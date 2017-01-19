Yoma Strategic Offers Exposure To Asia's Last Growth Frontier At Discount To Sum-Of-The-Parts

Near-term catalysts include favorable regulatory developments and value unlocking via asset divestment while stock is likely to re-rate in the mid-to-long term on a higher share of stable, recurring income.

Myanmar is Asia's last growth frontier given its young population, growing GDP and abundant natural resources, and Yoma Strategic is one of the few listed Myanmar proxies available.

Elevator Pitch

Yoma Strategic Holdings (OTCPK:YMAIF) (SP: YOMA) is one of the very few publicly-listed companies that offers exposure to possibly the last growth frontier in Asia, Myanmar. The country boasts a young population, a growing GDP and an abundance of natural resources. Yoma's diverse portfolio of businesses and positioning as the preferred partner for international companies entering Myanmar make it the best proxy for Myanmar's growth potential. Yoma is growing its share of stable, recurring income as a proportion of total revenues in the mid-to-long term while there are near-term catalysts to potentially unlock value and drive a re-rating of the stock's valuation. I arrive at a target price of S$0.88 for Yoma by applying a 25% conglomerate discount to my sum-of-the-parts valuation, which implies a 50% upside from the stock's closing price of S$0.585 as of January 17, 2017.

Company Description

Yoma Strategic is a Singapore-listed conglomerate owning and operating businesses in the Real Estate, Consumer, Automotive & Equipment and Investments segments in Myanmar, which also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. The company's major shareholders include Founder and Executive Chairman Mr. Serge Pun (36.2%) and a couple of well-known institutional investors such as Aberdeen Asset Management (8.4%), the Capital Group (7.9%) and Boston Management & Research (5.0%).

Its Real Estate business segment consists of StarCity (a 135-acre project that will offer more than 10 million square feet of residential and 1.7 million square feet of commercial space), Pun Hlaing Estate (a 652-acre project that comes with 5.3 million square feet of land development rights), Landmark Development (a 10-acre project having in excess of 2 million square feet of gross floor area comprising The Peninsula Yangon, a five-star luxury condominium building, a business hotel, executive serviced apartments, grade-A office towers and a retail podium) and the development of two Dulwich International Schools at StarCity and Pun Hlaing Estate to further enhance the value of its residential developments.

Yoma's Consumer business segment comprises 10 KFC fast-food restaurants in Yangon as of December 2016, a 30% interest in Access Myanmar Distribution Company (the second largest whiskey brand in Myanmar), and a 50% stake in a joint-venture cold chain and logistics company with Japan's Kokubu Group Corp. called KOSPA Limited that runs a fleet of multi-temperature controlled trucks to cater to the needs of customers in the food and beverage industry.

Its Automotive & Equipment segment includes the New Holland tractors distributorship (network of branches and dealerships in 10 cities throughout the country), the JCB distributorship (exclusive distributor for JCB construction and heavy equipment in Myanmar), Yoma Fleet (operator of commercial vehicle leasing business) and a 50% interest in MM Cars Myanmar, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOY) which operates two after-sales centers in Yangon and Mandalay and a flagship showroom and workshop in Yangon.

Yoma's investments include a 12.5% interest in edotco Myanmar (a joint venture with Malaysia-listed Axiata Group to build telecommunications towers), ownership of rights to Maw Tin estate comprising 100,000 acres of agricultural land in Ayeyarwaddy (including a coffee plantation which takes up 3,700 acres) and tourism assets consisting of the Balloons over Bagan hot air balloon business, Pun Hlaing Lodge, and a 4.3-acre parcel of land in Bagan.

Myanmar Growth Potential

Myanmar has come a long way since 2011, when it was still under military law for almost half a century. On November 8, 2015, the country's first openly-contested general election was held, and the National League for Democracy, a political party led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won the majority of seats. In February 2016, the new parliament led by the National League for Democracy convenes for the first time. In April 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi was appointed as State Counselor. Between 2011 and 2016, there were also major developments and breakthroughs in the country. In 2012, President Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Myanmar, which subsequently led to the easing of U.S. sanctions in 2012 and 2013. Foreign companies were also gradually being allowed to invest in the country. Norway's Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) and Qatar's Ooredoo were awarded telecommunications licenses in 2013 while nine foreign banks, including Japanese banks Sumitomo Mitsui (OTCPK:SUTNY), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MTU), Mizuho (NYSE:MFG) and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY), were awarded banking licenses in 2014. Myanmar also started to gain international acceptance, as validated by the hosting of the World Economic Forum and the Southeast Asian Games in 2013.

