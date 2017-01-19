Brinker International: Serving Up A Plate Of Free Cash Flow

Wall Street has a way of viewing all companies with a "What have you done for me lately?" attitude. For a company that has been performing well, the stock market will begin pricing in future positive expectations rather quickly and generally won't stop until it becomes obvious that expectations are too high. The opposite occurs as well, with companies going through a weak period being punished, and sentiment remaining negative until a company can give investors a reason to be optimistic. With a company like Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), who did miss its earnings forecast last quarter, the stock has been in a very consistent decline for nearly two months straight. For a long term investor, there is an opportunity created by this short term oriented focus on the last few quarters.

Brinker last reported earnings a couple of months ago and shareholders have been punished in the meantime.

The company reported total sales were down 0.5% when compared to last year, and earnings per share of 49 cents, which was below expectations of 55 cents.

Often times a company that misses estimates by this much might choose to guide analysts lower for their yearly profit expectations, however, Brinker did not do this. They maintain that they will earn $3.40-$3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. Another thing that the market seemed to overlook or not be impressed by was the fact that sales comps for the last quarter, while negative at -1.3%, were an improvement from the previous quarter when comps were -1.8%, and those were an improvement from the previous quarter when comps were -3.6%. In addition, management stated on the conference call that comps at Chili's restaurants during October were actually positive.

Looking at earnings estimates going forward, which can be found at Zacks.com, analysts expect Brinker to report earnings of $3.41. Looking into the details of this forecast, we see that not one single analyst has cut its estimates, and they have a consensus that is just above the bottom of the range that management has provided. Looks to me like the bar is set low for Brinker already. This is exactly the type of scenario that sets up for a reversal, but it is only one part of the puzzle.

Secondly, looking at the technical indicators, we can find that Brinker is very oversold. Using a combination of the MACD and stochastics you can see that sentiment has been extremely negative. The MACD is my personal favorite indicator. Essentially this indicator is a measurement of buying and selling pressure.

The MACD indicator gave a sell signal on November 30th, 2016. Today, almost two months later, the selling pressure appears to be subsiding. The stochastic indicators have been flashing oversold for a month now, with consistent readings below 20. Only over these past few trading days have we seen the stochastic indicators rise above 20. Often times, as experienced investors and traders know, the stochastics will lead the MACD indicator.

On a fundamental basis, Brinker is also very cheap. For example, the company has a market value of $2.3 billion dollars. The average level of free cash flow over the past seven years is $210.4 million. In the most recent full fiscal year, Brinker reported free cash flow of $282 million, giving it a 12.2% free cash flow yield. The company has been very good at rewarding shareholders over time. The dividend has more than tripled since 2009, and the company has repurchased a giant amount of shares, reducing the share count by 52% since 2010. Just last quarter, Brinker announced at $300 million accelerated share repurchase. Since 2012, Brinker has returned nearly 75% of its current market capitalization to shareholders. This is exactly the type of stock that stands out to value investors in a market littered with stocks with high P/E's and low earnings yields.

Given the fact that Brinker has multiple reasons it could go higher, I think this is a very wise time to build a position. Analysts have set the bar low for the remainder of the year, with a forecast at the bottom of the company provided range. Technical indicators show a very oversold stock, and fundamental analysis provides for a double digit free cash flow yield on a company that has a history of being very generous to shareholders. The next earnings report is due out on January 25th, therefore investors have a little time to buy half a position ahead of earnings, and potentially another half position after.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.