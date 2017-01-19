Freeport-McMoRan: Why I'm Not Taking Profits Yet

Despite many of the smaller copper stocks pulling back the past couple days, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been holding its ground. The mild correction in copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) this week has fueled the pullback in many copper juniors, as the price has tumbled from $2.72/lb to $2.61/lb today. Freeport-McMoRan investors should be impressed with the way the stock has held up, as it's actually lost less ground than the commodity itself. While copper has dropped 4% since Sunday, Freeport-McMoRan has managed to somehow eke out a gain. Freeport-McMoRan remains bullish on all time-frames, and is now outperforming the commodity. This is a great sign for longs, and I see no reason to take profits just yet.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In early November I wrote "Copper Breakout? Buy Freeport-McMoRan", and disclosed my new position in the stock. I had begun a new long position at $11.72, stating that I would not be surprised to see the stock at $20.00 within a year. I shared the above chart in my November article, and showed how Freeport was breaking out of a base above its 200-day moving average. At the same time, copper was breaking out of a violent 5-year bear market, and was seeing a flood of bullish sentiment pour into the commodity.

Fast forward two and a half months, and Freeport-McMoRan is nearly half way to the $20.00 level I expected it could achieve within a year. The stock is looking much better technically, and the 200-day moving average is now sitting near the gap fill level for the early November breakout. This is very positive for longs, as they now have three levels of support below them, the gap-fill, the 200-day moving average, and a back-test of the breakout.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I have been trading Freeport-McMoRan using a trend following strategy and entered the stock based on a 3-month closing high above its 200-day moving average. In addition to this, I have been using sentiment readings on copper to give me cues as to whether things are getting too frothy in Freeport's main commodity. Since late November bullish sentiment on copper has dropped considerably, from its high of 90% bulls on November 25th, to a less exuberant reading of 67% currently. This is a good sign for investors in copper and Freeport as the market has gone from extreme optimism, to a much more subdued level of optimism.

Copper Sentiment

I have built charts of Daily Sentiment Index data for several markets to help my readers visualize what sentiment in different asset classes looks like. In addition to this, I have added my own custom moving averages to allow readers to understand how I get my buy and sell signals from this data. The idea behind this is that I can supplement my technical analysis with sentiment analysis. Being a trend follower, I place significant importance on the current trend in a market, whether that be a sentiment trend or a price trend.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at bullish sentiment for copper over the past couple months, we can see it's been a wild ride for investors. Bullish sentiment catapulted itself from a low of 12% on October 21st, to a high of 90% on November 25th. This was one of the fastest moves from extreme pessimism to extreme optimism I had ever seen, and warranted caution on entering new copper long positions. Since then sentiment has been bouncing around between 55% - 85% bulls, and there's been no clear sentiment trend in place.

Bullish sentiment (white line) is currently trending slightly down, and the 21-day moving average (red line) has begun to trend up again. Meanwhile the 5-day and 10-day moving averages are trending higher, but bullish sentiment is beneath them. This does not give us any edge from a Sentiment Trend standpoint based on my system, therefore I can't gain any additional cues on the copper market at this point. Bullish sentiment is currently at 67% bulls, which is neither exuberant nor pessimistic. Based on the above Sentiment Trend chart, I can't gain any concrete insight into where copper is going, but expect that the $2.55.lb and $2.44/lb levels should be support if this correction continues. These levels coincide with the gap fill and 50-day moving average for copper, and the swing lows for copper since November, respectively.

(Source: Investing.com)

Technical Outlook & Summary

Based on my neutral outlook for copper, you may be puzzled by the title of this article. As stated above, I am using my trend following system and sentiment to trade Freeport-McMoRan, and I place much more emphasis on my trend following system. While I am cautiously bullish on copper at this juncture, I remain quite bullish on Freeport-McMoRan.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the daily chart above, the stock recently found support at its rising 50-day moving average, and continues to make higher lows. This is a positive development for bulls, as it shows that we have a clear bull market in place. My main barometer for bull and bear markets is if an asset is above its 200-day moving average, and what the dominant trend is. Freeport-McMoRan is making similar highs and higher lows, and showing strong commitment to its weekly descending triangle breakout in November. This is being done while the stock trades above a rising 200-day moving average, therefore bulls should find comfort in this.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving on to a weekly chart, we can get a better look at the November breakout, and the commitment Freeport has shown to it since. The uptrend in Freeport-McMoRan comes in around the $11.70 level, and is very close to the breakout level mentioned in November. This is a bullish sign for investors, as an corrections to the $12.00 level will likely be bought up.

So how am I positioning myself?

Given that I am long Freeport from $11.72, I have zero risk on my current position using my 200-day moving average stop strategy. The 200-day moving average currently comes in at the $11.98 level, and coincides with the uptrend line off of the January and October lows. A close below $12.00 would warrant caution for me, and I would exit my position. I have shown the road-map for my Freeport-McMoRan trade below, as well as my stop level with a red solid line.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For investors long Freeport-McMoRan, I see no reason to lose sleep if we do see a correction in the coming weeks. I believe any weakness in the stock above $12.00 to be noise, and unless the stock closes below its 200-day moving average, I plan to remain long. The stock is showing strong commitment to its November breakout, and has bounced back with a vengeance after its 20% correction in December. I will update readers if I decide to change my position or take off any more of my long position into further strength. Currently I am holding 80% of my initial position from $11.72, with a stop below $11.98 on a closing basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.