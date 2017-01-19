Accenture: Strong Buy

I like finding companies that are inexpensively priced relative to the market, and that have great fundamental and technical characteristics. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is such a company and, for that reason, I'm suggesting investors jump on board.

I like the fact that the company has partnered with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to help clients with digital information. This trend is only going to become more relevant going forward. Additionally, a strong case could be made to suggest that the disruption that is causing people to worry about many sectors of the economy actually benefits Accenture. Given that they're a massive IT consultancy company, the probability of being made obsolete anytime soon is quite low. Also, the fact that Accenture's clients have increased their spending consistently is perhaps why net income has grown at a CAGR of 13% since 2010. I see no reason why this trend will reverse itself.

The Capital Structure

Those who have read my writings recently know that I obsess over the balance sheet. Accenture is the best I've seen in some time. Debt represents only about 18% of the equity present. Please note that when I calculate "debt", I'm adding other elements. Because Accenture is a less capital intensive business than most, and so it'd be reasonable to expect lower long term debt than most, and that's what we see in this case. That said, retirement obligations are significant, so to examine the health of the balance sheet, I've lumped "long term debt" and "retirement obligations" together. I feel this is reasonable, because the economic characteristics of both obligations are similar enough. Even with the (significant) retirement obligations included in my analysis of the balance sheet, this is still a very healthy situation.

The Shares

As I've said many times, investors don't just purchase the company, they purchase the shares that supposedly represent the company's fortunes. Sometimes those shares are overpriced, so the shares of an excellent company can still be an awful investment if the acquisition price isn't favorable.

In the case of Accenture, there's much to like about the shares also. First, the company has purchased approximately $13.2 billion of shares since 2010. Second, in spite of years of net income increases, the market is forecasting earnings to fall by approximately 14% over the next 12 months. This is an unrealistically gloomy perspective in my view. Finally, and most importantly, is the fact that these shares trade at 34% discount to the S&P500. Given some of the components of that index that trade at a premium, this valuation makes no sense to me. In my view, a reasonable "reversion to the mean" trade would involve buying these discounted shares with the expectation that the market will see the error of its ways.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model, the daily trend for ACN turned Bullish on January 13, 2017. The stock gapped down from $123.00 to $118.00 on December 21, 2016 after reporting earnings. Since December 21 the stock trended lower until finding support at the $115.00 level (this support level was established in October 2016). We now see the stock rising to $123.00 over the next six months.

Today we will buy the ACN 19MAY17 115 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage for our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $115.00.

For those investing in the shares of the company we recommend holding for six months or until the stock hits $123.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

There's much to like about Accenture. Unlike many areas of the economy, they actually benefit from disruption. They've also got a strong operational history, and an excellent balance sheet. Finally, they have a strong history of buying back shares and increasing dividends at a robust pace over the past six years. I rate Accenture a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.