Stocks That Should Benefit Under A Trump Administration - Edition 2

This is the second in a planned series of articles that present sectors and stocks that should benefit from our new President's administration.

Whether you like our President to be or not, you can take the opportunity to adjust your portfolio to capitalize on Trump's priorities.

Introduction

The new year is upon us and it's time to review our portfolios to make sure they are aligned for success. We have a new Republican administration backed by a Republican House and Senate set to take the reins of government from the outgoing Obaman Administration on Friday. Politics matter in investing decisions and the US political landscape is about to take a right turn.

I can't remember a presidential campaign or election as riveting as the one we just completed. While I was dead set against having to put up with a Hillary Clinton administration for the next four years, I was thoroughly convinced by the end of October that Clinton would handily win the election. The polls all indicated a Clinton win, almost all the media were working overtime to convey the message that Clinton would win, and even the Republican party seemed resigned to a Clinton win as election day approached. I was so convinced of a Clinton win that I made a couple of investments that would clearly be favored by a Clinton administration. But by 2:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, it was clear that the electoral vote count was favoring Trump. Shortly thereafter, it was clear Trump had won and I went to bed feeling much better about the US electorate and the direction our country would take going forward.

I kept the couple of stocks I bought anticipating a Clinton win. Both will probably do OK even without a Clinton in The White House. However, I immediately began to think about what sectors and companies would benefit from having Donald Trump in The White House along with Republican majorities in The House and The Senate. Unlike the anti-business climate Obama created over the last 8 years, President Elect Trump is very much pro-business and, with a Republican lead Congress, Trump's priorities and pro-business legislation should sail through The Congress. So, regardless of one's political leanings, where should an enterprising investor put his hard earned capital to work under the new Trump administration?

This edition of the series highlights four defense companies that should benefit from President Elect Trump's plans to rebuild our military infrastructure and improve our ability to project our military presence around the globe.

Rebuilding our Military Infrastructure

Trump's primary campaign theme was "Make America Great Again". One aspect of that theme is the rebuilding of America's military infrastructure. Over the last 30 years, our military infrastructure has both aged and shrunk. The number of US Naval combat and combat support ships has shrunk by more than 50% to 275 from the 594 ships we had in 1987 according to The Naval Heritage and History Command. Likewise, the number of flyable combat aircraft in the US has fallen to the point that pilots are not getting the flight time necessary to keep their skills sharp according to an article published in April of this year. Unfortunately, this 30 year low point in our military combat infrastructure coincides with an increasingly aggressive China, Russia flexing its military muscle in the Ukraine, and several middle east countries experiencing civil and regional conflicts.

The defense budget takes up 16.2% of the total budget today and, with promised tax cuts and domestic infrastructure spending plans, it is not clear where additional money for defense spending will be found. The President Elect has made one aspect clear in that he expects value for every dollar the government spends. Trump has already come down hard on Boeing (NYSE: BA) over the cost escalation for the new Air Force One and he has chastised Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for the cost over run on the F-35 program. So, we may see a push by the administration to squeeze more value out of the defense budget dollars that are getting spent. However, it is clear that the if the US Navy is going to achieve its latest 355 ship goal, Congress is going to have to find a lot of new money to fund the aggressive build plan. So, where should we invest?

Lockheed Martin

LMT is a the largest US defense contractor as measured by sales at roughly $47B annually and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD right outside of Washington, DC. While it has a broad line of products and services, its primary focus is as an aviation, missile, and fire control systems supplier. LMT is the lead contractor on the team that developed and builds the F-35 stealth fighter. Let's take a look at LMT's financial performance over the last few years.

LMT's revenue has been more or less flat for the last 5 years though their earnings per share (EPS) has seen a healthy increase.

Source: Author

Despite LMT's revenue being essentially flat over those five years, EPS has increased 45% over that same time frame. As shown in the chart below, LMT has been sharing those increased dividends with their stock holders as dividends have been growing at an annual clip of 15.1%.

Source: Author

That growth rate is solidly into DGI territory and LMT's payout ratio is a healthy 60% today. LMT has recently taken on additional debt. In 2015, LMT bought Sikorsky for $9B, with much of the purchase price debt financed. We can see the impact on LMT's long term debt in the chart below.

Source: Author

While LMT's long term debt more than doubled in 2015, their Debt/EBITDA ratio remains a very conservative 2.0 and their interest expense coverage is 11.0. By any measure, that is a very healthy balance sheet even after the acquisition of Sikorsky. LMT maintains an investment grade credit rating of BBB+.

It's clear that over the last 5 years, LMT's financial performance has been excellent. That performance is clearly reflected in the company's stock price today.

LMT's valuation took a significant jump immediately after the November election. Though it has come down about 5% since that bump, it is still valued richly at a PE of 19.2. The 20 analysts that cover LMT give it a strong HOLD rating with 9 analysts rating it a BUY, one rating the company as OUTPERFORM, and 10 rating the company as a HOLD.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) business constitutes aerospace marine systems, combat systems, and Information Systems. The company is headquartered in West Falls Church, Virginia just outside of Washington, DC. GD is the second largest defense contractor of the group. GD's Electric Boat Division has been the primary constructor of submarines for the US for nearly 100 years. In addition, GD's Bath Iron Works is the constructor of the Arleigh-Burke class destroyers and the builder of the new Zumwalt class destroyer. If the US Navy gets its 355 ships, GD will definitely play a major role. Let's take a look at GD's recent financial performance.

GD's revenue has been relatively flat with a slight uptrend in 2015/2016. Earnings have been growing steadily if not spectacularly from a low point in 2012. The negative earnings in 2012 were due to a significant reduction in defense spending with GD caught somewhat flat footed.

Source: Author

Since then, GD's earnings have made a nice recovery. After the poor earnings in 2012, GD cut their dividend by one third in 2013 but it has been growing since.

Source: Author

With the exception of 2012 noted, GD's payout ratio is very conservative bouncing around the 30% value over the last three years. Over the last 4 years, GD's dividend growth has been a none-too-shabby 81%. In addition to GD's conservative dividend policy, their balance sheet also shows a very restrained debt load.

Source: Author

GD maintains a very conservative 0.82 Debt/EBITDA ratio and an interest expense coverage ratio of over 48x. The company maintains a very solid balance sheet. GD's conservative policy on debt has been recognized and rewarded by the major credit rating agencies with an A+ rating from S&P. This puts GD in relatively rarefied space with respect to investment grade credit ratings.

The company carries a little lower PE at 18 versus LMT at 19.2. The 20 analysts covering GD rate it an overall BUY with the individual ratings as follows: 12 analysts rating is a BUY, 3 rating it as OUTPERFORM, and 5 analysts rating it a HOLD. Investors clearly expect GD to do well under the Trump administration as the company's stock took a significant jump of about 14% immediately after the election. The chart below shows GD's stock price over the last year.

The Boeing Company

The Boeing Company designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. One of the largest global commercial aircraft manufacturers, it is also the third largest US defense contractor as measured by revenue. Ban And GD are so close in total revenue derived from US military contracts that it could just as easily be called a tie for second place. BA's corporate headquarters is located in Chicago. BA's financial performance over the last 5 years has been impressive with both revenue and EPS in growth mode.

Source: Author

Based on the company's full year guidance and analyst's consensus estimates, it looks like BA's revenue and EPS will take bit of a breather in 2016. Part of this drop in 2016 is due to a reclassification of 787 R&D expenses during 2016; expected to be a one-time event. BA is expected to report fourth quarter and full year financial results on January 25, 2017. BA has been no slouch lately with respect to dividend payments.

Source: Author

As seen in the charts above, BA has grown its dividend at an annual rate of 26% over the last 5 years with the most recent increase at 30%. Clearly these increases have not been supported completely through earnings growth and this can be seen in the payout ratio chart. Over that same 5 year period, BA's dividend payout ratio has increased from about 35% to 80% currently. Investors must recognize the recent torrid pace of dividend growth cannot be sustained and future dividend increases will be less frequent and/or less generous.

BA's debt load is very conservative. The charts below show BA's long term debt and their EBITDA over the last 5 years.

Source: Author

With a current Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x and an interest coverage ratio of 28x, BA's investment grade credit rating of A from Fitch is well deserved.

BA's stock price has been on a tear over the last year driven even faster by Trump's surprise win in November.

At BA's current stock price of $158 and PE of 24.2, there is already a lot of expectation built into the company's valuation. Of the 25 analysts that cover BA, 10 rate it a BUY, 3 rate it as OUTPERFORM, 10 rate it as a HOLD, with one each rating the company as UNDERPERFORM or SELL. After BA reports earnings next week, I'd not be surprised if there is some lowering of ratings by analysts given the current high valuation of the company.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is an American based global aerospace and defense technology company that was formed by Northrop's 1994 purchase of Grumman. The combined company is the fourth largest defense contractor by revenue in the US. NOC employs over 68,000 people worldwide and reported revenues of $23.5 billion in 2015. Like GD, NOC is headquartered in West Falls Church, VA.

While NOC's revenue and total income has been relatively flat, their EPS has been steadily growing.

Source: Author

A look at NOC's shares outstanding explains the rise in EPS. NOC's share count has dropped from 253M to 192M at the end of 2015, a more than 24% decrease. NOC has been buying back shares at a fast pace and its share count is expected to drop further in 2016.

NOC has also been increasing their dividend over the most recent 5 years.

Source: Author

NOC's dividend growth through 2016 as increased at an annual rate of nearly 11% and their payout ratio remains a modest 31%. Clearly, much of the dividend growth is also sustained by the share buyback program. The aggressive share buyback has been funded primarily by increased debt as can be seen in the charts below.

Source: Author

NOC's debt rose from $3.9B to about $6.4B over the last 5 years putting NOC's current Debt/EBITDA ratio at about 1.7x and their interest expense coverage at about 12x. While these are still healthy ratios supporting a solid balance sheet, NOC's ratios are not as good as their competition. It is also not clear to me why NOC embarked on a share buyback program financed primarily through additional debt. NOC's dividend yield is about 1.58%. NOC is choosing to retire cheap perpetual capital at the cost of higher priced debt. The credit agency, Fitch, commented on the same issue in a recent review of NOC's balance sheet but maintained their BBB+ investment grade credit rating.

The 20 analysts covering NOC rate the company has a HOLD in general with 8 analysts rating the company as a BUY, one rating it OUTPERFORM, and 11 rating it as a HOLD. With a PE of 19.6, NOC's stock price is currently a bit frothy in my view.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe all four of the companies highlighted are fully if not overvalued at this time. There is already a lot of high investor expectation built into the price of these four companies. That said, given a correction to markets in general or a dip in the share price of defense stocks (maybe due to an ill timed tweet), I would be most interested in GD as an investment in the sector. I believe GD has the most potential due to the need and desire to rebuild our naval combat infrastructure and the large number of ships planned for that rebuild. GD also has a stellar balance sheet and very good EPS momentum. My second pick would be LMT. Both companies stand to benefit on the basis of the equipment and technology they can provide to our military to facilitate the US's ability to project military force anywhere on the globe in short order.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GD, LMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.