higher conviction than others, I also recognize the fact that I'm not a soothsayer and by holding a well-balanced basket (or baskets) of stocks, I'm able to reap the rewards that high quality companies often generate, both when I'm expecting them in the short term, and also when I'm not.

When it comes to creating a steady, reliable income stream over the long term, I think investors need to be balanced here as well. Like I said above, when building my portfolio, I thought about sector allocations. We're talking basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate, technology, and utilities. Well, when looking at my portfolio's income stream, I like to break it down into yield sectors so that I can understand the makeup of my dividend machine.

These yield sectors go as such: no yield, low yield: high-income growth, low yield: capital gains, high yield: high-income growth, high yield: capital gains, mature yield: aristocratic income growth, and outsized yield. Below I will define each sector and show how I break my holdings down into yield sectors.

No Yield

This sector should be pretty self-explanatory; the companies within don't contribute to my income stream. With the exception of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), which I view as a top-notch defensive holding, every company in this sector was bought because I was attracted to the long-term growth prospects that each business offered. This is a relatively small yield sector for me, with a 6.7% ex-cash overall weighting. My cash position is included in this sector because the yield that my brokerage pays me on the cash is minimal and in a practical sense, this position is not contributing to my income stream.

When I include cash into this sector, weighting it becomes my largest at 40.9%, though as I explained in my portfolio review piece, my cash position is overweight right now, primarily due to portfolio restructuring and I hope to significantly reduce my cash holdings over the next 12 months or so.

No Yield Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting Celgene CELG n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.56% Regeneron REGN n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.36% Alphabet GOOGL n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 2.88% Amazon AMZN n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.55% Under Armour UAA n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 1% Berkshire Hathaway n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 1.35% Cash n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 34.20%

Low Yield: High-Income Growth

This is probably the most exciting yield sector of my portfolio. Several of the companies within are the cornerstone type pieces of my long-term dividend growth success. Three out of my top five positions are located in this sector: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The overall sector weighting here is 19.96%. I have very high expectations for every company in this space with regard to future income growth.

You'll see that the 5-year DGRs in this space oftentimes hover in the 20% range. These companies are strong earnings growers and maintain relatively low payout ratios; therefore, I expect income growth in the 10-15% range from them into the foreseeable future.

Eventually, I expect the yields in this sector to mature and for their income growth to slow, though I think we're decades off from that in many cases. You'll see that the annual dividend increase streaks aren't typically aristocratic in this sector, but I'm alright with that. I think that many of the companies below will be dividend Champions one day and I'm happy to take that ride along with them.

Low Yield: High-Income Growth Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting CVS Healthcare CVS 2.07% 17.64% 26.99% 34.40% 29.06 14 1.08% Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 1.50% 4.16% 11.58% 38.60% 13.08 41 0.49% Apple 1.92% 9.60% n/a 26.70% n/a 4 4.68% Kroger KR 1.41% 14.28% 23.36% 21.50% 24.77 11 0.34% Starbucks 1.73% 25% 24.87% 44.20% 26.6 7 4.31% Comcast CMCSA 1.51% 10% 19.57% 31.20% 21.08 9 0.63% Nike NKE 1.36% 12.50% 15.40% 22.60% 16.76 15 1.21% Disney 1.44% 9.86% 18.80% 24.60% 20.24 7 5.08% MasterCard MA 0.81% 15.79% 67.45% 20.80% 68.26 6 1.03% Visa V 0.81% 17.86% 28.42% 22.80% 29.23 9 1.11%

Low Yield: Capital Gains

This sector is very similar to the one above it, with the main difference being the circumstances surrounding the purchases I made of the stocks within. You see, I have very high expectations for the share price growth of the companies in the Low Yield: High-Income Growth sector as well, though that isn't my primary reason for owning them due to the confidence that I have in their management teams' dedication towards growing their dividends.

