Safran's Purchase Of Zodiac Leaves Money On The Table For M&A Arbitrageurs

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity. Safran and Zodiac's listings in Paris, SAF and ZC, offer stronger liquidity that the U.S. OTC listings for these companies.)

Safran is a major French engine and components aerospace supplier and today agreed with the management of Zodiac, a French company that produces seats for airplanes, a cash purchase for EUR 29.47 per Zodiac share.

The deal is not legally binding yet, the two companies will need approval from the employees representatives, from the antitrust authorities and other standard typical approvals.

However, there are no real issues with this deal. Both companies are French and the French government is present with a stake in both of them.

President of France Holland has already issued a statement saying that he welcomes this deal which strengthens the French aeronautic industry.

During the call this morning, both CEOs stated that they expect minimal employment losses. In any case, Zodiac employees will end up in a bigger conglomerate of even higher strategic importance to the government, which helps with job security. Zodiac`s size should be too small (4-5 times smaller than Safran) to create material worries to Safran`s employees, and in any case this is Socialist France, where it is difficult to fire employees, and usually the bigger the safer.

From today`s press release, Safran will finance the transaction with cash in hands, some disposals, and a fully committed bridge loan and will target a reasonable 2.5x Debt/EBITDA ratio post deal completion, so financing and leverage are not an issue.

Management expects the cash settlement to happen in Q4 2017, and the stock exchange settlement to happen in Q1 2018.

The deal is conditional to a 50% acceptance ratio for Zodiac shareholders.

Enough with easy facts that you can find anywhere on FT, WSJ and companies press release, let`s get to the interesting part of this deal.

Zodiac is trading this morning around Eur 28.4 per share, with a discount of around 4.5% to the cash terms offered, as you should also get a dividend of around 0.3 Eur/Share this year. That is a fairly good spread for an all-French, government-approved deal, with strong rationale. The best part is that during the call this morning, management said that shareholders will be able to choose between cash and stock exchange option. The exchange will be, as per press release, 0.485 Safran shares per each Zodiac shares. However Safran will also pay a dividend of Eur 5.5 per share, so you need to take this off from the value of the stock consideration that you will receive in exchange for one Zodiac shares. So (Eur 68.35 - Eur 5.5) * 0.485 you get around Eur 30.48 in value if you will elect shares. This is already better than the cash consideration, because it is a spread of around 7.3%, versus the 4.8% cash spread that we mentioned before.

When Zodiac management this morning was asked about why should shareholders tender for cash if the stock option is already worth more, management said that it is too early to think about it. If such difference in value will still be there later on in the process, management will likely need to increase the cash offer on this deal to get closer to the value implied in the stock offer, otherwise no one will tender for cash and the deal will not happen,which is not want management wants.

In summary, today you have a strong deal intention that offers you a 4.8% spread in less than a year, and this will likely be your downside, unless the parties change their mind and decide not to merger anymore. In this case your downside is 15%/20%, though highly unlikely. If Safran shares` price will increase further in the coming months, your upside is actually unlimited as management will likely have to increase the value of the cash offer to keep it closer or higher to the value of the stock offer. Hence, downside covered, upside technically unlimited.

With markets nervous and general valuations quite high out there, the arbitrage of mergers and takeovers is always a sweet spot where to look for asymmetric opportunities and reasonably safe returns such as this one.