Moving from democratization and liberalization to demographics and economics, Myanmar shines as well. Asia is often associated with growth, but the harsh reality is that most of Asia faces a big looming problem, an ageing population and Myanmar is one rare exception. According to a study by the Asia Pacific Risk Centre, roughly 20% of the population in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea will be over the age of 65 in 2030 (it will be 28% for Japan). In contrast, the median age of Myanmar's 50-plus million population is 27 years old and approximately 55% of them are below the age of 30. The Natural Resource Governance Institute's research indicates that "Myanmar's natural resources include gems, industrial minerals, oil, and offshore natural gas reserves estimated at 10 trillion cubic feet." With the lifting of sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union and the liberalization of certain domestic sectors, Myanmar's foreign direct investment has grown rapidly to $9.4 billion in 2015/2016, more than double that of $4.1 billion in 2013-2014. The Asian Development Bank has forecasted a 8.3% GDP growth for Myanmar in 2017, which is its highest forecasted growth rate among Southeast Asian countries.

More interestingly, there are only three local Myanmar companies listed in the country on the Yangon Stock Exchange: First Myanmar Investment Co., Ltd. (conglomerate which Yoma has a real estate joint venture with), Myanmar Thilawa SEZ Holdings Public Ltd. (real estate company) and Myanmar Citizens Bank Ltd. (public bank). While there are a few foreign brokerages operating in Myanmar, Yangon Stock Exchange is still not as accessible as the U.S. OTC market or the Singapore Stock Exchange, giving Yoma the edge as the proxy for foreign public market investors seeking to capitalize on the country's growth opportunities.

Preferred Partner For International Businesses

Corporate history is replete with stories of great businesses and companies failing to make their mark overseas, particularly in emerging markets. Multi-national companies such as Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), Mitsubishi, Case New Holland, Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels (OTC:HKSHF) and Dulwich College International among others have chosen to partner with Yoma as part of their expansion into Myanmar while International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank have financed some of the company's projects. This speaks volumes about Yoma's credibility and track record, and more importantly, this offers shareholders the upside optionality of future collaborations and co-investments with other MNCs to create even more shareholder value.

Furthermore, Yoma has a stellar reputation and corporate governance track record, evidenced by the number of awards and accolades that it has garnered in the past. These including being named as the Most Transparent Company in the Construction & Materials Category at the 2015 SIAS Investors' Choice Awards, conferred the Gold Award for Best Managed Board Award in the S$300 million to S$1 billion Market Cap Category in 2016, and being ranked 17th among the 100 largest SGX-listed companies on the 2015 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. While one should obviously take awards with a pinch of salt, the fact that Yoma has won awards from different organizations in both Singapore (its home market of listing) and overseas, gives public market investors like us and big multi-national corporations confidence and assurance of its business practices. Yoma's financial track record is equally inspiring, having tripled revenue between FY2012 and FY2016 and multiplied net income attributable to shareholders by six times over the same period.

Growth In Recurring Income Will Drive Re-Rating

In FY2016 (YE March), Yoma generated 45%, 16% and 39% of its top-line from the sales of residences, rental & real estate services and non-real estate businesses respectively. This represented a significant improvement from FY2015 with respect to growing recurring income streams, where Yoma derived 76% of its revenues from the sales of residences. Going forward, Yoma has set a 2020 target of deriving 50% of its revenue from non-real estate businesses and increase the proportion of stable recurring rental income under its real estate segment (25% of revenues from rental & real estate services and 50% from non-real estate businesses).

Yoma's recurring income contribution from rental & real estate services is expected to receive a big boost in FY2021, when Landmark Development, a major mixed-use development comprising various investment properties such as a business hotel, executive serviced apartments, grade-A office towers and a retail podium are completed.

Recent developments and progress have also been encouraging for Yoma's non-real estate businesses as part of the company's strategy. Yoma opened three new KFC stores in November 2016 to bring its total store count to 10 and remains on track to hit the 12-store target by the first quarter of calendar year 2017. Yoma's KFC business has been growing steadily in the past five quarters, driven by both new store openings and increased foot traffic at its existing stores.

Yoma's existing New Holland tractor distributorship and the commercial vehicle leasing business, Yoma Fleet, are performing well. Revenue from the New Holland tractor distributorship grew by 13% year on year in 2Q FY2017 boosted by the sale of larger engine tractors while Yoma Fleet's fleet size increased 75% YoY. Yoma was recently appointed the exclusive distributor for JCB construction and heavy equipment in Myanmar in late-2016, and it is expected to commence the sale of JCB construction equipment in early 2017. JCB is the third largest manufacturer of construction equipment globally, and Yoma's partnership with JCB is expected to be a significant profit contributor in future riding on the increased industrialization of a developing country like Myanmar.

