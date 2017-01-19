Williams Cos. Worth Less Than Its Value In Partnership Units?

A formula that relates the price of the two issues is pretty close right now, but one seems undervalued.

Williams is now more of a leveraged play on the partnership.

The behavior of Williams Cos. and Williams Partners stock may seem counterintuitive in light of what happened to dividends.

It may seem counterintuitive that when Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) announced its restructuring last week, the stock of the company that raised its dividend went down and units of the partnership that cut its distribution went up.

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) reduced its distribution 29 percent to $0.60 a share, while Williams Cos. raised its dividend 50 percent to $0.30, restoring part of last year's cut.

At current prices, that would give WPZ a yield of 5.9% compared with 4.2% at WMB. However, annual dividend growth is expected to be 10-15% at WMB but only 5-7% at WPZ, with both entities maintaining positive cash coverage ratios.

Perhaps the most important thing Williams did was permanently waive its incentive distribution rights from Williams Partners in return for 289 million newly issued Williams Partners common units, a multiple of 12 times the IDR payments. By waiving the IDRs, Williams now relies on WPZ distributions for the vast majority of its income, aligning the interests of the two entities closely.

Williams separately bought 51 million WPZ units at a price of $36.06, giving it ownership of 711.25 million common units, counting 16.7 million class B units. That's a 73.8% ownership stake.

To pay for the new shares, Williams offered 65 million shares, about 8% of shares outstanding, at $29 a share, a 9.2% discount to the prior closing price. Williams now has 816 million shares outstanding.

Dividing 711M by 816M, each Williams share has 0.87 units of Williams Partners embedded in it. Williams also had approximately $6-a-share debt held at the corporate level as of its last annual report, so that has to be subtracted from the value.

Take WPZ's closing price Tuesday of $41.11, multiply it by 0.87, and subtract $6, and you get $29.76, above WMB's closing price of $28.44. In other words, each WMB share is worth less than the WPZ embedded in it.

Is that illogical? Not necessarily. The limited partnership form does have a tax advantage for investors who can take advantage of it. And WPZ has a lower debt/EBITDA ratio and a higher credit rating.

But WMB also owns small operations outside the partnership, detailed in the annual report, is a possible takeover candidate, and is expected to have a higher dividend coverage ratio.

With WMB growing its dividend faster and available to pension funds who don't play in the limited partnership sandbox, as well as being passively owned as part of the S&P 500 index, it appears undervalued.

Williams became the latest company to end its incentive distribution rights, lessening the operating companies' cost of capital and making it easier to grow. Bloomberg's Liam Denning put the case against IDRs this way:

Consider: If Williams Energy Partners pays out $3.40 per unit to ordinary investors per year, then it has to kick up another $1.54 to the parent. The result: An effective cost of equity of almost 13 percent, which sort of negates the whole point of having an MLP in the first place.

Williams is concentrating its projects along the Transco pipeline, the nation's largest gas delivery system, connecting Texas to New York with Pennsylvania's Marcellus fields in between. Last week, the company reported record volumes shipped, and capacity is continuing to increase with expansion projects.

While it was overshadowed by the restructuring, Williams also included a slide showing its plan to use pipeline expansions supported by long-term firm demand charge contracts to increase its revenue through 2020.

The positive outlook for natural gas supply and demand along the Transco corridor is the major reason to own the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.