Companies in this space have decent income growth outlooks as well, though that wasn't the main reason why I bought them. For instance, I bought Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) on earnings-related weakness last year hoping for turnarounds; each company pays a growing yield, which factored into my decision, but it wasn't the primary reason behind it. Another example is Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX); you see, I own the vast majority of my TWX shares as a merger-arb play in the AT&T (NYSE:T) acquisition.

I like the company's fundamentals and I believe that it will continue to grow its dividend nicely, though the primary reason that I own so many of these shares is the spread currently available in the M&A deal. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is an interesting company for me to own due to the fact that it just recently initiated a dividend payment alongside a significant buyback program.

I hope to move a company like this into the Low Yield: High-Income Growth sector sometime soon, but I'm going to need to see several years' worth of dividend growth (management initiated its dividend very recently) before I can have faith in the company's long-term income growth prospects. Because this sector isn't really income-oriented, it doesn't have a significant overall weighting: 6.76% (this weighting is buoyed by the 4.37% TWX weighting, without that, it would be almost immaterial).

Low Yield: Capital Gains Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting Allergan 1.30% n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.52% Novo Nordisk 2.54% n/a n/a 43.30% n/a 0 0.71% Whirlpool 2.16% 11.11% 15.11% 32.20% 17.27 6 0.61% Expedia EXPE 0.88% 8.33% 12.30% 21.90% 13.18 5 0.41% SPDR Technology ETF XLK 1.69% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.14% Time Warner Inc. 1.71% 15.14% 10.49 25.90% 12.2 7 4.37%

High Yield: High-Income Growth

This is another exciting sector for me. It's difficult to find high-yielding companies that also grow their dividends in the double digits, but they're out there and when I find them, I love owning them. Before I go on, I should say that my definition of "high yield" is likely different than many other income-oriented investors out there. Because of my long (God willing) investing horizon, I've prioritized dividend growth above dividend yield. I expect my portfolio's annual income increases to be in the double digits over the long term, and because of this, I can't afford to own many companies whose DGR projections are less than 7% or so.

This prioritization of growth has essentially eliminated many of the investments that most consider to be high yielders from consideration for me. When targeting companies to own, I have a smaller batch of stocks to choose from those that exist within my growth parameters.

Because of this, I've had to scale down my yield thresholds. I consider low yield to be anything less than 2%. I consider an acceptable mature yield to be at least 2%. The term mature has more to do with growth prospects than it does with yield threshold; meaning a company that is likely to increase its dividend in the 5-10% range over the long term due to reliable business operations and predictable earnings.

When thinking about high yields, I target companies in the 3-4.5% range. It's very rare to find companies with great long-term income growth prospects above that 4.5% threshold, which is why I've created a final yield category of my own: overweight yields, which are anything 4.5% and above (I buy these solely for the yield, with little growth expectations involved).

So, with that being said, we arrive back at the High Yield: High-Income Growth sector, which is relatively small, but accounts for a significant portfolio of my annual income growth. This sector's weighting in 7.66%. The average yield here is well above 3% with very strong, double-digit growth, both on the 1 and 5-year DGR time frames.

High Yield: High-Income Growth Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting AbbVie ABBV 4.13% 12.28% n/a 61.40% n/a 4 1.13% Amgen AMGN 2.95% 15% 48.20% 37.40% 51.15 7 2.02% Boeing BA 3.58% 30.28% 22.79% 64.80% 26.37 6 1.50% IBM IBM 3.35% 7.69% 13.66% 43.80% 17.01 21 0.32% Qualcomm QCOM 3.17% 10.42% 19.91% 53.40% 23.08 14 0.91% L Brands LB 3.95 20% 27.23% 60.15% 31.18 6 0.66% Cisco CSCO 3.46% 23.80% 50.93% 46.90% 54.39 6 1.12%

Mature Yield: Capital Gains

This is a somewhat dubious sector to be placed in. There are only two companies that reside here for me currently, which is good. You see, yields that fall into this category are mature (having evolved past the point of high growth; i.e. higher payout ratios and generally lower EPS growth due to market cap) but more importantly, lack the confidence from me to put them into the Aristocratic Growth sector. Typically, I would never purchase a mature yield when I didn't believe in the continued growth prospects.

