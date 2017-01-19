This Is How Confident Hedge Funds Are In Donald Trump

My mornings typically start with a combination of Richard Breslow's wit, the (shrill) sound of the cappuccino machine reluctantly warming itself up, and the ring-shaped ghosts of a cigar floating away out the cracked living room window (h/t Erik Larson for the imagery).

That's how I described my 4:30 a.m. ritual in a post on Tuesday.

Regular readers are by now familiar with Breslow. He's a former FX trader who pens a daily column for Bloomberg that usually hits between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. EST. Generally speaking, Breslow's take on markets mirrors my own. I regularly cite his musings and I like to think he occasionally reads mine, although somehow I doubt it.

On Wednesday, Breslow discussed the outlook for the fading reflation narrative - a topic I've been fixated on of late. Here are some excerpts from that morning's column (which you can read in full here):

Trends go through life cycles. There's more to them than just a big move that happens because some market theme becomes all the rage. Enduring moves need to do more than cover a good deal of ground. They must endure through re-evaluations and tests of support. Even the best trend often bends. The question becomes, will it break? The Trump trends that emerged after the election are getting their first serious test. So it's well worth watching carefully how this plays out.

My contention is that the trend bent (even if it didn't break) last Wednesday. That contention is supported by the indirect takedown at the 10Y auction that went off splendidly not longer after Trump stepped away from the podium.

Whether or not the dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) rapid descent following Trump's comments in the Wall Street Journal is evidence that the trend is now definitively broken is debatable. Breslow says no, but his tone is cautious:

So far momentum has disappeared and with the current corrections the moves are being tested, haven't really bent, and, despite lots of commentary to the contrary, are holding. So far.

Yes, "so far." Here's a visual that depicts the "bending" described above (note that the only thing not bending is stocks):

One of the key points to grasp (and I'm not at all convinced that retail understands this) is that there's a whole lot of money riding on these trends not breaking. In Breslow's words, there's a whole lot of money riding on "so far."

In the interest of driving that point home, consider the following set of charts from SocGen which depict hedge fund positioning in the Trump reflation trade:

(Charts: SocGen)

Clearly, positioning is at extremes in commodities (NYSEARCA:USO), USTs (NYSEARCA:TLT), small caps, and the peso. Here's SocGen's take (my highlights):

For two cyclical commodities, oil and copper, net positions recently set new highs. The growth environment is clearly supportive, with an extension of the economic growth cycle and rising oil demand. Net positions on the 10y Treasury have turned remarkably short. Never before have hedge funds been so bullish on the Russell (net long positions are at 3x standard deviation above the historical average). This would suggest that hedge funds are fully convinced that Trump's economic policy, centered on protectionism and fiscal stimulus, will work out well for US small cap companies.

The above underscores a point I made earlier this week - namely that the market has reached what I'm calling "maximum frontrun." That is, we've priced in the entirety of the reflation narrative before Trump even takes the oath of office. Here's SocGen again:

In the wake of Trump's election victory and a more optimistic growth outlook (consensus forecasts for the next recession have shifted out until mid-2019 to early 2020), market positioning has reached extreme levels. Examples of this can be found in all asset classes (commodities, rates, FX, equity and VIX). While in most cases we would agree with the implied market direction, extreme positioning inevitably raises the question of whether investors have run ahead of themselves.

Yes, it does indeed "raise the question," and I think the answer is almost unequivocally "yes."

Once again, the hope here is that after reading the above and examining the charts, you'll have a better appreciation of how important narratives are. This is in keeping with my obsessive focus on themes and trends. Money flows are what drive markets, not iPhone roll outs, or same store retail comps, or Tesla deliveries, or Chipotle earnings.

As for what the one-sided hedge fund positioning depicted above means, just consider that we've already seen the narrative tested. How much of a reversal in those positions would it take to bend or even break the story?

I'll leave you with SocGen's amusingly polite conclusion: