Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked

I first discussed Lithium Americas back in April 2016 when LACDF was US$ 0.45, then I wrote specifically about Lithium Americas in June 2016 when LAC traded at CAD 0.79, and concluded Lithium Americas "represents excellent value, and an excellent time to take a position." And, "my stock price target for Lithium Americas would be to reach CAD 1.00 after the updated feasibility study, financing is arranged and construction begins all in 2017." Not bad as the stock is at CAD 0.96 today, as finance is being finalized.

The purpose of this article today is to update investors as the company is now "charging" (excuse my pun) towards production, and is significantly de-risked, which should lead the stock to be re-rated significantly higher, especially given the recent news of a very strong off-take equity partner.

A brief background on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is a Canadian mining company founded on April 28, 2009, and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. They took over Western Lithium in September 2015. They have three main projects - the flagship lithium brine project at Cauchari-Olaroz in Argentina, three other salt lakes in the Puna Plateau, the Lithium Nevada Corp (formerly Kings Valley project) clay project in Nevada, and Hectatone Inc (manufactures organoclay products).

In March 2016, Lithium Americas sold 50% of their Cauchari project to SQM for just US$25m, to form a strategic partnership with SQM. Whilst the price was not great, they gained the experience and connections of SQM, and importantly SQM will share 50% in future expenses such as the mine and processing plant construction.

Resource

Cauchari-Olaroz is the 3rd largest lithium brine deposit in the world, behind Uyuni in Bolivia and Atacama in Chile. It is located in Argentina within the lithium triangle. The company states "Cauchari-Olaroz is the largest fully-permitted, shovel-ready lithium brine development project in the world." LAC has invested over CAD80m in the project to date, and Cauchari has already undergone extensive development work. LAC effectively owns 45.75%, SQM 45.75%, and the Jujuy government will own 8.5%.

Their 2012 NI 43-101 compliant resources were an indicated 8.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate at a lithium grade of 666 mg/L. Impurity levels are relatively low, with potash as a valuable bi-product. The chart below shows Lithium Americas favorable size and chemistry. Of note, the massive Salar de Uyuni has unfavorable chemistry and is not therefore commercially appealing due to the high cost of production caused by impurities, and the operators of Salar de Atacama are facing very high royalty payments and problems with the Chilean government. Given these facts, the Lithium Americas Cauchari-Olaroz project (the salar is shared by Orocobre (ASX:ORE) (OTCPK:OROCF)) is extremely appealing, hence the strong interest from Lithium Americas recent partners.

Summary of Lithium triangle brine projects - by Cormack Securities

Recent news de-risks the company further

In November 2016, Lithium Americas and SQM announced they would expand their production plan: "(1) A two stage development consisting of an initial phase at 25,000 tpa LCE capacity, followed by a second stage at 25,000 tpa LCE capacity; and (2) an accelerated path to production, with a target for commencement of construction in early 2017 and stage one production in 2019. Detailed engineering is advanced on the layout of ponds and the chemical plant flow sheet process has been defined by SQM and Hatch Canada. The Company has been advised that an update of the NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study for stage one is anticipated to be completed by year end." Meaning Lithium Americas will be earning their 50% share of the 25,000 tpa LCE production by 2019.

On January 17 (yesterday), Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas announces US$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460)." This is great news for Lithium Americas as it significantly de-risks the company as project financing and an equity off-take partner are now in place. The details of the agreement are as follows:

"Private Placement: Ganfeng has agreed to purchase, by way of a private placement, 75,000,000 common shares at a price of C$0.85 per common share for gross proceeds of C$64 million (US$49 million). Following the close of the Private Placement, Ganfeng will own approximately 19.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares; Project Debt Facility: Ganfeng and the Company have agreed to terms by which Ganfeng will provide to Lithium Americas a US$125 million Project Debt Facility to be used for the funding of Lithium Americas' share of Cauchari - Olaroz construction costs. The Project Debt Facility has a term of six years, with an interest rate of 8.0% for the first three years that increases to 8.5% in year four, 9.0% in year five and 9.5% in year six; Offtake Entitlement: Ganfeng and the Company have agreed to terms for an offtake entitlement in favor of Ganfeng for the purchase of up to 70% of Lithium Americas' share of Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 1 lithium carbonate production at market prices."

Whilst it appears for now the off-take agreement is non-binding, one can argue an equity partner is much more motivated to buy off-take as they have a beneficial interest.

I view the above recent events as significantly de-risking Lithium Americas, and paving the way for construction of the mine during 2017 and 2018 with a joint effort from SQM, leading to production of lithium carbonate in 2019, hopefully the forecast 25,000 tonnes.

Valuation update

Since my June 2016 article, where I had a conservative CAD 1.31 end 2019 target on LAC, based on a 45.75% share of 20,000 tpa, I have now updated the target based on the higher production guideline of 25,000 tpa, and less dilution due to a higher debt component (provided by Gangfeng). As a result of these changes my earnings model now forecasts an end 2019 target price of CAD 1.83 based on just USD10,000/t LCE selling price, and a USD2,500/t cost price (PE of 12). If I was to raise the selling price forecast to USD12,000 (current contract prices are 10,000-15,000 with SQM achieving USD12,000/t), the end 2019 target price rises to CAD 2.40. Based on 45.75% share of 50,000 tpa by end 2021, my model shows an end 2021 price target of CAD 4.01. A target of CAD 1.83 represents 91% upside, and a target of CAD 2.40 represents 150% upside.

Competitors

The lithium non-pure plays, SQM (NYSE:SQM), Albermarle (NYSE:ALB), and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)). The top pure play currently producing miners are Orocobre, Tianqi Lithium (SHE:002466), Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF), Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], and Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTC:RRSSF). The near-term producers include Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF), Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTC:PILBF), Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR), Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF), Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) [TSX:NMX], Lithium X (OTC:ROCEF) (TSXV:LIX), Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC), and Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) [TSXV:BCN], Pure Energy (OTCQB:PEMIF, CVE:PE), European Metals (OTCPK:MNTCF, ASX:EMH, AIM:EMH).

Risks

The Gangfeng Lithium deal is not yet fully completed and currently still in progress of receiving payments etc.

Permitting. The project is already fully permitted.

Project construction and timing risks. Lessened by having the very experienced SQM as partners.

Lithium price falls back sharply due to oversupply. Unlikely for some time as demand is rising faster than supply. Lithium Americas should be one of the lowest cost producers in the market, and they have a very strong equity off-take partner in Gangfeng Lithium.

Lithium replaced by other chemistries. Unlikely, as no other technology is as compelling as lithium. Plus, lithium itself is only 2-5% of the cost of manufacturing lithium batteries. You can view the battery cost breakup here.

EV adoption to stop or slow considerably. Possible, but unlikely as lithium battery and EV prices are dropping.

Political risk - being based in Argentina. Currently low.

Currency risk.

Liquidity risk for those investors buying on the US exchange. Better to buy on the TSX, as there's higher liquidity.

Investors can read the July 2016 company presentation here.

Conclusion

Lithium Americas is now significantly de-risked, and their Cauchari-Olaroz project is almost certain to be built. Whilst some risks remain around construction, they don't seem great, given SQM is their JV partner, and Gangfeng are now backing them.

In the short term the stock should re-rate significantly, and as construction commences and we arrive at first production late 2018 or 2019, profits will start to roll in and the stock should hit my end 2019 target range of CAD 1.83-2.40, representing 91-150% upside. Even if lithium supply has grown by then due to the Australian spodumene producers hitting the market, Lithium Americas will have the advantage of being a lower cost producer, and the Chinese firm Gangfeng as a major off-take partner.

