Kinder Morgan: That Wasn't So Bad

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), one of the largest energy infrastructure companies of the world, has recently released its quarterly results that failed to impress investors as revenues dipped for the ninth straight quarter and profits came in well below Wall Street's estimates. The company's shares were down almost 2% in after-hours trading at the time of this writing. But a closer look reveals that Kinder Morgan's performance wasn't so bad.

In the final quarter of 2016, Kinder Morgan's revenues dipped 6.9% from a year earlier to $3.39 billion, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $3.54 billion, as per data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company has been missing analysts' revenue estimates since Q4-2014, data from Seeking Alpha shows. The latest decline came on the back of lower natural gas and oil transportation volumes. The natural gas pipelines unit, which is Kinder Morgan's largest segment, reported across the board drop in transport, sales and gathering volumes.

On paper, the company's earnings also failed to impress. Kinder Morgan swung from a quarterly loss of $695 million a year earlier to a profit of $209 million. Including the impact of preferred stock dividends, this translated into a profit of $0.08 per share as opposed to a loss of $0.32 per share a year earlier. But this profit is being compared against Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a profit of $0.18 per share.

At first glance, it appears that Kinder Morgan missed earnings estimates by a wide margin. But it is also important to note that earnings estimates exclude the impact of one-off items and are therefore usually compared against adjusted EPS. Kinder Morgan, however, does not release adjusted, or non-GAAP, EPS data. But it did say that its net income before certain items was $410 million. It also said that its average share count in the fourth quarter was 2.239 billion units. With these two numbers, the adjusted EPS turns out as $0.18 per share, which is in line with the consensus estimate.

Therefore, it is fair to conclude that Kinder Morgan did not miss earnings estimates. But on the flip side, we can also calculate that last year's adjusted EPS was around $0.21 per share, which means that in the latest quarter, the company's adjusted net profit dropped almost 11.6% from last year. The headline improvement which shows that the company swung from a large loss to a net profit was primarily driven by one-time items.

Kinder Morgan also released adjusted EBITDA figures which also depict an earnings decline. The fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $1.83 billion, down from $1.95 billion a year earlier.

However, what I did like about Kinder Morgan's results is that despite lower revenues, volumes, earnings, and a tough business environment, the company has managed to sustain margins. In the fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan's adjusted EBITDA margin was 54%, as opposed to 53.55% a year earlier. The company has been trying to reduce costs while keeping a lid on capital expenditure by spending only on projects that offer high returns. It appears that Kinder Morgan's efforts are starting to bear fruits.

On top of this, Kinder Morgan also generated decent levels of distributable cash flows, which underpin dividends. Total DCF for the fourth quarter was $1.15 billion, or $0.51 per share, down 7% from the prior year. This was enough to fully fund the dividends of $0.125 per share, resulting in $867 million of excess DCF. That's a positive sign since the excess cash flows can be used to fund growth projects and strengthen financial health. The excess funds also reduce Kinder Morgan's reliance on capital markets.

Besides, Kinder Morgan has also been successful in reducing its debt load, which has been one of the pipeline giant's biggest problems. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $38.16 billion of net debt, down from $41.2 billion a year earlier. Its leverage, measured in terms of net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA, has improved from 5.6-times to 5.3-times in the corresponding period. The company still has a long way to go, given its long term target is a ratio of 5-times, but it is heading in the right direction.

Kinder Morgan's guidance for 2017, however, suggests that it is not targeting any meaningful growth. The company has forecasted adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion, DCF of $4.46 billion and leverage ratio of 5.4-times for 2017. This also implies that the company expects to end 2017 with net debt of $38.8 billion, slightly higher than last year. But as the business environment improves and it places some major projects into service, the key metrics might increase in 2018, which will lay the foundation for dividend growth. The company has hinted that it might hike dividends in 2018.

It is worth mentioning here that although the increase in leverage ratio in 2017 looks bad, this is primarily because last year's results came in better than expected. In 2016, Kinder Morgan originally planned to reduce the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 5.5-times, but reported a Q3-2016 of 5.3-times.

I believe that Kinder Morgan's guidance might prove to be conservative and the company will likely end up beating expectations in 2017. For instance, if Kinder Morgan manages to secure a partner for Trans Mountain expansion project at a premium valuation, or if the oil and gas price environment turns out to be higher than the company's assumptions ($53/bbl WTI oil, $3/MMBtu H.H. natural gas), then its adjusted EBITDA and DCF will likely come in higher than originally anticipated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.