Near-Term Catalysts To Unlock Value

There are two near-term catalysts (one external and one internal) to unlock the value of Yoma's businesses and assets.

With respect to the external catalyst, Myanmar's Union Parliament passed the draft of the Condominium Law that will allow foreigners to own up to 40% (in terms of number of units) of a condominium in January 2016. Despite the fact that the law was put into effect a year ago, the pace of foreign buying has been slow due to a lack of clarity on certain issues such as whether Build-Operate-Transfer can qualify, limitations on commercial use by foreign owners of units, uncertainty over the exact procedure of obtaining approval. More critically, the issuance of by-laws has been delayed, which prevents banks from offering mortgages as land ownership can't be transferred without the by-laws. Yoma derived close to half of its FY2016 sales from the sales of residences, so the opening up of the Myanmar property market to foreigners is expected to be a big boost to residential selling prices and the company's revenues and earnings once the by-laws are passed and there is more clarity on the Condominium Law. This would increase the valuation attributed to its real estate segment, more specifically the sales of residences business.

In October 2016, Yoma announced the spin-off of its tourism assets comprising Balloons over Bagan (hot-air balloon business currently operating 14 balloons), Pun Hlaing Lodge (a 46-key resort on 2.2 acres of land on Pun Hlaing Estate currently under construction) and Bagan Land (4.3-acre parcel of land in the city of Nyaung-U planned for construction as a proposed commercial and tourism-related hospitality development) into Singapore-listed SHC Capital Asia Limited via a proposed reverse takeover. Yoma Strategic is expected to hold 53.48% of the proposed Singapore-listed Myanmar-focused tourism company. Yoma would recognize a gain of approximately S$16 million, which is the difference between the deemed market value of 167 million of SHC Capital Asia shares issued at S$0.263 a piece and the book value of the tourism assets at S$28 million. There is further value to be realized from Yoma's 53.48% stake in the proposed Singapore-listed Myanmar-focused tourism company, as a listed Myanmar tourism pure-play should fetch higher valuations than one private business valued as part of a conglomerate. This follows Yoma's partial disposal of a 12.5% stake in edotco Investments for $35 million (more than three times Yoma's original investment, implying significant value creation). Management has guided that edotco Investments' tower portfolio will grow from the current 1,250 towers to 5,000 towers within the next three years. I view these developments positively as it signals management's intention to unlock value of its disparate but valuable assets, focus on its core operations & investments in property, automotive & consumer, and limit exposure to non-core investments where it has under 50% ownership.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of S$0.88 for Yoma by applying a 25% conglomerate discount to the sum-of-the-parts valuation.

I value Yoma's land development rights based on the landbank's purchase cost and its residential business by discounting future earnings using a 18% discount rate while the company's retail and office properties are valued using a 9% capitalization rate and its serviced apartments and business hotels are valued at S$1 million per key. Yoma's automotive and consumer businesses are valued at 15x and 20x times forward earnings, respectively, based on comparable company multiples. Yoma's tourism and telecommunications businesses are valued based on actual recent transactions highlighted above.

Sum-of-the Parts Valuation (million SGD) Land Development Rights 451 Residential Development 681 Investment Properties under Landmark Development 573 Other Investment Properties 221 Consumer business segment (20x P/E) 27 Automotive business segment (15x P/E) 98 Tourism (based on recent spin-off value) 44 Telecom Tower 12.5% Stake (based on US$35m recent sale) 50 Gross Asset Value 2,145 Net debt (117) Net Asset Value 2,028 Shares O/S (million) 1,737 Net Asset Value per share 1.17 Conglomerate discount 25% Target Price (S$) 0.88

Variant View

The key risk factors for Yoma include political risk, currency risk and competitive risk.

Political risk is unpredictable and can't be avoided for investments in emerging markets, but even a slower-than-expected pace of reforms and the potential retraction of business-friendly government policies could potentially dampen Yoma's growth prospects.

Yoma generates most of its revenues in Myanmar kyat, the local currency, but its reporting currency is the Singapore dollar. Also, some of its costs of raw materials are denominated in the U.S. dollar. While Yoma hedges its foreign exchange exposure, there is no perfect hedge.

Growth is a magnet for competition. Yoma Strategic won't be the only bee round the honey pot, but this is mitigated by its early-mover advantage in the country and positioning as the preferred partner for international companies entering Myanmar.

Appendix 1: Detailed Information of Yoma's Real Estate Projects

Geographical Distribution of Yoma's Real Estate Projects

FMI City

Pun Hlaing Estate

StarCity

Landmark Development

Appendix 2: Recent Sales Performance of Residential Projects

Pun Hlaing Estate Sales Performance

Galaxy Towers (Third Phase of StarCity) Sales Performance