Although my annual income growth target is 12-15% over the long term, I'm O.K. holding yields in the 5-7% range so long as they're reliable. Unfortunately, due to the business operations of the pharmaceuticals and the current environment that they're facing regarding potential over-regulation and headline risks, I have concerns regarding the future viability of their earnings streams.

However, I'm not the only one with these concerns, which is why these companies are trading at low valuations. I own them for their long-term capital gains potential should the outlook on their industry change and multiples expand; the yields they pay are an added cherry on top due to unreliable growth outlooks.

Mature Yield: Capital Gains Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting Merck MRK 3.02% 2.17% 3.47% 49.60% 6.49 6 0.45% Pfizer PFE 3.94% 6.67% 8.81% 88.20% 12.75 7 0.99%

Mature Yields: Aristocratic Growth

This sector is fairly self-explanatory and covers the majority of widely followed DGI stocks. When I say "aristocratic growth," I mean generally in the 5-10% annual range. I'm not looking to get rich quick with any of these companies, though I am counting on the income that they generate to significantly outperform inflation over the long term. Oftentimes investments within this sector are defensive in nature. They are steady and reliable and allow me to take risks elsewhere. Before I said that an acceptable mature yield is one yielding at least 2%.

There are undoubtedly high-quality companies out there that have mature yields that are less than that. However, when I believe that the income growth prospects of a company are in the mid-high single digits, I need the yield to be significant enough to hit my typical double-digit Chowder Number target. Not all of my holdings meet this Chowder Number requirement, though the vast majority do. I have a lot of general rules, but very few are hard and fast; I'll break them when value seems right or my gut is telling me to do so.

In general though, I believe that a Chowder Number of 10 or more is a target that I need to hit with my holdings for me to meet my long-term financial goals. This yield sector makes up 14.22% of my portfolio. It has the highest amount of individual holdings, though many of them have smaller weightings. I want to continue to add exposure to more steady, defensive names as value in this space becomes more acceptable.

Mature Yield: Aristocratic Income Growth Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.79% 6.67% 7.30% 53.30% 10.09 54 0.99% Medtronic MDT 2.29% 13.16% 12.30% 53.20% 14.59 39 0.57% 3M Co. MMM 2.50% 7.66% 15.08% 53.60% 17.58 58 0.54% Intel INTC 2.83% 8.33% 5.86% 35.30% 8.69 2 0.27% Microsoft MSFT 2.49% 8.33% 15.81% 69.30% 18.3 15 1.44% Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD 3.22% -1.10% 27.70% 111% 30.92 7 0.50% Coca-Cola KO 3.42% 6.06% 8.29% 82.70% 11.71 54 1.27% Diageo DEO 2.89% -7.80% 7.94% 66.20% 10.83 0 0.48% J.M. Smucker SJM 2.29% 11.94% 9.07% 46.20% 11.36 19 0.49% Kimberly Clark KMB 3.21% 4.54% 5.62% 65.70% 8.83 44 0.47% McCormick MKC 2.06% 9.30% 8.88% 11.70% 10.94 31 0.22% Nestle ADR OTCPK:NSRGY 3.14% n/a 3.99% 81% 7.13 0 0.69% PepsiCo PEP 2.96% 7.12% 7.89% 63.80% 10.85 44 0.62% Unilever PLC UL 3.42% n/a 7.78% 32.30% 11.2 0 0.51% Travelers TRV 2.29% 9.83% 11.36% 25.70% 13.65 12 0.53% Hershey HSY 2.36% 6% 11.72% 56.20% 14.08 7 0.49% Altria MO 3.61 7.90% 8.26% 86.70% 11.87 47 1.47% T. Rowe Price TROW 2.93% 3.80% 11.74% 48.20% 14.67 30 0.56% BlackRock Inc. BLK 2.64% 9.20% 10.74% 48.10% 13.38 7 0.72% Digital Realty DLR 3.44% 3.53% 5.29% n/a 8.73 12 1.39%

Outsized Yields

These are what most investors could consider to be high-income holdings. In this space, I'm not necessarily focused on growth prospects, but instead the income that is generated in the present. I've been fortunate enough to buy companies in this yield sector that also happen to provide healthy dividend growth, though that isn't the point here. I do expect companies in this sector to increase their dividends in-line with inflation, at the very least (being that inflation is so low in the US right now, this isn't a lot to ask). I hold these companies to bump up the average yield of my overall portfolio.

The cash that they generate is regularly selectively reinvested (along with the rest of the dividend I receive). I like having a few heavy punchers in terms of yield in my portfolio, though it's been difficult for me to find companies with yields exceeding 4.5% that are sustainable. Right now, my outsized yield weighting is 6.75%, I wouldn't mind adding a few more holdings, either individual names or funds, from within this yield sector to my portfolio.

Please, feel free to send along suggestions with sustainable yields in the comment section below. While I don't expect for the companies that I own in this yield sector to grow their dividends quickly over time, I do expect them not to cut them. A cut dividend, regardless of yield sector, is a sell signal for my portfolio; I have a zero tolerance policy for this type of performance.

Outsized Yield Ticker Yield 1-Year DGR 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio Chowder Number Annual Increase Streak Weighting AT&T 4.79% 2.08% 2.21% 84.80% 7 33 2.14% Verizon VZ 4.40% 2.12% 2.96% 66% 7.36 12 1.93% Blackstone BX 5.45% n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.72% Capital Care Properties CCP 8.98% n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.07% Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 7.64% n/a 9.74% n/a 17.38 14 0.41% W.P. Carey WPC 6.50% n/a 13.51% n/a 20.01 20 0.44% VEREIT VER 6.34% n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.28% Ventas VTR 5.03% 6.16% 7.27% n/a 12.3 7 0.76%

A Bright Future Ahead

In 2016, my portfolio's income increased by 22.3%. This is up from a 17.6% increase the prior year. This 22.3% increase was due to a combination of new purchases and dividend increases. Not one company that I own announced a dividend freeze or cut in 2016. Looking forward, I expect to continue to see massive income increases on a y/y basis for the next couple of years as I continue to put cash to work.

I put a good deal of cash to work in 2016 and that 22.3% doesn't reflect a lot of the income generation of the newly invested cash. I did some work on my portfolio's forward yield (assuming I don't experience any dividend cuts between now and the end of 2017, which I believe to be a safe assumption) and found that if I was to do nothing over the next 12 months with regard to buying new stock, I should expect to still see a 56% y/y income increase once the income being generated from new positions that I bought in 2016 is factored into the comps.

This 56% y/y growth was calculated using the current dividend payments expected from the companies that I own; it doesn't factor in the expected 10% or so worth of portfolio-wide dividend increase that I expect to see in 2017.

Doing some quick, back of the napkin type calculations, I found that my income would increase ~92% from 2016's total should get my cash holdings back down to a 20% weighting, assuming I'm able to maintain a 2.5% portfolio yield. This is my current plan. I think that with the market at all-time highs maintaining a cash position in the 20% range is a safe allocation, though should we experience a significant correction, I would be happy to put even more cash to use buying cheap equities.

If I was to go crazy and turn 100% of my cash into equities yielding 2.5%, I'd see a 140% increase over 2016 income totals based upon a 2.5% portfolio yield. This is very unlikely, though I thought it would be fun to see what my ultimate income potential would be.

Once my current cash position is put to work, I expect for annual income increases to slow drastically to the 10-15% range, which I expect to be able to generate over the long term, as re-investment and dividend increases begin to account for the majority of new income generated rather than the addition of new capital.

In conclusion, I'll leave you with this: My dividend graph tracking performance over the last 3 years. As a DGI investor, I feel great when I look at the formation of these bars. This is what it's all about, seeing your income increase year after year and knowing that the strategy is working. It's this tangible performance that helps put my performance into perspective, understanding how far I've come and how far I've still got to go on my journey towards financial freedom. And, it's this tangible performance that helps me sleep well at night.